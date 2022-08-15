Read full article on original website
Related
Steph Curry, Seth Curry, Jayson Tatum, Rich Paul attend Draymond's wedding
Warriors star Draymond Green got married to his wife Hazel Renee this weekend, and NBA notables like Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum, Seth Curry and Rich Paul were in attendance.
Patrick Beverley interested in 2 specific landing spots?
It feels like Patrick Beverley has about as good of a chance of playing out the year with the Utah Jazz as he does of winning the NBA scoring title. Now Beverley appears to be indicating interest in two possible landing spots. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported over the...
Steph Curry Reacts to Bronny James' Monster Dunk
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was impressed with LeBron James' son Bronny
Nuggets Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Trade value can be a difficult thing to gauge in the NBA. It’s a moving target; as soon as you think you know what a player will fetch, the market shifts. Sometimes, another trade leads to a fluctuation in the market. Other times, a player depreciates his own value, either with an injury or a trade demand.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Former Sixers Star Calls Out Steve Nash, Supports Kevin Durant: "Why Are You Married To Steve Nash? He’s An Unproven Coach, KD Has Had Enough Coaches And Is A Basketball Savant At This Level Where He Can Say, ‘No, This Is Not Good Enough.'"
Few coaches in the NBA have had it as rough as Steve Nash since he took over as the Nets head coach in 2020. On paper, it was supposed to be a great job for a first-time head coach but it has been anything but great. He has had to deal with drama the likes of which we haven't in the NBA, probably ever, and he has taken a lot of criticism for their failures as a group along the way.
Warriors Land Donovan Mitchell In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA championship is the peak of a remarkable mountain top. When you reach it, your work is done. It’s time to set up camp and enjoy the view. At least, in theory. Often, the team to walk away with the title makes very few changes in the following offseason. Still, that isn’t always the case.
Yardbarker
Stephon Marbury: "A New York City Point Guard Will Give Up His Girl And His Chain Before He Gives Up His Dribble."
Stephon Marbury is a player that often gets forgotten when the guards of the 90s and 2000s are discussed, but Starbury was a proper baller in his time. He was selected to the All-Star team multiple times and was also a selection to the All-NBA Third Team on two occasions as well. Marbury's best seasons statistically came with the New Jersey Nets, but his most high-profile move was to the New York Knicks.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Likes Tweet Criticizing Jeanie Buss: "LeBron Needs To Re-Sign, What Does Jeanie Buss Do? Comes Out And Says Jordan Is The GOAT."
Russell Westbrook is not enjoying living out his childhood dream of being a Los Angeles Laker. The hometown kid was acquired by the team last offseason but had an absolutely dreadful season where the Lakers ended up missing the postseason altogether. The Lakers have been taking a step back every season since their championship win in 2020.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Team Emerges As Frontrunner For Kevin Durant Trade
The Brooklyn Nets are trying to make the most of the Kevin Durant trade request. They are hoping to land a historic package in return for the NBA superstar, but teams haven’t been willing to part with that kind of package, at least not yet. The Nets have sent...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Saying Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, Not LeBron James: "When Owner Said That Her Player Is Not The GOAT, It Is The End Of Debate"
The GOAT debate is a never-ending topic of conversation among NBA fans, and LeBron James' dominance over the last two decades has elevated him to be a part of that conversation as well. While many still regard Michael Jordan to be the GOAT after he went 6-0 in the NBA Finals to go with his countless other achievements, others point to LeBron's statistical dominance and his all-around game as to why he is the GOAT.
CBS Sports
Ben Simmons, Sixers reach settlement after All-Star filed grievance to recoup part of $20 million, per report
Although Ben Simmons was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets more than six months ago, there were still some loose ends that needed to be tied up between the All-Star guard and his former team. Simmons filed a grievance against the Sixers back in April in an effort to recoup a portion of the nearly $20 million in salary that Philadelphia withheld from him last season for refusing to play in games prior to getting traded. Now, the two sides have come to an agreement, per Adrian Wojnarowski, though the exact dollar amount will remain confidential.
Kevin Durant trade live updates: Phoenix Suns in Brooklyn Nets trade rumors, speculation
The Kevin Durant trade sage continues and the Phoenix Suns continue to be linked to the Brooklyn Nets star in NBA trade speculation and rumors. Could Durant really end up with Phoenix, a team that has been reported as a preferred destination for the NBA superstar in a trade? ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Derek Fisher Says It's Possible That The Clippers Get To The Finals Before The Lakers: "I Don't Know If LA Is Prepared For The Clippers To Come Out Of The West Before The Lakers Do, But It's Legitimately Possible."
The Los Angeles Clippers will be one of the best teams in the NBA next year, and many believe that they will have a chance to win the 2023 NBA championship. They have a solid veteran roster with some players that have championship experience such as Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell.
Sixers reach deal with Ben Simmons in $20M dispute
The Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons have reached a settlement in the grievance the former guard filed over $20 million
Boston Celtics alum Nate Robinson torches fellow Big3 players in Yeezy slides
Former Boston Celtics point guard Nate Robinson might not be a natural when it comes to boxing, but in the sport he made a name for himself in as a floor general to be respected, he put on a bit of a show at the Big3 3-on-3 league, going to town on some other former NBA players.
NBC Sports
Latest Kevin Durant report suggests trade to Celtics isn't close
The Boston Celtics begin their regular season two months from now on Oct. 18. Will Kevin Durant be on their roster?. We've heard consistent chatter about the possibility of Durant coming to Boston since a late-July report that the Celtics offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick to the Brooklyn Nets in return for KD. The Nets reportedly rejected that offer, seeking Brown and Marcus Smart in any deal for their superstar forward.
Yardbarker
Tyronn Lue On The Clippers: "If We’re Healthy, We’re One Of The Best Teams In The League And We’re Gonna Be One Of The Teams That’s Gonna Have A Real Shot At Winning The Championship."
After spending most of last season as an afterthought, the Los Angeles Clippers are poised to make some real noise in the Western Conference next season. With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George healthy, they will have a core nucleus capable of competing with the best in the world. And, according...
Who Is the Biggest Boston Celtics Killer of All Time?
Which opposing player, past or present, always seemed to give the Boston Celtics trouble? The post Who Is the Biggest Boston Celtics Killer of All Time? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Thinks Fans Need To See Trae Young And Anthony Edwards Play On Christmas Day: "I Don't Understand For The Life Of Me How The Hawks And Minnesota Are Not On The Christmas Day Schedule."
Christmas Day in the NBA is generally a time when the league showcases its top superstars and their best matchups. There is no doubt that Christmas Day games are often thrilling to watch, and we've seen some legendary performances happen in that setting. This year's Christmas Day schedule has been...
Celtics Hosting NBA's First Game of 2022-23 Season
After producing one of the most impressive in-season turnarounds in the NBA's history, going from 11th in the Eastern Conference in mid-January to finishing two wins shy of capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy, the Celtics knew they couldn't rely on the status quo netting them banner 18. Instead, ...
Comments / 0