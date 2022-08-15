ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northridge Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Wounded

By Key News Network
 4 days ago

Northridge, Los Angeles, CA: A shooting left one person dead at the scene and one wounded in the Northridge neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley around 12:20 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15.

Keith Johnson / KNN

The Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the reported shooting in an alley of the 17900 block of Schoenborn Street. When units arrived at the location, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

LAFD determined one victim was beyond medical help and the other victim was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The suspect fled the location before police arrived. LAPD is investigating the incident.

Video: Keith Johnson, Photojournalist / KNN

