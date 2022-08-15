Read full article on original website
newstalk941.com
White Co Executive Meeting With TDEC On Next Step For Landfill Cell
White County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson meeting with TDEC officials and an engineer next week to discuss the next step on its landfill cell. The county closed the cell for study last month as it approaches capacity. Robinson said they will discuss if it is time to open a new cell.
28-Year-Old Brooke Murphy Died In A Motorcycle Crash In DeKalb County (DeKalb County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motorcycle collision was reported in DeKalb County on Saturday. The officials stated that the crash occurred when a woman, Brooke [..]
newstalk941.com
State Reps Present Idea Of ATV Routes In Fentress County
State Representatives Kelly Keisling and John Mark Windle presented the idea of creating off-road vehicle routes to the Fentress County Commission Tuesday night. Keisling said the state is currently performing a safety study for 5.2 miles of state route and 4.5 of county roads in the Laurel Creek area. Once the study is complete, Windle said they intend to return before the commission to seek its approval.
newstalk941.com
Sparta Facing Trash Emergency Following County’s Landfill Study
White County closing its landfill for study has caused an “emergency in the sanitation department” of Sparta. City Administrator Brad Hennessee said now that the county is diverting trash, city employees drive 160 miles a day to dump in McMinnville. Sparta has regularly used White County’s landfill to dump in the past.
newstalk941.com
UCDD Honors Bowman For 50 Years Of Service
The Upper Cumberland Development District honored long-time employee Henry Bowman at its Tuesday meeting. Bowman has served in his position as a research analyst since August 1972. UCDD Executive Director Mark Farley said he has used Bowman’s trajectories for many years to plan and create budgets. “I had been...
wjle.com
Motorcyclist thrown over side of Center Hill Dam during Crash
A woman died Saturday after she was thrown from her motorcycle during a crash and hurled over the side of Center Hill Dam plunging several feet into the lake. E-911 received the call and paged out first responders at 4:26 p.m. According to the crash investigation by Trooper Dylan Palmer...
newstalk941.com
Overton Commission Approves Ambulance Service Roof Repair Bid
Overton County Commission has approved a bid for roof repair at the Ambulance Services building. Budget Committee Chair Darwin Clark said the work will include new shingles and lining. He said the roof is original to when the building was built in the 80s. “Most of the work has been...
smithcountyinsider.com
Ribbon Cutting Celebrations for Carthage Medical Practices
Riverview Regional Medical Center and the Smith County Chamber of Commerce hosted Ribbon Cutting Celebrations for two Carthage Medical Practices on Thursday, August 12, 2022. Highpoint Orthopedics welcomed Blake Luna, PA to their practice. Pictured above HighPoint Orthopedics Blake Luna, P.A., Dr. Roy Terry, Sarah Marie Smith, Carthage City Mayor, Sarah Marie Smith, Smith County Chamber President Judy Mofield and Smith County Chamber Executive Director Bill Woodard, Physician Services, Hospital Administration and Leadership teams and HighPoint Orthopedics staff participated in the celebration.
newstalk941.com
Smithville Splash Pad Operating With No Issues
The Smithville Splash pad has been in high-use since being installed two-months ago. Mayor Josh Miller said the project was completed to the city’s standards and has not faced issues since opening. “Smithville is a small town, we don’t have the luxuries of Cookeville and other big towns have,...
newstalk941.com
Local Matters With Caroline Moore: Meet Local Educator Luke Anderson
Get to know more about the life, and career of local educator Luke Anderson. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Caroline Moore talks with local educator Luke Anderson. They discuss his background growing up in Edmond, Oklahoma, what made him decide to be a teacher later than some people, as well as what it was like coming to Cookeville High School as a new teacher.
newstalk941.com
American Legion Will No Longer Operate Poke Sallet Festival
A new organization will have to host the Poke Sallet Festival next year after the Jackson County American Legion decided to drop the event. Post Commander Dale Smith said the Post has organized the Gainesboro tradition for six years. “The main reason that we’re giving it up is that we...
wgnsradio.com
Fire Crews in Rutherford County were swamped by calls this past week (w/photos)
UPDATE: The Rutherford County Fire & Rescue Department was busy this past week responding to fire calls, at times, one-after-another. Two calls were relatively close to one another, with one on Castlewood Court and a second on Franklin Road (Highway 96). On Castlewood Court near Rucker Lane, a one-story home...
$2 million approved for Wilson County birthing farm
Two million dollars has been approved for a soon-to-be animal birthing barn on the Wilson County Fairgrounds.
newstalk941.com
Fentress Allocates TDEC Funds To Allardt, Jamestown, County Utility District
Fentress County has approved disbursements of TDEC funds to Allardt, Jamestown, and the Fentress County Utility District. County Executive Jimmy Johnson said Fentress County received some $4.3 million. Among the allocated funds, the commission approved some $700,000 to Allardt and $1.83 million to Jamestown. “I believe they’re going to do...
WATE
Two injured after vehicle hits tree in Cookeville
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers in Cumberland County are investigating a crash involving a commercial vehicle. THP reported that the driver may have blown a steer tire causing him to lose control. The vehicle looks to be in the middle of a field after it ran...
Sumner County man reported missing, last seen over a month ago
Sumner County authorities are searching for a missing man out of Gallatin.
newstalk941.com
THDA Grant Funds Improvements To Four Byrdstown Homes
Four Byrdstown residents received home improvements this summer thanks to a $500,000 grant. Mayor Sam Gibson said through the funds, two homes were completely rebuilt and two others were improved. “As long as they live there and maintain that house, they do not have to pay anything back,” Gibson said....
newstalk941.com
Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents
Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
newstalk941.com
White Co. Approves Appointment Of New State Residential Building Inspector
White County has approved the appointment of Brett Nash to be the new Residential Building Inspector. County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson said the idea is to keep the money paid to the state for inspections circulating in the county. “Right now White County doesn’t do its own inspections the state...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Stolen Golf Cart Located and Suspect Charged Accordingly
WGNS has more news on the theft of a golf cart that occurred in Smyrna on August 5th. Evidently, the young man allegedly stole the cart from the Smyrna Municipal Golf Course and either drove it into Mt. Juliet, or had it hauled to Mt. Juliet. Regardless, the city owned golf cart ended up on the opposite side of J. Percy Priest Lake, about 10-miles away from the golf course. The cart was found abandoned in the area of Couchville Pike and Cornith Road.
