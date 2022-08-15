ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, TN

Comments / 0

newstalk941.com

State Reps Present Idea Of ATV Routes In Fentress County

State Representatives Kelly Keisling and John Mark Windle presented the idea of creating off-road vehicle routes to the Fentress County Commission Tuesday night. Keisling said the state is currently performing a safety study for 5.2 miles of state route and 4.5 of county roads in the Laurel Creek area. Once the study is complete, Windle said they intend to return before the commission to seek its approval.
FENTRESS COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Sparta Facing Trash Emergency Following County’s Landfill Study

White County closing its landfill for study has caused an “emergency in the sanitation department” of Sparta. City Administrator Brad Hennessee said now that the county is diverting trash, city employees drive 160 miles a day to dump in McMinnville. Sparta has regularly used White County’s landfill to dump in the past.
SPARTA, TN
thunder1320.com

Drowning reported at Tims Ford Lake Monday evening

Franklin County first responders from multiple agencies and departments answered the call for help on Monday evening when an as yet unidentified Nashville man went under the water- and did not resurface- after trying to swim across a narrow channel between two near coastlines on Tims Ford Lake. According to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Man Drowns at Tims Ford Lake

A drowning took place on Monday night at Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County. Authorities have not released the Nashville Hispanic man’s name at this time. The victim was part of a work crew which apparently was doing construction at a nearby home. As this time drowning is being ruled accidental and took place near Awalt Road and Highway 130.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Overton Commission Approves Ambulance Service Roof Repair Bid

Overton County Commission has approved a bid for roof repair at the Ambulance Services building. Budget Committee Chair Darwin Clark said the work will include new shingles and lining. He said the roof is original to when the building was built in the 80s. “Most of the work has been...
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Fentress Allocates TDEC Funds To Allardt, Jamestown, County Utility District

Fentress County has approved disbursements of TDEC funds to Allardt, Jamestown, and the Fentress County Utility District. County Executive Jimmy Johnson said Fentress County received some $4.3 million. Among the allocated funds, the commission approved some $700,000 to Allardt and $1.83 million to Jamestown. “I believe they’re going to do...
FENTRESS COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

UCDD Honors Bowman For 50 Years Of Service

The Upper Cumberland Development District honored long-time employee Henry Bowman at its Tuesday meeting. Bowman has served in his position as a research analyst since August 1972. UCDD Executive Director Mark Farley said he has used Bowman’s trajectories for many years to plan and create budgets. “I had been...
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Commissioners’ Questioning Park View Increased Costs

$15 million. That is the dollar amount it would take to build the upper grade wing of the new Park View School. Director of Schools Corby King addressed the full Putnam County Commission Monday night after Commissioner Dale Moss requested a firm number for the project in a work session last week. Commissioner Cathy Reel said she was disappointed that the full school is not moving forward as one project.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Ribbon Cutting Celebrations for Carthage Medical Practices

Riverview Regional Medical Center and the Smith County Chamber of Commerce hosted Ribbon Cutting Celebrations for two Carthage Medical Practices on Thursday, August 12, 2022. Highpoint Orthopedics welcomed Blake Luna, PA to their practice. Pictured above HighPoint Orthopedics Blake Luna, P.A., Dr. Roy Terry, Sarah Marie Smith, Carthage City Mayor, Sarah Marie Smith, Smith County Chamber President Judy Mofield and Smith County Chamber Executive Director Bill Woodard, Physician Services, Hospital Administration and Leadership teams and HighPoint Orthopedics staff participated in the celebration.
CARTHAGE, TN
newstalk941.com

Algood Water Tower Removal Begins This Week

After almost 60 years since it was erected, the removal of the Algood Water Tower starts Tuesday. Mayor Lisa Chapman-Fowler said the structure is no longer used and would cost too much money to maintain. “I remember sitting on my grandparents front porch watching it go up, and so it...
ALGOOD, TN
newstalk941.com

Smithville Splash Pad Operating With No Issues

The Smithville Splash pad has been in high-use since being installed two-months ago. Mayor Josh Miller said the project was completed to the city’s standards and has not faced issues since opening. “Smithville is a small town, we don’t have the luxuries of Cookeville and other big towns have,...
SMITHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Fire Crews in Rutherford County were swamped by calls this past week (w/photos)

UPDATE: The Rutherford County Fire & Rescue Department was busy this past week responding to fire calls, at times, one-after-another. Two calls were relatively close to one another, with one on Castlewood Court and a second on Franklin Road (Highway 96). On Castlewood Court near Rucker Lane, a one-story home...

Comments / 0

