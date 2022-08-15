ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, MN

Hunting deadlines are approaching

County News Review
County News Review
 2 days ago

Hunters can apply for the fall archery deer hunt at Camp Ripley near Little Falls through Friday, Aug. 19.

This year, the three-day hunt will happen on Oct. 28-30 (Friday through Sunday, application code 668). A total of 2,500 permits will be made available. The bag limit is two and bonus permits may be used to take antlerless deer.

The archery hunt at Camp Ripley is an annual event. The DNR coordinates the hunt in collaboration with Central Lakes College Natural Resources Department, and the Minnesota Department of Military Affairs, which manages the 53,000-acre military reservation.

Application details, hunt rules and other instructions are available on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Hunting/Deer/Camp-Ripley-Archery-Hunt.html).

Hunters can apply for special youth deer hunt permits through Friday, Aug. 19.

These hunts are for youth who will be 12-15 years old at the time of the hunt. Youth archery hunters in Sand Prairie Wildlife Management Area in Sherburne County can be 10-17 years old. There is a limited number of permits for each hunt.

Individual hunts will be held in several state parks, and in the Rydell National Wildlife Refuge, on various dates in the fall. Adults must accompany youth during these hunts.

More information, including special youth hunt locations and dates, is available on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Hunting/Deer/Youth-Deer-Hunts.html).

Special youth deer hunts are different from the statewide youth deer season, which takes place Oct. 20-23 and does not require an application.

Hunters may only possess and use nontoxic ammunition when participating in a special hunt or disease management hunt in a Minnesota state park or Scientific and Natural Area. Bullets, slugs, muzzleloader ammunition and other single projectiles must be made entirely of non-toxic material approved by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Hunters can apply through Friday, Aug. 19, to be chosen for one of 125 permits for the 2022 Minnesota prairie chicken hunting season.

The nine-day prairie chicken season begins Saturday, Sept. 24, and is open to Minnesota residents only. The hunt takes place in northwestern Minnesota from St. Hilaire south to Breckenridge.

Hunters can find details about the season on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Hunting/PrairieChicken).

Comments / 0

Lifestyle
