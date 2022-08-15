Read full article on original website
Sea of Thieves Twilight Hunter Set: How to Earn Twitch Drops
Sea of Thieves Twilight Hunter Set can be earned as Twitch drops.
Titanfall 2 Easter Egg Spotted in Apex Legends Season 14 Lobby
Over the years, Respawn Entertainment has not been shy in creating some overlap between two of its most successful titles to this point, Apex Legends and Titanfall 2. After all, Apex Legends does indeed take place 18 years after the events of Titanfall 2. Aside from official weapons and characters,...
Raven Software Teases 120-Player Titanium Trials Duos in Warzone
Raven Software has hinted towards rolling out Titanium Trials Duos for the mass-player mode in Warzone. Warzone players have been calling on Raven software to open up the playlists to some smaller squad types, particularly for the game's latest LTM — Titanium Trials. The mode is a newer spin on the popular Iron Trials mode that has surfaced in recent playlists, and encourages players to prioritze armor in order to withstand the ordeal.
Apex Legends 'All-Time Best' Rat Spot Found on King's Canyon
The ever-expanding Reddit library of in-game tips and tricks continues to be the gift that keeps on giving it seems as another great hiding spot has been found in Apex Legends, this time on Kings Canyon. Whether you are a more experienced player or someone just starting out, "rat" spots...
Respawn Updates Trello Bug Tracker, Fixes Legends Abilities Swap Bug
Respawn Entertainment released an updated version of the Trello tracker for Apex Legends. After some hilarious bugs at launch including one which allowed players to use a certain Legend but with abilities from a different one. There have been fewer creative bugs that are simply annoying including a few that...
Dad forgets to change and feed baby for 4 hours straight because he was live streaming
Is it right not to feed or change a baby for four hours straight?. Parenting stress is the distress one feels when one can’t keep up with parenting due to high demand and fewer resources. Undoubtedly, it damages one’s well-being and the child’s development.
Players Discover Secret LAN Mode in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe appears to support 12-player LAN mode, after one player discovered a hidden option.
How to Find the Dragon Ball Island in Fortnite
Fortnite's latest anime collaboration, with Dragon Ball Super, has finally gone live. Players will soon be able to head to a themed island to visit some iconic locations in-game.
Apex Legends Creator Shows SMG Hipfire is Still Terrible With a Laser Sight
Apex Legends content creator lobotomy compiled data from Season 14 comparing hipfire spread from last season to the current model. As you'll see, the laser sight attachments aren't doing as much as we would have hoped. SMGs were nerfed pretty hard with hipfire spread, but the promise from Respawn was the laser sights made them comparable at short range, but you lost the barrel attachment.
Overwatch Players Shocked by Skin Prices in Final Event
Blizzard Entertainment is hosting a final event for Overwatch players before Overwatch 2 is released. The Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event includes skins that players have been on the lookout for. Overwatch players were dissatisfied with the cost of the older skins and are wondering why they are still so expensive.
WhosImmortal Reveals Newly Buffed Rifle to Use in Warzone Resurgence
Content creator WhosImmortal recently posted a video on his YouTube channel revealing what he thinks is a new contender to be a top primary weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded. Breaking it all down in a recent YouTube video eloquently titled, "The BUFFED M16 Loadout After Update!...
3 TFT Units that Might Be Removed in the Mid-Set Patch
TFT is saying goodbye to Set 7: Dragonlands and will be removing several units during the Mid-Set Patch. This is done to make way for the new units, traits, and augments that will be implemented at the same time. Here are three units that might be getting removed during the Mid-Set Patch.
Respawn Responds to Apex Legends Tap Strafing Nerf
Apex Legends may have some of the most advanced movements out of all the popular battle royales out now. Whether it be sliding, legends abilities or glitches, players are always zooming around the map. Well, one of Apex Legends most notable movements received a nerf. Tap strafing is a combination...
Fortnite Dragon Ball Emotes: Full List
Want to emote like a Super Saiyan? Check out this list to see how you can. Fornite has seriously rocked the world of gaming for the better by launching the legendary Dragon Ball Super collaboration this week. Filled with all kinds of events, from more typical events we tend to...
How to Unlock Soul Eater in Vampire Survivors
A detailed guide on how to unlock Soul Eater in Vampire Survivors.
Fortnite Dragon Ball Z Skins: What to Expect
Excited to see the Dragon Ball Z skins come to Fortnite? Here is what to expect. Epic Games rocked the world of gaming this Friday after tweeting out a picture of the mighty Shenron, well known to anime lovers as the magical guardian of the Dragon Balls in Dragon Ball Z.
How Much is STRANGER on Steam?
It's now been a few days since the release of a brand new horror game. STRANGER brings a new twist to the typical survival horror games.
New Photos Emerge of Fallout TV Series
Some new set photos have emerged of the upcoming Fallout TV series, taking strong inspiration from in-game environments.
Warzone 2 Launch Date Leaked
As with any leak, take this with a grain of salt. Warzone 2 is set to be a massive improvement from the first game and could be delayed in order to make sure everything is running smoothly. Modern Warfare 2 is also set to have a DMZ mode which will...
How to Earn The Plague’s The Maiden Guard Outfit: Dead by Daylight Prime Gaming Reward
Here's how players can earn the Prime Gaming reward The Plague's Maiden Guard Outfit for Dead by Daylight.
