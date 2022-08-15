ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

DBLTAP

Titanfall 2 Easter Egg Spotted in Apex Legends Season 14 Lobby

Over the years, Respawn Entertainment has not been shy in creating some overlap between two of its most successful titles to this point, Apex Legends and Titanfall 2. After all, Apex Legends does indeed take place 18 years after the events of Titanfall 2. Aside from official weapons and characters,...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Raven Software Teases 120-Player Titanium Trials Duos in Warzone

Raven Software has hinted towards rolling out Titanium Trials Duos for the mass-player mode in Warzone. Warzone players have been calling on Raven software to open up the playlists to some smaller squad types, particularly for the game's latest LTM — Titanium Trials. The mode is a newer spin on the popular Iron Trials mode that has surfaced in recent playlists, and encourages players to prioritze armor in order to withstand the ordeal.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends 'All-Time Best' Rat Spot Found on King's Canyon

The ever-expanding Reddit library of in-game tips and tricks continues to be the gift that keeps on giving it seems as another great hiding spot has been found in Apex Legends, this time on Kings Canyon. Whether you are a more experienced player or someone just starting out, "rat" spots...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Creator Shows SMG Hipfire is Still Terrible With a Laser Sight

Apex Legends content creator lobotomy compiled data from Season 14 comparing hipfire spread from last season to the current model. As you'll see, the laser sight attachments aren't doing as much as we would have hoped. SMGs were nerfed pretty hard with hipfire spread, but the promise from Respawn was the laser sights made them comparable at short range, but you lost the barrel attachment.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Overwatch Players Shocked by Skin Prices in Final Event

Blizzard Entertainment is hosting a final event for Overwatch players before Overwatch 2 is released. The Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event includes skins that players have been on the lookout for. Overwatch players were dissatisfied with the cost of the older skins and are wondering why they are still so expensive.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

3 TFT Units that Might Be Removed in the Mid-Set Patch

TFT is saying goodbye to Set 7: Dragonlands and will be removing several units during the Mid-Set Patch. This is done to make way for the new units, traits, and augments that will be implemented at the same time. Here are three units that might be getting removed during the Mid-Set Patch.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Respawn Responds to Apex Legends Tap Strafing Nerf

Apex Legends may have some of the most advanced movements out of all the popular battle royales out now. Whether it be sliding, legends abilities or glitches, players are always zooming around the map. Well, one of Apex Legends most notable movements received a nerf. Tap strafing is a combination...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Fortnite Dragon Ball Emotes: Full List

Want to emote like a Super Saiyan? Check out this list to see how you can. Fornite has seriously rocked the world of gaming for the better by launching the legendary Dragon Ball Super collaboration this week. Filled with all kinds of events, from more typical events we tend to...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Fortnite Dragon Ball Z Skins: What to Expect

Excited to see the Dragon Ball Z skins come to Fortnite? Here is what to expect. Epic Games rocked the world of gaming this Friday after tweeting out a picture of the mighty Shenron, well known to anime lovers as the magical guardian of the Dragon Balls in Dragon Ball Z.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Warzone 2 Launch Date Leaked

As with any leak, take this with a grain of salt. Warzone 2 is set to be a massive improvement from the first game and could be delayed in order to make sure everything is running smoothly. Modern Warfare 2 is also set to have a DMZ mode which will...
VIDEO GAMES
