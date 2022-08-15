Read full article on original website
What people need to understand is Communism has infiltrated Trump's Republicans. It's no secret that Extremists groups to the far right for many years have wanted to over throw our Government. Trump gave them a platform and made them legitimate. Helped bring them all together by bringing their deep seated hatred and racism front and center. Most didn't see it coming that is why it's so hard to understand. Russia has been plotting against us for years.
