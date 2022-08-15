Read full article on original website
West Lafayette boys soccer opens its season with a big win
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — High school sports are back in full swing. West Lafayette boys soccer was back in action against Northwestern. The defending state champions were looking to start the season off on a high note. The Red Devils showed up and showed out very early on. Less...
The John Clay Podcast: Top players to watch in Kentucky high school football
Lexington Herald-Leader preps reporter Jared Peck talks about the state’s top high school football players and where to watch them on the opening week of the season.
High School Sports: Morgan County area sports for Aug. 15-21
Need a quick sports recap? This blog is intended to provide daily updates, highlights, stats and information as a new week of fall sports unfolds. Missing something? Feel free to send scores or stats to dvoss@gannett.com or on Twitter to @DevinVoss23. Monday, Aug. 15. Girls' golf: Center Grove 147, Martinsville...
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Belfry blanks Harlan County; JC teams remain unbeaten
Belfry’s Aidan McCoy and Nick Savage scored a pair of goals each and each had an assist as the Pirates went on the road to Harlan County and blanked the Black Bears, 4-0, in a match played on Monday night. Goalkeeper Makenda Maynard finished with 12 saves. Johnson Central…4...
IHSAA soccer polls: Check out latest rankings of Indiana's best boys, girls teams
Here are the Indiana High School Soccer Coaches Association weekly polls. BOYS Class 3A FishersZionsville Carmel Chesterton Noblesville ValparaisoCastle Hamilton SEPenn Lake Central ElkhartCenter Grove WestfieldColumbus North MunsterPerry MeridianGoshen Warsaw PlainfieldNorthridge ...
Guardians stage 6-run, 2-out 8th inning rally to top Tigers
The Cleveland Guardians scored six runs in the bottom of the 8th inning - all with two outs - to stage a comeback over the Detroit Tigers in an 8-4 Wednesday final at Progressive Field.
Family of seriously injured Utah little leaguer encouraged by progress
A 12-year-old little leaguer from Utah is improving after a tragic accident earlier this week in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Theiss scores record eight goals in Pikeville win
Pikeville’s Rylee Theiss scored a school-record eight goals and assisted on two others as the Lady Panthers defeated Pike Central, 10-0, in a match played at B0b Amos Park on Saturday morning. Leighan Jackson added a pair of goals and assisted on three while Livie Thacker had two assists....
