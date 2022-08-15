ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette boys soccer opens its season with a big win

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — High school sports are back in full swing. West Lafayette boys soccer was back in action against Northwestern. The defending state champions were looking to start the season off on a high note. The Red Devils showed up and showed out very early on. Less...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
mountain-topsports.com

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Theiss scores record eight goals in Pikeville win

Pikeville’s Rylee Theiss scored a school-record eight goals and assisted on two others as the Lady Panthers defeated Pike Central, 10-0, in a match played at B0b Amos Park on Saturday morning. Leighan Jackson added a pair of goals and assisted on three while Livie Thacker had two assists....
PIKEVILLE, KY

