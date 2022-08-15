Read full article on original website
Delete these 36 infected Android apps from your phone now
It seems we can’t go a week without a bunch of malicious apps being discovered in the Google Play Store. Google recently took down a whopping 52 apps capable of intercepting passwords, stealing Facebook credentials and taking screenshots of private conversations. Tap or click here to ensure you don’t have any installed on your phone.
How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
How to select all in Gmail
Although there are many alternatives, Google's Gmail is by far the most ubiquitous email provider around, and for a good reason. It features solid automation, filters, and tools for users to take advantage of. Email inboxes tend to fill up with junk, and while there are steps you can take to filter, sort, and clear out inbox items, sometimes the process requires a manual touch. Sometimes, the manual touch is to delete everything in sight, or at least archive it so that it's out of the way.
Google launches a major change to Gmail
Google has redesigned its entire Gmail website.The company is now rolling out a new experience that links up Meet, Chat, and Spaces - its messaging, video, and group conversation features - into the main Gmail client.It also launches Google’s ‘Material You’ design feature that makes the compose button a squared rectangle and adding a new shade to the compose button, side panel and emails that have been read.Material You is coming for every user, while the new integrated view — which has the side panel with Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet icons — is rolling out to everyone who enabled...
Gmail: Two ways to protect your account from hackers
Unlike your business email account, personal Gmail accounts do not offer the same level of security. Google’s email services are particularly targeted by hackers because of the trove of data available on there. You should take your online protection into your own hands by activating these security features that Google offers.
Want to block third-party trackers on your Android device? Try DuckDuckGo's new feature
There are trackers everywhere. Their goal is to glom onto your network behavior and inform businesses of your: browsing habits, visited websites, time spent on websites, purchases, and clicks on advertisements. The result is a full-blown advertising profile for you. Thanks to trackers, I've experienced some rather disturbing behavior on...
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
Android 13: 6 settings to update immediately
Android 13 contains a wealth of new features and updates, but many of these require a little digging to find. Unlike Android 12, which introduced sweeping design changes, Android 13 focuses on refining these changes. So you'll need to delve into your Settings app to find many of the new additions to the OS.
How to delete your Google search history
Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
Best Niche Search Engines to find content not available on Google Search
If you want to find something that is very specific, then we suggest taking advantage of niche search engines that were designed for such things. Now, because they focus on a particular topic, for example, coding, one should be able to find relevant content more so than when Google or Bing are used.
WhatsApp just released a dedicated Windows app
Previously in beta, WhatsApp has officially released the native Windows version of its popular app. The new WhatsApp for Windows will replace WhatsApp Desktop. Released in 2016, WhatsApp Desktop is a standalone app built on the old web-based Electron technology. It allows users to use WhatsApp on their computers after...
How to switch back to old Gmail if you hate the new look
GOOGLE has rolled out a new look for Gmail but not everyone is loving it. The tech giant has tweaked the desktop design, putting things like Chat, Spaces and Meet more upfront. A quick look at Twitter and you'll see a fair few unimpressed users. "I really, really hate the...
Microsoft OneDrive vs Google Drive: Which is best?
Struggling to choose between Microsoft OneDrive and its main rivals? We pitch it against Google Drive in this cloud storage showdown. Businesses have long relied on on-site servers which have been costly to buy and complex to maintain, often requiring skilled staff, while personal users wanting to expand their storage have typically turned to external hard drives, or the humble USB stick.
Google releases Android 13 for Pixel devices
Google has announced that it is rolling out its Android 13 software update for Pixel devices, it is also expected to be headed to other manufacturers’ devices soon. The new Android 13 software update brings a wide range of new features to Google’s Pixel smartphones, you can see more information below.
Android 13's QR code scanner is on this phone even though it runs Android 12L
Android 13 is a relatively light upgrade to the mobile operating system, but there are new features, including introducing a QR code scanner you can access from the lock screen or your phone's quick settings. Oddly, that QR code scanner feature has made its way early to one phone that doesn't even have Android 13 yet. According to Mishaal Rahman, the JioPhone Next has the new feature early as part of its Android 12L update.
Daily Authority: 🍳 The Google account nightmare
Google account warnings, keeping old tech boxes, our Xiaomi Mi Band 7 review, and more in today's Daily Authority. 🥶 Greetings and welcome back to the Daily Authority. We hope you had a great weekend! Unlike my colleagues in the global north (and like many of you, dear readers), I just experienced one of the coldest nights of the year. But don’t worry, soon I’ll be the one complaining about excessive heat. And no, I’m not looking forward to it.
How to add audio to Google Slides
Google Slides provides an easy way to make and save presentations on the cloud so that you can access them from anywhere in the world. It’s a part of Google Workspace, a feature-rich, cloud-based office suite and a great Microsoft Office and Office 365 alternative. Since it’s cloud based, you won’t have to worry about losing important presentations as long as you remember how to log into your Google Account.
Does this spark joy? Tidying expert Marie Kondo is the new face of Google One
Google One’s most significant benefit is the enhanced storage space it provides users, and it seems Google is making a marketing push around what it can do for those who own Android phones. A new promo video from the company includes comedian Keegan-Michael Key and tidying expert Marie Kondo talking about the benefits of the Google One service.
Google Docs, Slides, and Sheets are ready to warn you about incompatible Microsoft Office files
Being a successful document suite means supporting Microsoft Office files, and that's just what Google's Workspace tools have been doing for years now, complete with support for collaborative editing and auto-save on the cloud. But different apps have different feature sets, so it's not unreasonable to suspect that occasionally users would run into compatibility headaches. Thankfully, Docs is ready to give you the heads-up about possible issues like this, with improved compatibility error notifications for Office-formatted files.
