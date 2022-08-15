ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Croix County, WI

River Falls Journal

"Stop the River Falls Racetrack" rally planned for Saturday

River Falls residents are planning a rally to show their opposition to the proposed racetrack in the city. The rally is Saturday, Aug. 20, at Veterans Park from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. At the rally, people can talk with other residents about the track, sign a petition and get a yard sign supporting opposition.
RIVER FALLS, WI
bulletin-news.com

Hopkins man drowns in north-central Minnesota boating accident

In southwest Aitkin County, a 25-year-old Hopkins man perished in the water on Elm Island Lake on Saturday. Emergency dispatchers were alerted about a man overboard on a lake around 4 p.m. on Saturday in Nordland Township, southeast of the city of Aitkin, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Senior farmer's market vouchers

To help older adults get access to nutritious food, the Aging and Disability Resource Center of St. Croix County provides a limited number of seniors with farmer’s market vouchers. $25 voucher packets can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from any approved farmer’s market vendor in the...
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

DHS issues bed bug warning amid college town move-in season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Before picking up a piece of furniture up off of the side of the road during this college move-in season, Wisconsin health officials are urging people to think twice. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reminded people in a tweet Monday that while used furniture could...
WISCONSIN STATE
Hudson Star-Observer

Program offers tips on active shooter survival

New Richmond Police Chief Craig Yehlik will be presenting a program entitled, “Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events,” Thursday, Aug. 25, at the New Richmond High School. In an effort to accommodate busy schedules, the program will be presented at 12:30 p.m. and repeated again at 6 p.m....
NEW RICHMOND, WI
Volume One

WOODN'T YA KNOW? The Carve-In Chippewa Event will be in EC

In Outlander, the historical drama time-traveling novel and television series, the main character Jamie, throughout the years, holds onto a toy snake carved for him out of wood by his older brother William, who tragically died of smallpox at age 11. Today, in the Chippewa Valley, members of the West...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
bulletin-news.com

93-unit luxury apartment project planned on Mississippi River Boulevard, angering neighbors

A 93-unit luxury apartment complex by Paster Properties has been proposed for Mississippi River Boulevard in St. Paul, next to Highland Parkway. The proposed new “Critical Area Zoning” restrictions, which are intended to establish specific safeguards along the river, would allow for a maximum height of 50 feet, or 15 feet less than the height of the four-story project.
SAINT PAUL, MN
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin adds nine new deaths from COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,592,723 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,278 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,592,7231,591,346 (+1,376) Received one dose of vaccine3,772,127 (64.7%)3,771,708 (64.7%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Twin Cities plastic surgeon's license revoked after molestation accusations

State regulators have revoked the license of a Minneapolis plastic surgeon repeatedly accused over many years of molesting female clients during appointments. The Minnesota Board of Medical Practice issued a statement last week noting that Christopher Kovanda is no longer licensed to practice medicine in Minnesota because of "conduct with a patient which is sexual or may reasonably be interpreted by the patient as sexual, or in any verbal behavior which is seductive or sexually demeaning to a patient."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KELOLAND TV

Minnesota nurses authorize strike against 7 health systems

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against seven health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, union officials say. The vote Monday gave nurse negotiators the ability to call a strike, with a 10-day notice to employers. The union represents...
DULUTH, MN
wearegreenbay.com

Total COVID cases in Wisconsin nearing 1.6 million

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,591,346 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,267 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,591,3461,587,799 (+3,547) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,708 (64.7%)3,771,934 (64.7%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
Hudson Star-Observer

PHOTOS: Yellowstone Trail Heritage Day celebrates history in Hudson, beyond

The annual Yellowstone Trail Heritage Day celebrated the historic trail in Hudson and across St. Croix County on Saturday, Aug. 13. Between a vintage and classic car show, geocaching and a poker run, the festivities were a nod to preserving the historical story of our area. Gathering at Lakefront Park...
HUDSON, WI
KIMT

Couple fatally shot in St. Paul, 5 young children present

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman in a St. Paul home where five children under the age of 10 were present, officials say. Police spokesman Sgt. David McCabe says one of the children called 911 Tuesday night to summon...
SAINT PAUL, MN
ABC7 Chicago

8-year-old Wisconsin boy reaches top 25 of kids USA Mullet Championship

MENOMONIE, Wis. -- An 8-year-old from Wisconsin with a rockstar 'do is advancing in the kids division of the USA Mullet Championship. Emmitt Bailey, also known as "Mullet Boy," got the chance to show off his hairstyle Thursday night when he threw the opening pitch at a local baseball game, WEAU reported.
EAU CLAIRE, WI

