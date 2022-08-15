Read full article on original website
Wisconsin pumps $10M into revamping contaminated private water wells
MADISON (WKBT) — Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin DNR announced a new $10 million dollar grant program Tuesday aimed at cleaning up contaminated private water wells in the state. The new program is based on Wisconsin’s existing Well Compensation Program, but expands eligibility, according to a statement from...
River Falls Journal
"Stop the River Falls Racetrack" rally planned for Saturday
River Falls residents are planning a rally to show their opposition to the proposed racetrack in the city. The rally is Saturday, Aug. 20, at Veterans Park from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. At the rally, people can talk with other residents about the track, sign a petition and get a yard sign supporting opposition.
bulletin-news.com
Hopkins man drowns in north-central Minnesota boating accident
In southwest Aitkin County, a 25-year-old Hopkins man perished in the water on Elm Island Lake on Saturday. Emergency dispatchers were alerted about a man overboard on a lake around 4 p.m. on Saturday in Nordland Township, southeast of the city of Aitkin, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
Hudson Star-Observer
Senior farmer's market vouchers
To help older adults get access to nutritious food, the Aging and Disability Resource Center of St. Croix County provides a limited number of seniors with farmer’s market vouchers. $25 voucher packets can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from any approved farmer’s market vendor in the...
nbc15.com
DHS issues bed bug warning amid college town move-in season
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Before picking up a piece of furniture up off of the side of the road during this college move-in season, Wisconsin health officials are urging people to think twice. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reminded people in a tweet Monday that while used furniture could...
Hudson Star-Observer
Program offers tips on active shooter survival
New Richmond Police Chief Craig Yehlik will be presenting a program entitled, “Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events,” Thursday, Aug. 25, at the New Richmond High School. In an effort to accommodate busy schedules, the program will be presented at 12:30 p.m. and repeated again at 6 p.m....
‘Just go over to Kwik Trip’: Sheriff makes recommendation after unique 9-1-1 call
(WFRV) – Not all gas stations are Kwik Trip, and one resident apparently called the sheriff to complain that a Holiday gas station was closed at 3 a.m. The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook about an apparent incident where someone called 9-1-1 to complain that a Holiday gas station was closed at 3 a.m.
Hudson Star-Observer
Small town detective; local author details adventures about being a private investigator
Gabe Kemling is a man who loves to talk. He admits it. It’s part of his job. “It’s critical you can talk in this job,” Kemling said. “If you can’t talk your way out of situations you can end up with some nasty consequences.”. Kemling...
City floats misdemeanor for jumping off Stillwater Lift Bridge, hoping to end kids' so-called summer 'rite of passage'
STILLWATER, Minn. — If you live in or near Stillwater, you know jumping off the historic lift bridge into the St. Croix is a...thing. And like it or not, that's been the truth for decades. But now, the city says it's time to put that thing to bed. "Growing...
Volume One
WOODN'T YA KNOW? The Carve-In Chippewa Event will be in EC
In Outlander, the historical drama time-traveling novel and television series, the main character Jamie, throughout the years, holds onto a toy snake carved for him out of wood by his older brother William, who tragically died of smallpox at age 11. Today, in the Chippewa Valley, members of the West...
bulletin-news.com
93-unit luxury apartment project planned on Mississippi River Boulevard, angering neighbors
A 93-unit luxury apartment complex by Paster Properties has been proposed for Mississippi River Boulevard in St. Paul, next to Highland Parkway. The proposed new “Critical Area Zoning” restrictions, which are intended to establish specific safeguards along the river, would allow for a maximum height of 50 feet, or 15 feet less than the height of the four-story project.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin adds nine new deaths from COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,592,723 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,278 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,592,7231,591,346 (+1,376) Received one dose of vaccine3,772,127 (64.7%)3,771,708 (64.7%) Fully...
redlakenationnews.com
Twin Cities plastic surgeon's license revoked after molestation accusations
State regulators have revoked the license of a Minneapolis plastic surgeon repeatedly accused over many years of molesting female clients during appointments. The Minnesota Board of Medical Practice issued a statement last week noting that Christopher Kovanda is no longer licensed to practice medicine in Minnesota because of "conduct with a patient which is sexual or may reasonably be interpreted by the patient as sexual, or in any verbal behavior which is seductive or sexually demeaning to a patient."
KELOLAND TV
Minnesota nurses authorize strike against 7 health systems
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against seven health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, union officials say. The vote Monday gave nurse negotiators the ability to call a strike, with a 10-day notice to employers. The union represents...
wearegreenbay.com
Total COVID cases in Wisconsin nearing 1.6 million
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,591,346 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,267 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,591,3461,587,799 (+3,547) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,708 (64.7%)3,771,934 (64.7%) Fully...
Multiple ramp closures in downtown St. Paul beginning Aug. 17
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says that several ramps and lanes will close around downtown St. Paul due to construction. Beginning Aug. 17 through early October NB Hwy 52 to WB I-94 and to NB I-35E and WB I-94 to NB I-35E will be closed.
spectrumnews1.com
'Good stewards of the land': Wisconsin brothers fight invasive species on their 150-acre plot
MT. MORRIS, Wis. — It seems like a constant battle for the Hansen brothers. The Hansen brothers were recognized as Invader Crusaders. The brothers fight invasive species on a 150-acre plot. Most invasive species outperform native plants and animals. They have few natural predators. If left unchecked, invasives can...
Hudson Star-Observer
PHOTOS: Yellowstone Trail Heritage Day celebrates history in Hudson, beyond
The annual Yellowstone Trail Heritage Day celebrated the historic trail in Hudson and across St. Croix County on Saturday, Aug. 13. Between a vintage and classic car show, geocaching and a poker run, the festivities were a nod to preserving the historical story of our area. Gathering at Lakefront Park...
KIMT
Couple fatally shot in St. Paul, 5 young children present
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman in a St. Paul home where five children under the age of 10 were present, officials say. Police spokesman Sgt. David McCabe says one of the children called 911 Tuesday night to summon...
ABC7 Chicago
8-year-old Wisconsin boy reaches top 25 of kids USA Mullet Championship
MENOMONIE, Wis. -- An 8-year-old from Wisconsin with a rockstar 'do is advancing in the kids division of the USA Mullet Championship. Emmitt Bailey, also known as "Mullet Boy," got the chance to show off his hairstyle Thursday night when he threw the opening pitch at a local baseball game, WEAU reported.
