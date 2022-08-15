ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Attorney General Shapiro Charges Three in Fentanyl Trafficking Ring

HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro yesterday, in conjunction with recommendations from the 48th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury, announced charges against three individuals as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny County. The investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader of the organization, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock and Tony Burnsworth, for possession of and intent to traffic mass amounts of fentanyl into the community.
PA drug trio nailed, 18,500+ doses of fentanyl, $130K found

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trio of dealers have been charged in an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny and Somerset counties, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday. According to a release from Shapiro, the investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock […]
Convicted Felon Indicted for Possession of a Firearm

PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Homestead, PA, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal firearms laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The one-count Indictment, returned on August 9, named Darius Latrell Harris, 21, as the sole defendant.
3 accused drug traffickers charged after busts in Wilkinsburg, Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three people are facing charges after agents seized more than $217,000 worth of drugs from Wilkinsburg and the Hill District, prosecutors announced Tuesday. The state attorney general's office said during the investigation that began in May 2021, investigators learned ringleader William Ely supplied roughly 150 bricks of heroin/fentanyl a week to Jaylon Brock and Tony Burnsworth, two mid-level dealers who then sold roughly 7,500 doses in Pittsburgh and Somerset County.When law enforcement raided Ely's home in Wilkinsburg and stash house in the Hill District, the attorney general's office said they found 80 grams of fentanyl/heroin, nearly 800 grams of cocaine, a kilo press for bulk packaging, more than $130,000 in cash and two guns.The investigation led agents to two additional locations in the Hill District where they said they seized nearly 300 grams of fentanyl, about 19 grams of cocaine and over $10,000 in cash. Ely, Brock and Burnsworth are facing multiple charges, including possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and corrupt organization. Ely was also charged for illegally possessing a firearm.    
Local man pleads guilty in $3.8 million fraud on Payroll Protection Program

PITTSBURGH — A Scott Township man pleaded guilty in federal court to bank fraud and money laundering charges, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday. In a release from the United States Department of Justice, 66-year-old Randy Frasinelli filed at least six fraudulent applications for loans under the Paycheck Protection Program and received more than $3.8 million.
ChildLine report leads to new charges against man convicted in 2020 of inappropriate contact with child

A Monroeville man on probation for corruption of a minor in a 2020 case was issued a summons last week from Allegheny Township police on similar charges. Guerau Bernat Cabrera, 44, of the 3800 block of Northern Pike in Monroeville was charged Aug. 8 by township police with a misdemeanor count of indecent assault and harassment in connection with an incident police said occurred in December 2019, according to a criminal complaint.
Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Distribution

JOHNSTOWN, PA — A former resident of Johnstown, PA pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Anthony Andrews, 41, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a lesser included offense at Count One of the Superseding Indictment before Senior...
Woman shot in leg in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating after a woman was shot in Homestead Monday night. Emergency dispatchers were notified of the shooting in the 1200 block of Sarah Street, near McLean Playground, around 10:31 p.m. When first responders arrived, they found a woman who had been shot...
