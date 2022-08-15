Read full article on original website
Attorney General Shapiro Charges Three in Fentanyl Trafficking Ring
HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro yesterday, in conjunction with recommendations from the 48th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury, announced charges against three individuals as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny County. The investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader of the organization, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock and Tony Burnsworth, for possession of and intent to traffic mass amounts of fentanyl into the community.
PA man indicted on drug charges, could be fined up to $1M
Keion Washington, 22, of Duquense, Pennsylvania is alleged to have possessed with the intent to distribute quantities of fentanyl, a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, and a mixture of heroin and fluorofentanyl on or about July 21, 2022.
PA drug trio nailed, 18,500+ doses of fentanyl, $130K found
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trio of dealers have been charged in an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny and Somerset counties, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday. According to a release from Shapiro, the investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock […]
Charges filed against three Western PA men involved in drug trafficking
Charges have been filed against three Western Pennsylvania men after an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny County. In a release from Attorney General Josh Shapiro
Convicted Felon Indicted for Possession of a Firearm
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Homestead, PA, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal firearms laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The one-count Indictment, returned on August 9, named Darius Latrell Harris, 21, as the sole defendant.
3 accused drug traffickers charged after busts in Wilkinsburg, Hill District
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three people are facing charges after agents seized more than $217,000 worth of drugs from Wilkinsburg and the Hill District, prosecutors announced Tuesday. The state attorney general's office said during the investigation that began in May 2021, investigators learned ringleader William Ely supplied roughly 150 bricks of heroin/fentanyl a week to Jaylon Brock and Tony Burnsworth, two mid-level dealers who then sold roughly 7,500 doses in Pittsburgh and Somerset County.When law enforcement raided Ely's home in Wilkinsburg and stash house in the Hill District, the attorney general's office said they found 80 grams of fentanyl/heroin, nearly 800 grams of cocaine, a kilo press for bulk packaging, more than $130,000 in cash and two guns.The investigation led agents to two additional locations in the Hill District where they said they seized nearly 300 grams of fentanyl, about 19 grams of cocaine and over $10,000 in cash. Ely, Brock and Burnsworth are facing multiple charges, including possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and corrupt organization. Ely was also charged for illegally possessing a firearm.
Youngstown man charged on 2 counts of attempted kidnapping
A man who was arrested following a fight call Monday was charged today in municipal court with two counts of attempted kidnapping.
Arrest warrants issued for 2 teens accused in July robbery, shooting in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Arrest warrants have been issued for two teens accused of a July shooting in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood. The shooting happened on East Warrington on July 29 and it left a man unable to speak. According to police paperwork, it said the victim was robbed while trying...
Local man pleads guilty in $3.8 million fraud on Payroll Protection Program
PITTSBURGH — A Scott Township man pleaded guilty in federal court to bank fraud and money laundering charges, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday. In a release from the United States Department of Justice, 66-year-old Randy Frasinelli filed at least six fraudulent applications for loans under the Paycheck Protection Program and received more than $3.8 million.
YPD arrests 3, finds loaded guns during Youngstown traffic stop
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Police arrested three people Tuesday after reports said officers found three guns in a car they were in during a traffic stop on the South Side.
‘Nighthawk’ DUI crackdown nets arrests in Pa.
Pennsylvania State Police cracked down on drunk drivers over two days this past weekend and arrested over 400 impaired drivers.
1 man hospitalized after shooting in Penn Hills area
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man was sent to a hospital after a shooting in the Penn Hills area. Police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1600 block of Brushton Avenue in Penn Hills. A man who was shot in the arm and foot was found nearby...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Trial begins for Westmoreland probation officer accused of official oppression
A Derry Township man told jurors in Westmoreland County court Tuesday that his female probation officer threatened to send him to jail if he broke off their sexual relationship. Paul Barsoum testified during the first day in the trial of Mary Jo Borelli that he believed his pretrial release would...
PSP: $3,200 stolen from local man in identity theft
Troopers from PSP New Castle were called to Jordan Road in Washington Township just before 11 a.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
ChildLine report leads to new charges against man convicted in 2020 of inappropriate contact with child
A Monroeville man on probation for corruption of a minor in a 2020 case was issued a summons last week from Allegheny Township police on similar charges. Guerau Bernat Cabrera, 44, of the 3800 block of Northern Pike in Monroeville was charged Aug. 8 by township police with a misdemeanor count of indecent assault and harassment in connection with an incident police said occurred in December 2019, according to a criminal complaint.
Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Distribution
JOHNSTOWN, PA — A former resident of Johnstown, PA pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Anthony Andrews, 41, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a lesser included offense at Count One of the Superseding Indictment before Senior...
Johnstown man makes off with house keys in botched armed robbery
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Johnstown man is accused of trying to rob someone of their money, though police said he only made off with house keys. Johnstown police were called to a house on David Street for a report of an armed robbery on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at about 5:21 p.m. When they arrived […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Delmont woman pleads guilty for threats to Westmoreland County judge
A Delmont woman who pleaded guilty to harassing the judge who presided over a family court case she was involved in was sentenced to seven years’ probation and 18 months’ house arrest. Jennifer Gesuale, 43, pleaded guilty this month to three sets of criminal charges, including allegations she...
Couple accused of selling secrets to fake foreign government withdraws guilty pleas
PITTSBURGH — In a federal courtroom, Jonathan and Diana Toebbe withdrew their guilty pleas Tuesday after a judge rejected the deals as too lenient. The judge said it was not in the best interest of the country to accept the guilty pleas. Download the FREE WPXI News app for...
Woman shot in leg in Homestead
HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating after a woman was shot in Homestead Monday night. Emergency dispatchers were notified of the shooting in the 1200 block of Sarah Street, near McLean Playground, around 10:31 p.m. When first responders arrived, they found a woman who had been shot...
