Medical & Biotech

Fareeha Arshad

Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space

Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
Phys.org

Lab successfully demonstrates new technique to improve particle beams

Physicists love to smash particles together and study the resulting chaos. Therein lies the discovery of new particles and strange physics, generated for tiny fractions of a second and recreating conditions often not seen in our universe for billions of years. But for the magic to happen, two beams of particles must first collide.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Biotechnology#Ipd#Troponin
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Successfully Reconstruct Ancient Genome Using a 600-Year-Old Mummy

Researchers used fragments taken from an Italian mummy to recreate the genome of a centuries-old strain of E. coli. Using fragments taken from a 16th-century mummy’s gallstone, a multinational team headed by scientists from McMaster University and the University of Paris Cité has identified and reconstructed the first ancient E. coli genome.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Biology
Digital Trends

Scientists just achieved a breakthrough in quantum computing

A research team from the Japanese Institute for Molecular Science has now made a great stride in quantum computing, making it happen with the help of a two-qubit gate. A qubit is the quantum equivalent of a binary bit, which is a basic unit of information used in computing. The...
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Gallium oxide crystal complexity tamed by machine learning

Researchers at the University of Liverpool, the University of Bristol, University College London (UCL), and Diamond Light Source have developed new understanding of gallium oxide by combining a machine-learning theoretical approach with experimental results. In a paper published in the journal Advanced Materials, researchers used a combination of theoretical approaches...
MATHEMATICS
Phys.org

Unexpected quantum effects in natural double-layer graphene

An international research team led by the University of Göttingen has detected novel quantum effects in high-precision studies of natural double-layer graphene and has interpreted them together with the University of Texas at Dallas using their theoretical work. This research provides new insights into the interaction of the charge carriers and the different phases, and contributes to the understanding of the processes involved. The LMU in Munich and the National Institute for Materials Science in Tsukuba, Japan, were also involved in the research. The results were published in Nature.
PHYSICS
geekwire.com

Seattle-area company that aims to treat disease with radio frequency energy files for IPO

EMulate Therapeutics, a 20-year-old Bellevue, Wash.-based company developing radio frequency energy technology to treat a range of diseases, filed to go public Tuesday. The 7-person company, previously known as Nativis, has programs for aggressive types of brain tumors, pain management, PTSD, ADHD, anxiety and depression. The company can “specifically regulate...
ECONOMY
Vice

A New Material Could Be the Best Semiconductor Ever, But There’s a Catch

Researchers have found a better semiconductor than silicon, potentially allowing faster and smaller computer chips in the future. A new study, published in the Science journal last month, proved that cubic boron arsenide has significantly higher mobility to both electrons and their positively charged counterparts than silicon, the ubiquitous semiconductor used in electronics and computers.
CHEMISTRY
The Associated Press

BAE Systems to Develop Leap-Forward Technology for Next-Generation Radar and Communications Systems

MERRIMACK, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has awarded BAE Systems’ FAST Labs TM research and development organization a $17.5 million contract for the Generating RF with Photonic Oscillators for Low Noise (GRYPHON) program. The breakthrough technology developed through the program could enable an unprecedented combination of low noise, compact size, and frequency agility for next-generation airborne sensing and communications capabilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005009/en/ BAE Systems’ FAST LabsTM research and development organization awarded a $17.5 million contract for the Generating RF with Photonic Oscillators for Low Noise (GRYPHON) program. (Photo: BAE Systems)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Technique for ready-to-use cells in research demonstrated

A new technique for freezing cells for use in biomedical research, based on polymer technology developed at the University of Warwick, has been validated in study, paving the way for faster results for scientists in their research. Cells attached as monolayers (grown on plastic) are used in drug discovery, toxicology,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
PC Magazine

NASA Spends $50 Million to Develop Next-Gen Processor for Space Exploration

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has selected Microchip Technology Inc. to design and develop a new High-Performance Spaceflight Computing (HPSC) processor for future lunar and planetary exploration missions. Microchip is being awarded a $50 million firm-fixed-price contract to "architect, design, and deliver" the new processor over the next three years. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

MIT’s Tiny Robotic Lightning Bugs Take Flight

Inspired by fireflies, scientists create insect-scale robots that can emit light when they fly, which enables motion tracking and communication. Lightning bugs that light up dusky backyards on warm summer evenings use their luminescence for communication — to attract a mate, ward off predators, or lure prey. These glimmering...
ENGINEERING
The Associated Press

Mytide Therapeutics Partners with Agilent to Collaborate on Automation Solutions for Mytide’s Next-generation Manufacturing Platform

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- Mytide Therapeutics, a company transforming peptide manufacturing with predictive analytics and machine learning, has partnered with Agilent, a global leader in life science, diagnostic and applied chemical markets. The two companies will collaborate on robust, scalable and reliable automation solutions for Mytide’s BioFab2 platform, a technology suite that combines chemistry, robotics and machine learning to advance and accelerate peptide and peptide conjugate manufacturing. Under the terms of the agreement, Agilent will supply analytical and preparative chromatography equipment for Mytide’s BioFab2 fleet. The ultimate aim of the partnership is to drive clinical impact by accelerating the development of life-saving therapeutics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005115/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

