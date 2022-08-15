Read full article on original website
Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space
Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
Phys.org
Engineer uses ancient art of origami to solve a very modern aerospace problem
If you've ever made an origami paper crane, using folds and creases to transform a square piece of craft paper into the delicate long-necked bird, it may seem odd that those same folding techniques are being used to develop structures used in one of the most advanced areas of modern technology: space missions.
Phys.org
Lab successfully demonstrates new technique to improve particle beams
Physicists love to smash particles together and study the resulting chaos. Therein lies the discovery of new particles and strange physics, generated for tiny fractions of a second and recreating conditions often not seen in our universe for billions of years. But for the magic to happen, two beams of particles must first collide.
Creepy artificial intelligence spotted creating its own science that even human experts don’t understand
A CREEPY artificial intelligence has left scientists puzzled after it discovered physics that even professionals still don't understand. Physics is one of the more rigid disciplines in science with complex equations and exact measurements for secrets to be revealed. Professor of engineering at Columbia University Hod Lipson said it is...
Artificial Intelligence Predicts The Structure of Almost Every Protein Ever Found
A new era of biological research has been unlocked, with an artificial intelligence (AI) predicting the 3D shape of nearly every protein known to science – just one year after its first data release. Thanks to AlphaFold, an AI tool developed by the Google-owned AI company DeepMind, more than...
Scientists build a magnet in China that is a million times stronger than Earth's magnetic core
China started using the world's most powerful magnet for scientific research. The magnet is roughly the size of a coin, but creates an impressive 45.22-tesla magnetic field. The world's most powerful magnet ever (45.5 tesla) was developed by the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory in the U.S. China reportedly launched...
Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Confirmed: California Team Achieved Ignition
If we could harness fusion to generate electricity, it would be one of the most efficient and least polluting sources of energy possible.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Successfully Reconstruct Ancient Genome Using a 600-Year-Old Mummy
Researchers used fragments taken from an Italian mummy to recreate the genome of a centuries-old strain of E. coli. Using fragments taken from a 16th-century mummy’s gallstone, a multinational team headed by scientists from McMaster University and the University of Paris Cité has identified and reconstructed the first ancient E. coli genome.
Digital Trends
Scientists just achieved a breakthrough in quantum computing
A research team from the Japanese Institute for Molecular Science has now made a great stride in quantum computing, making it happen with the help of a two-qubit gate. A qubit is the quantum equivalent of a binary bit, which is a basic unit of information used in computing. The...
Phys.org
Gallium oxide crystal complexity tamed by machine learning
Researchers at the University of Liverpool, the University of Bristol, University College London (UCL), and Diamond Light Source have developed new understanding of gallium oxide by combining a machine-learning theoretical approach with experimental results. In a paper published in the journal Advanced Materials, researchers used a combination of theoretical approaches...
geekwire.com
Nuclear energy company co-founded by Bill Gates raises $750M, one of the largest rounds in Seattle tech history
TerraPower, a Bellevue, Wash.-based nuclear power company co-founded by Bill Gates, landed $750 million in new funding. It’s among the largest funding rounds ever for a privately held Seattle-area company, and one of the biggest for a nuclear energy venture. Gates co-led the latest round with South Korea-based SK...
Phys.org
Unexpected quantum effects in natural double-layer graphene
An international research team led by the University of Göttingen has detected novel quantum effects in high-precision studies of natural double-layer graphene and has interpreted them together with the University of Texas at Dallas using their theoretical work. This research provides new insights into the interaction of the charge carriers and the different phases, and contributes to the understanding of the processes involved. The LMU in Munich and the National Institute for Materials Science in Tsukuba, Japan, were also involved in the research. The results were published in Nature.
geekwire.com
Seattle-area company that aims to treat disease with radio frequency energy files for IPO
EMulate Therapeutics, a 20-year-old Bellevue, Wash.-based company developing radio frequency energy technology to treat a range of diseases, filed to go public Tuesday. The 7-person company, previously known as Nativis, has programs for aggressive types of brain tumors, pain management, PTSD, ADHD, anxiety and depression. The company can “specifically regulate...
A New Material Could Be the Best Semiconductor Ever, But There’s a Catch
Researchers have found a better semiconductor than silicon, potentially allowing faster and smaller computer chips in the future. A new study, published in the Science journal last month, proved that cubic boron arsenide has significantly higher mobility to both electrons and their positively charged counterparts than silicon, the ubiquitous semiconductor used in electronics and computers.
BAE Systems to Develop Leap-Forward Technology for Next-Generation Radar and Communications Systems
MERRIMACK, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has awarded BAE Systems’ FAST Labs TM research and development organization a $17.5 million contract for the Generating RF with Photonic Oscillators for Low Noise (GRYPHON) program. The breakthrough technology developed through the program could enable an unprecedented combination of low noise, compact size, and frequency agility for next-generation airborne sensing and communications capabilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005009/en/ BAE Systems’ FAST LabsTM research and development organization awarded a $17.5 million contract for the Generating RF with Photonic Oscillators for Low Noise (GRYPHON) program. (Photo: BAE Systems)
Phys.org
Technique for ready-to-use cells in research demonstrated
A new technique for freezing cells for use in biomedical research, based on polymer technology developed at the University of Warwick, has been validated in study, paving the way for faster results for scientists in their research. Cells attached as monolayers (grown on plastic) are used in drug discovery, toxicology,...
PC Magazine
NASA Spends $50 Million to Develop Next-Gen Processor for Space Exploration
NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has selected Microchip Technology Inc. to design and develop a new High-Performance Spaceflight Computing (HPSC) processor for future lunar and planetary exploration missions. Microchip is being awarded a $50 million firm-fixed-price contract to "architect, design, and deliver" the new processor over the next three years. The...
In a first, researchers produce oxygen from magnets for space exploration
The study was conducted in a special drop tower facility that simulates microgravity conditions. The research proved magnets were effective at producing oxygen. The new method removes gas bubbles from liquids. Producing enough oxygen for astronauts in space is a complicated affair that is only set to become more difficult...
scitechdaily.com
MIT’s Tiny Robotic Lightning Bugs Take Flight
Inspired by fireflies, scientists create insect-scale robots that can emit light when they fly, which enables motion tracking and communication. Lightning bugs that light up dusky backyards on warm summer evenings use their luminescence for communication — to attract a mate, ward off predators, or lure prey. These glimmering...
Mytide Therapeutics Partners with Agilent to Collaborate on Automation Solutions for Mytide’s Next-generation Manufacturing Platform
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- Mytide Therapeutics, a company transforming peptide manufacturing with predictive analytics and machine learning, has partnered with Agilent, a global leader in life science, diagnostic and applied chemical markets. The two companies will collaborate on robust, scalable and reliable automation solutions for Mytide’s BioFab2 platform, a technology suite that combines chemistry, robotics and machine learning to advance and accelerate peptide and peptide conjugate manufacturing. Under the terms of the agreement, Agilent will supply analytical and preparative chromatography equipment for Mytide’s BioFab2 fleet. The ultimate aim of the partnership is to drive clinical impact by accelerating the development of life-saving therapeutics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005115/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
