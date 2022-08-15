Read full article on original website
(GRAPHIC) Seehafer News Breaks Down Citizen Video of Appleton Police Shooting
WARNING – The following story contains a graphic description of a video depicting a police officer-involved shooting in Appleton. Read at your own discretion. Seehafer News has been sent a video of the police officer-involved shooting in Appleton. As a warning, the following description contains graphic details of the...
Appleton Man Posts Video of the Aftermath of the Appleton Police Involved Shooting
An Appleton man who lives near where the officer-involved shooting took place last week has posted a video of its aftermath. The incident occurred in the 1500 block of North Birchwood Avenue after officers were called on a report of a domestic dispute. Officers confronted a man at around 7:20...
One injured in Fond du Lac crash between bicycle, vehicle
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A bicyclist is hurt after he was hit by a vehicle in Fond du Lac, reports Wisconsin police. According to a release, the crash happened on Aug. 18 around 9 a.m. Fond du Lac Police and Fire/Rescue responded to the area of Martin Ave and Reinhardt Court.
Waupaca Co. crash leaves one pinned under vehicle, alcohol & speed believed to be factors
UNION, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle carrying five people crashed Thursday evening in Waupaca County, and two ended up getting trapped while one was reportedly pinned. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on August 18 around 9 p.m., a report of a crash came in. The crash happened on Hillside road in the Town of Union.
AT THE COURTHOUSE: Vehicle thefts, home intruder, shoplifting at outlet mall, recovered gun, attacks on law enforcement
The following cases were filed in Winnebago County Circuit Court during July. 10 felony charges brought after string of vehicle thefts. Two men have been charged with 10 felonies after a state trooper spotted them on I-41 operating a “vehicle train” that consisted of a stolen pickup truck towing another stolen pickup that was hitched to a stolen trailer carrying two stolen all-terrain vehicles and a stolen utility terrain vehicle.
Green Bay police searching for individual who damaged its surveillance trailer
Green Bay police say they need your help looking for an individual who damaged its surveillance trailer.
911 caller reports himself
Scott T. Secard, 46, Manawa, is charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Shortly before 6 a.m. Monday, March 7, a 911 caller reported that her neighbor, Secard, had been talking to her security-cam doorbell around 1 a.m. about a missing girl. Then around 5:30 a.m. he came...
Wisconsin mother says she shot home intruder to defend her kids
MILWAUKEE — A mother in Wisconsin said her family is traumatized after a strange man broke into her home and she fatally shot him to defend her children. The mother said she was showering before work Monday when she heard her two children, ages 12 and 14, screaming. Still...
Appleton man arrested for allegedly trying to meet up with a 15-year-old girl
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 30-year-old Appleton man was taken into custody after allegedly trying to meet up with a local 15-year-old girl. According to a release, Grant Stamper, 30, was identified after law enforcement answered n online personal ad. Through the investigation, it was determined that Stamper was actively seeking a sexual relationship through a social media app.
Five hurt in Waupaca County crash
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were hurt in a crash in Waupaca County Thursday evening. Just before 9 p.m., dispatchers received a call of a crash on Hillside Road east of Bridge Road in the Town of Union. A report came in that two people were trapped in...
Two arrested in Green Bay human trafficking operation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men were arrested as result of a human trafficking operation in Green Bay. On Aug. 18, Green Bay Police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a one-day operation. Detectives and DCI agents investigated suspects involved in child sex trafficking and human trafficking.
8-18-22 fdl man seriously injured in car vs bike crash
A Fond du Lac man was seriously injured in a car versus bicycle accident in Fond du Lac. Police say shortly after 9am Thursday a bicyclist was attempting to cross Martin Avenue at Reinhardt Court when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 69 year old Fond du Lac man. The 21 year old bicyclist was flown by helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah with head injuries. He was wearing a helmet. The accident remains under investigation.
Fiery crash in Hobart near Hillcrest Drive and Riverdale Drive
HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – A fiery vehicle accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the Village of Hobart on Thursday. Local 5 News was on the scene as one car was in flames off of the side of the road. The accident occurred near the intersection of Hillcrest Drive and Riverdale Drive.
Man killed after convertible stalls, dump truck runs car over in Milwaukee Co.
A 74-year-old man died after his 1974 Triumph stalled on the freeway and a speeding dump truck ran it over Thursday night, authorities say.
Inmate gets 5 years for striking Waupun officer 20 times in the head
A 33-year-old man in Dodge County was sentenced to five years in prison after prosecutors say he "brutally beat" a correctional officer over medication handouts at Waupun Prison.
Green Bay Police Enlist Help of Community Speed Watch
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay Police Department is getting extra help from residents to combat speedy drivers. Police are partnering with Green Bay Neighborhood Associations to crack down on speeding. “My little 2-year-old, I have to be on him when he’s out here in the front...
Felony arrest follows fight with police
Christian Giovanni Gonzalez, 21, Weyauwega, is charged with battery to an officer, threatening an officer, spitting at a public safety worker and resisting an officer. On Thursday, Aug. 4, Waupaca County Deputy Jason Claussen pulled over a vehicle for travelling 85 mph in a 45 mph speed zone on Harrington Road in Waupaca.
Driver in Fond du Lac County uses cornfield to elude authorities
WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver was able to elude authorities following an early morning police chase in Fond du Lac County that traversed 14.5 miles. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 17 around 2:30 a.m. a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle on Hwy 26 in Waupun. The deputy reportedly saw a speeding violation.
8/18/22 Ripon Police Officers Threatened During Arrest
Two Ripon men are facing charges for threatening Ripon Police while officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home in the city last March. The officers were at the residence to take 43-year-old Shandy Hein into custody on a probation warrant. According to the criminal complaint 71-year-old Randall Hein began yelling at the officers and threatened, “Next time you come in my house, I’ll blow you all away.” While officers were escorting Shandy from the home, he began yelling racial slurs and other obscenities. He also threatened them. Both men are charged with battery or threat to a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct. Shandy’s charges have a repeater enhancer. Both men will make their initial appearance in Fond du Lac County court on August 30th.
Driver escapes into cornfield after chase in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man got away after leading deputies on a chase in Fond du Lac County early Wednesday. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, at about 2:28 a.m., a Fond du Lac County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Highway 26 near Willow Creek Rd in the Township of Waupun.
