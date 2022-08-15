Read full article on original website
Related
Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt
Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
PopSugar
Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish
Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Crowned 'Greatest Of All Time' As DJ Khaled Confirms 'God Did' Collaboration
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
Mary J. Blige To Star In New Netflix Limited Series ‘Lost Ollie’
Mary J. Blige is returning to Netflix to tackle a live-action role in Lost Ollie. Inspired by Ollie’s Odyssey, a book written and illustrated by William Joyce, the four-part limited series follows a patchwork rabbit focused on reuniting with his best friend, Billy. For the epic adventure, Blige voices Rosy, a fearless teddy bear who accompanies fellow characters Ollie and Zozo—a witty clown doll. More from VIBE.comMary J. Blige Talks Legacy And More Ahead Of 'Apple Music Live' PerformanceMary J. Blige Talks Placing Self-Love Above Romance Following DivorceMary J. Blige To Perform An Exclusive Apple Music Concert The news comes on the heels...
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Mase Says He's Joining Death Row Records: "We 'Gon Get The 2Pac Thing Rekindled"
Ma$e has forged his way back into the mainstream mix, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. After deeming himself "Diddy 2.0" last week following reports that he swindled fellow New York rapper Fivio Foreign into signing a shady $5000 record deal, the Harlem legend took to social media to reveal more interesting news. While sitting in the backseat of his car, casually cruising through Los Angeles traffic and enjoying a donut, Ma$e shared this news with this Tik Tok followers:
HipHopDX.com
Lauren London Speaks At Nipsey Hussle Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony: 'Nip Would Have Been Honored By This Moment'
Lauren London spoke about her late husband Nipsey Hussle on Monday (August 15) while he received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday (August 10) that a ceremony celebrating the late Crenshaw rapper would take place on what would have been his 37th birthday, and London took to the stand amongst a packed crowd to speak on her “visionary” life partner.
L.A. Reid’s HitCo, Label Home to Jennifer Lopez and Saint Jhn, Sold to Concord (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. HitCo Entertainment, the music company launched by Antonio L.A. Reid (pictured at left) and Charles Goldstuck (at right) in 2017, has been sold to Concord, Variety has learned through multiple sources. Home to such artists as Jennifer Lopez, Saint Jhn, Outkast’s Big Boi, Yella Beezy and Dixie D’Amelio, HitCo had been distributed through ADA. Concord, a private company funded by long-term institutional capital, in addition to equity holders from Concord’s senior management team, represents close to 900,000 songs and trades in recorded music, music publishing, theatrical and original productions. Headquartered in Nashville, it has...
thesource.com
Dr. Dre Says He Nearly Dropped Out Of Super Bowl Halftime Show Until Nas and Jay-Z Convinced Him Not To
Super Bowl LVI might go down as one of the most legendary Super Bowl’s, not necessarily for the game, but for the halftime show which featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem, with Anderson .Paak and 50 Cent making guest appearances. In the months following the epic performance, new details about it have come out, many saying that the half time show almost didn’t happen due to differences between Jay-Z and the NFL. However, in a new interview, Dr. Dre admits that he almost dropped out of the performance completely until Nas and Jay convinced him otherwise.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Chainz Settles With Pablo Escobar Estate & Looks To Grow Esco Restaurant Chain
Grammy Award-winning rapper 2 Chainz is ready to expand his Esco eatery empire with Atlanta entrepreneur Mychel “Snoop” Dillard. The pair recently settled their two-year legal battle with the estate of late drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, resolving a $10 million trademark lawsuit for a reported $15,000. And now, the brand signed on its first franchisee, […]
Megan Thee Stallion Voices Frustration With Record Label
Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion is over her label and has expressed her struggles with the entity in the aftermath of her upcoming album being leaked. The Houston native took to social media last week (August 4) to vent her frustrations, posted an Instagram Story, and multiple tweets regarding the situation. “I can’t catch a break my label hate me and my sh*t always leak,” Meg typed. “At this point, invite the hotties to the studio and shoots.”More from VIBE.comMegan Thee Stallion Enters The Pynk In Latest Episode Of 'P-Valley'Megan Thee Stallion And Big Sean...
Kirk Frost Accumulated Wealth Before Becoming a Reality Star on 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta'
Joining the cast of a reality show can do wonders for a person’s career. In the case of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, the franchise gives cast members the chance to promote their projects and explore other ventures — from brand partnerships to entrepreneurial pursuits. Article continues below...
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Tyler, the Creator Is Forever Influencing Fashion
Tyler, the Creator is aptly named. On stage and off he brings his own personal style and his fashion is every bit as influential and his music. Last year, the rapper was the big winner at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, earning the coveted "Hip Hop Album of the Year" Award, as well as the "Rock the Bells Cultural Influence" Award.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Album –“It’s For the Hotties”
Hot girl summer can officially begin now that Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed she has new music on the way. The Houston rapper took to her Instagram stories to confirm that her latest album was indeed finished, along with a picture of herself working in the studio. She wrote a...
HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss Reveals Def Jam Renegotiated His Contract Following The LOX’s Verzuz Victory
Jadakiss has benefitted so much from The LOX’s victorious Verzuz battle over Dipset, it ended up helping him renegotiate his contract with Def Jam. Speaking to Complex in an interview published on Wednesday (August 3), the Yonkers rapper revealed his own price went up in all areas of the music industry following his MVP-worthy Verzuz performance, in addition to The LOX seeing a 215 percent increase in streams.
AdWeek
Adweek Podcast: It's a Bird! It's a Plane! It's Culture-Forward Advertising!
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. On this week’s episode, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller and community editor Luz Corona are joined by senior producer Al Mannarino to discuss...
Nipsey Hussle receives posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star: 'He lives forever'
Late rapper Nipsey Hussle, a Los Angeles community activist and entrepreneur, received a posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star on his 37th birthday.
AdWeek
Brave Commerce Podcast: Cindy Gallop on Breaking Down Perception Barriers
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. On this week’s episode of Brave Commerce, Cindy Gallop, founder and CEO of social intimate video site MakeLoveNotPorn, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Steps Into Fashion With Launch Of His Own Clothing Brand
Lil Baby has stepped into the world of fashion and announced the launch of his own clothing brand. On Tuesday (August 16), the Atlanta hitmaker took to Instagram to promote a few new pieces, showcasing a new fit courtesy of his One Million fashion line. The brand also announced on...
HipHopDX.com
DJ Premier, Remy Ma & Rapsody Celebrate Hip Hop's 49th Birthday With 'Remy Rap' Video
DJ Premier has released the video for his aptly-titled “Remy Rap” collaboration with Remy Ma and Rapsody. Directed by Maya Table, the visual pays homage to Golden Era Hip Hop as Premo mans the turntables on a New York City rooftop, while Remy and Rapsody rock pieces from adidas and Gucci’s ’80s-inspired collaboration.
AdWeek
The Daily Beast Launches Obsessed, a Sub-Brand Covering Entertainment
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. Politics and pop culture publisher The Daily Beast has launched Obsessed, a sub-brand with a distinct landing page devoted to entertainment coverage. The move marks the latest publisher attempt to capitalize on the rising consumer and commercial interest in the streaming landscape.
Comments / 0