Coke Florida Announces Territory Leadership Changes

 4 days ago
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022--

Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) announced several leadership changes in its Florida territories. Rodney Ford has been promoted to Territory Director, South Region, Jack Palmorn has been named Territory General Manager, Ft. Myers, and April King will expand her Territory General Manager, Ft. Pierce role to include the Brevard territory.

Rodney Ford, Territory Director, South Region (Photo: Business Wire)

Coke Florida, the local Coca-Cola bottler, operates a 47-county footprint across the state through a territory operating model. This operating model includes 18 territories who serve more than 21 million consumers from Jacksonville to the Keys.

Jeff Ortmeier, Vice President of Field Franchise Operations at Coke Florida said, “Coke Florida is here to be the customer’s best partner. We are equally committed to be a great place to work and to be active in the communities we serve. These territory leaders are critical to our ability to do that.”

Rodney Ford has been promoted to Territory Director, South Region. Mr. Ford previously held the position of Territory General Manager, Ft. Myers. In his new role, he will provide commercial leadership and support for the company’s south region which includes the Ft. Myers, Keys, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Sarasota, and St. Petersburg territories. Mr. Ford has more than 30 years of experience in the Coca-Cola system, joining Coke Florida in 2015. He held several roles in the sales organization and was the Ft. Myers Distribution Center Manager before being promoted to become the Territory General Manager in 2018. His impact extends beyond Coke Florida, as he currently serves on the boards of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Lee County, Keep Lee County Beautiful, and Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce.

Jack Palmorn has been named Territory General Manager, Ft. Myers . Mr. Palmorn has a broad career with the Coca-Cola system that began in front line operations. Over his seventeen-year career he continued to advance within the sales and distribution organization becoming the Territory General Manager for the Daytona territory in 2018. He expanded his role in 2020, adding the Brevard territory to his scope of responsibility. Mr. Palmorn works with the Board of the Boys and Girls Club of Volusia/Flagler counties and with the Chamber of Commerce of Daytona Beach. As the Ft. Myers Territory General Manager, he will be responsible for one of the fastest growing areas in the state serving a diverse array of customers and consumers.

April King, Territory General Manager, Ft. Pierce will expand her responsibilities to include the Brevard territory. She joined the Coca-Cola system in 2009, and has held positions of increasing responsibility, becoming the Territory General Manager in 2018. She will expand her legacy of leadership working with the Brevard associates, customers, and consumers. Mrs. King currently sits on the boards of United Way, St. Lucie and Okeechobee County and the PACE Center for Girls, Treasure Coast.

About Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC

Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) is a family-owned Coca-Cola bottler. Coke Florida has an exclusive sales and distribution territory that covers over 21 million consumers across 47 Florida counties, and includes the major metropolitan markets of Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa. Coke Florida markets, sells, manufactures, distributes, and merchandises over 600 products of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies. The company is the third largest privately held and the sixth largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Coke Florida was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company is a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certified company, one of the largest minority-owned businesses in Florida, and the fourth largest Black-owned businesses in the United States. In 2022, Coke Florida was named a US Best Managed Company by Deloitte-Private and The Wall Street Journal joining an elite group of private companies holding this designation. To learn more, visit www.cocacolaflorida.com.

