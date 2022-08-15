ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WHIO Dayton

WATCH: Cincinnati Zoo’s baby hippo Fritz explores outdoor habitat, pool for the first time

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo’s two-week-old baby hippo Fritz and his mom Bibi got to explore their outdoor habitat for the first time Monday morning. “The habitat introduction went pretty much as we hoped it would,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care Christina Gorsuch. “Bibi, followed closely by Fritz, came out right away and walked into the pool. She showed great maternal instincts and used her body to block Fritz from spending too much time in deep water. He went under to nurse and explore a little but stayed right by mom.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Want to see Fritz? Zoo visitors might get chance starting Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Zoo visitors might be able to get a glimpse of Fritz soon as he acclimates to the outdoor habitat. Starting Friday, Hippo Cove will stay open when Bibi and Fritz venture out, the Zoo announced. “Fritz has navigated the deepest part of the pool, and Bibi...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Former Eagles guitarist to perform at Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati announced on Friday that former Eagles guitarist, singer, songwriter and publisher Don Felder will be performing at the casino in October. Felder spent 27 years with the Eagles, who have sold over 150 million albums worldwide and own the distinction of recording...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Greene County Animal Control Searching for Loving Homes

Greene County Animal Control works to keep their community safe, along with finding animals loving homes. Jarrod Mitchell, Greene County Animal Control Outreach Coordinator, said law enforcement is their focus and how they do their business. But their team does more than just protect the public. “Any animals that go stray, we get them in, […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Wichita Falls Leopards visit MSU Texas

Fritz explores the outside of Hippo Cove at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden with his mom Bibi.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Fox 19

Frank's First Alert Forecast

CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Book returns to Cincinnati Public Library with an apology note

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fifty years after it went missing, a book is back at the Cincinnati Public Library downtown. Someone dropped off the book "Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins" with a note. It reads, "To whomever receives this, I am returning this book which was not checked out, but was...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Rosie’s Cocktails & Pies closes for re-concept due to inflation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Downtown eatery Rosie’s Cocktails & Pies announced they will be temporarily closing for re-concept due to inflation on Aug. 16. Chef and owner Anthony Sitek was forced to come to reality with his pizzeria as inflation continues to have an impact on the restaurant industry. “Rosie’s...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Top 10 retired Kings Island rides we miss the most on National Roller Coaster Day

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Amusement parks play an endless game of one-upmanship, always searching for the tallest and fastest new thrills. However, for every Orion (which opened in 2020), places like Kings Island lose a Vortex, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. And some of those retired rides are still fondly remembered.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Woman crashes van into pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman drove into a pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar Friday evening, a spokesperson confirms. It happened sometime around 5:30 p.m. at one of Camp Cedar’s two pools. A guest experienced a medical emergency. Her van went off a nearby road. Witnesses...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Traveling to Cincinnati for Bengals game? 9 top-rated VRBO lodgings near Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Headed to a Cincinnati Bengals football game this season? The city has plenty of VRBO lodging rentals with character and reasonable overnight rates for couples or a group of friends. You can park at your rental, then walk or Uber to area restaurants and nightlife with no worries about drinking and driving or finding parking at city hotspots.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Hickory Bar-B-Q Celebrates 60 Years!

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If you know Dayton, you likely know Hickory Bar-B-Q. After 60 years in business, Carl Fisher showed a quick demo of their delectable ribs in the Living Dayton Kitchen. Fisher said Joe and Irene Kiss opened up the Hickory Bar-B-Q on Brown Street in 1962. “Joe ran it clear up until […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

New Xavier students begin their move-in to dorm life

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than 1,000 first-year students moved-in to their dorms at Xavier University on Wednesday morning. The Xavier class of 2026 consists of more than 1,200 students and 1,100 of those students live on campus fall semester. In addition, 60% of the class are out-of-state students. The university...
CINCINNATI, OH

