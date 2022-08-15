Here we are, in the last stretch of real summer before the leaves start to fall and the mornings get colder and the dessert flavors take a distinctly pumpkin-y turn. At the beginning of the summer, we introduced you to nine new sweet treat destinations in Portland. Hopefully, by now, you have familiarized yourself with all of them. But as summer wanes and the daylight hours get shorter, it’s time to soak up every last minute of sunshine, preferably with something cold in hand, so in those dark months you will have a good memory to hold on to.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO