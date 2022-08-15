ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Southeast Portland Church Is Left Behind as Mormons Leave Oregon

Address: 2931 SE Harrison St. Owner: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For two years, one of Oregon’s oldest Mormon churches has stood empty. After its congregation left four years ago, the Gothic-style Portland Stake Tabernacle in the Richmond neighborhood of Southeast Portland was briefly used solely as a library—until the pandemic closed that too.
Portland Voters Have Almost Always Been Willing to Raise Their Own Taxes

He politics of pandemic and protest may have been brutal and divisive in Portland, but few city agencies are better placed to tamp down those hot tempers than firefighters. After all, they rescue kittens from trees, race into burning buildings, and give stickers to kids, all while wearing snappy uniforms. What’s not to love?
Fred Meyer selling Emma's Donuts to support Oregon kids fighting cancer

ALBANY, Oregon — A 9-year-old Albany girl teamed up with Fred Meyer and Franz Bakery to create a sweet way to support Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland. Through September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, most Fred Meyer stores in Oregon and Southwest Washington will sell “Emma’s Donuts.”
These Oregon students chose to start high school online rather than return to classrooms

Your browser does not support the audio element. For more than a year, students across Oregon were holed up in their bedrooms doing school online, isolated from teachers and classmates. Schools reopened at the start of the 2021-2022 school year. Even with required masking, it was the closest to “normal” since before the pandemic disrupted schools across the country. Most kids and parents celebrated the chance to return to classrooms.
Heat returns to Pacific Northwest Wednesday, Thursday

Hot weather is expected again Wednesday and Thursday in western Oregon and Washington state. Multnomah County, which includes Portland, will offer people places to stay cool Wednesday as temperatures potentially reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit. A heat advisory has also been issued for much of the Puget Sound region in Washington...
Purchase a 100 Best Nonprofits to Work For in Oregon celebration package

Congratulations! Your organization has been named one of the 2022 100 Best Nonprofits to Work For in Oregon by Oregon Business magazine. We congratulate you and your staff for fostering an outstanding workplace. The rankings were based on the confidential input of employees who answered questions about workplace satisfaction such as benefits, management, trust, work environment and career development.
Where to Get Breakfast in Portland

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and some people would argue that breakfast food is the best type of cuisine. There is no shortage of breakfast variations, from waffles to omelets to crispy bacon. While Portland might be known for its excellent West Coast seafood, the culinary...
A New Tiny-Home Village for the Houseless Is Opening Soon in Portland

Getting Portland’s six Safe Rest Villages—intended to provide secure sleeping pods and communal support services for formerly houseless people—up and running has proved to be an agonizingly slow process, with the city regularly blowing past target deadlines thanks to difficulty securing land, environmental concerns and pushback from neighbors.
15 cold treats to try in the Portland area before summer is over

Here we are, in the last stretch of real summer before the leaves start to fall and the mornings get colder and the dessert flavors take a distinctly pumpkin-y turn. At the beginning of the summer, we introduced you to nine new sweet treat destinations in Portland. Hopefully, by now, you have familiarized yourself with all of them. But as summer wanes and the daylight hours get shorter, it’s time to soak up every last minute of sunshine, preferably with something cold in hand, so in those dark months you will have a good memory to hold on to.
