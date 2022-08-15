ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, GA

CBS 46

Atlanta police arrest man wanted on outstanding warrant after chase

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A wanted man is behind bars thanks to the quick actions of Atlanta police. Officers were attempting to serve a domestic violence warrant to Howard Adkins when he ran away. The officers chased Adkins and were able to catch up with him. They say he was armed with a gun but later tossed it.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man receives life plus 375 years in prison for murder of Fulton County detective

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of the deadly shooting of a Fulton County Police Department detective in March 2015 received a life sentence. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick sentenced 50-year-old Amanuel Menghesha for killing Fulton County Police Department Detective Terence Green and shooting at other officers. Prosecutors said he was found guilty of malice murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer and more than 30 other crimes.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County police search for second murder suspect

DeKalb County police say officers are trying to find the second person behind the murder of a 28-year-old man at a gas station last month. It happened at the Citgo gas station on Rockbridge Road. The victim's family says they are heartbroken over their loss.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Verdict reached in shooting death of 7-year-old Atlanta girl

ATLANTA — A man standing trial in the 2020 shooting where a 7-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet near Phipps Plaza was convicted of murder on Thursday. Daquan Reed was found guilty by a Fulton County jury on all eight charges he was facing. Here's a breakdown of the charges listed in Reed's eight-count indictment:
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Argument leads to deadly shooting overnight in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One man is dead after a shooting overnight in southwest Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department says it happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday on Anchor Terrace. They say it all started with an argument outside the victim’s home. At this time, police don’t know if the...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Man found dead in the middle of Atlanta street

ATLANTA — A man is dead after being shot in the middle of the street in a residential area, according to Atlanta police. According to Capt. Christian Hunt, police responded to a person shot call just after 1 a.m. in the 120 block of Anchor Terrace SW. When police...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police search for missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman

ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta are searching for a missing 26-year-old woman last seen Tuesday in northwest Atlanta. Savannah Sheats was reported missing by her sister, who lives with her, Atlanta police say. She was last seen along Verlaine Place NW in the Cross Creek subdivision. Sheats was driving at...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

￼Report: Atlanta Police officer charged with aggravated battery in 2019 incident

Atlanta Police officer Donald Vickers has been indicted in Fulton County Superior Court with aggravated battery and violation of oath by a public officer for a 2019 incident when he tackled a man and broke his ankle, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Vickers, 42, is still employed with the department but has been relieved of […] The post ￼Report: Atlanta Police officer charged with aggravated battery in 2019 incident appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA

