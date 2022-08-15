Read full article on original website
1994 Atlanta murder suspect arrested after nearly 30 years on the run during traffic stop
ATLANTA — The suspect in the 1994 murder of an Atlanta man has been arrested after spending nearly 30 years on the run. The FBI says its more than 27-year manhunt for Muhammed Bilal El-Amin, now-47, ended when he was arrested during a routine traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week.
fox5atlanta.com
Family hopes a tip will lead to second arrest in murder of 28-year-old father
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - A Stone Mountain family is desperate to know the person who shot and killed a father will be held accountable. DeKalb County police are trying to find the second person suspected in the murder of 28-year-old Deven Tillis. It happened at a Citgo gas station on Rockbridge Road last month.
CBS 46
Atlanta police arrest man wanted on outstanding warrant after chase
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A wanted man is behind bars thanks to the quick actions of Atlanta police. Officers were attempting to serve a domestic violence warrant to Howard Adkins when he ran away. The officers chased Adkins and were able to catch up with him. They say he was armed with a gun but later tossed it.
fox5atlanta.com
Man receives life plus 375 years in prison for murder of Fulton County detective
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of the deadly shooting of a Fulton County Police Department detective in March 2015 received a life sentence. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick sentenced 50-year-old Amanuel Menghesha for killing Fulton County Police Department Detective Terence Green and shooting at other officers. Prosecutors said he was found guilty of malice murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer and more than 30 other crimes.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County police search for second murder suspect
DeKalb County police say officers are trying to find the second person behind the murder of a 28-year-old man at a gas station last month. It happened at the Citgo gas station on Rockbridge Road. The victim's family says they are heartbroken over their loss.
Georgia man tied to Miami officer death had extensive criminal history, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died from injuries. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Detective Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as he and other officers...
WMAZ
Verdict reached in shooting death of 7-year-old Atlanta girl
ATLANTA — A man standing trial in the 2020 shooting where a 7-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet near Phipps Plaza was convicted of murder on Thursday. Daquan Reed was found guilty by a Fulton County jury on all eight charges he was facing. Here's a breakdown of the charges listed in Reed's eight-count indictment:
CBS 46
Argument leads to deadly shooting overnight in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One man is dead after a shooting overnight in southwest Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department says it happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday on Anchor Terrace. They say it all started with an argument outside the victim’s home. At this time, police don’t know if the...
Video shows brutal attack of teen at Clayton County high school
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The parents of a teenager brutally attacked at school by another student say he could have been killed. The attack was recorded and in the video shared on social media, you see the victim forcefully slammed to the ground and punched, even while unconscious. Parents...
Police bust down door, drag suspect out of room during Buckhead drug raid
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a man whom they say was trafficking drugs out of his Buckhead apartment. Eric Patterson, 38, was arrested at his Lenox Road apartment on Wednesday after officers knocked down his front door. Police say Patterson refused to open the front door to the...
Man found dead in the middle of Atlanta street
ATLANTA — A man is dead after being shot in the middle of the street in a residential area, according to Atlanta police. According to Capt. Christian Hunt, police responded to a person shot call just after 1 a.m. in the 120 block of Anchor Terrace SW. When police...
Brothers arrested for opening fire on DeKalb man, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A pair of brothers are facing assault charges in DeKalb County after a man says they opened fire on him, according to police. Officers say they were called to Kelly Lake Road on Saturday evening where a man in his 20s said two men in their 50s shot at him.
Man shot to death over dispute about woman, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A 38-year-old man is dead after he was shot to death, DeKalb County police say. On Aug. 11, officers responded to Hatton Drive, finding Darius Arnold dead in Scottsdale, Ga. near Interstate 285, with multiple gunshot wounds, police say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
911 calls released in deadly shooting that 'devastated' victim's family
ATLANTA — Alexis McKenzie remembers getting calls from her little brother, Joseph Smith. McKenzie said Smith would check in, get advice and look for support and encouragement while pursuing a career in videography and directing films. McKenzie said she wasn't prepared for losing her brother in a matter of...
fox5atlanta.com
Police search for missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman
ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta are searching for a missing 26-year-old woman last seen Tuesday in northwest Atlanta. Savannah Sheats was reported missing by her sister, who lives with her, Atlanta police say. She was last seen along Verlaine Place NW in the Cross Creek subdivision. Sheats was driving at...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police need your help finding runaway 12-year-old boy
LITHONIA, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking the public for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Isaiah Watson has been reported as a runaway. He was last seen Wednesday near Willowick Drive in Lithonia. Isaiah is described as 5 feet, 80 pounds with...
￼Report: Atlanta Police officer charged with aggravated battery in 2019 incident
Atlanta Police officer Donald Vickers has been indicted in Fulton County Superior Court with aggravated battery and violation of oath by a public officer for a 2019 incident when he tackled a man and broke his ankle, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Vickers, 42, is still employed with the department but has been relieved of […] The post ￼Report: Atlanta Police officer charged with aggravated battery in 2019 incident appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Iconic Nappy Roots musician shot after being robbed, kidnapped from his Atlanta brewery
ATLANTA — A popular Atlanta musician was robbed, kidnapped and shot at a brewery he co-owns right here in Atlanta. Police said it all unfolded at Atlantucky Brewing in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood off Northside Drive near Mercedes-Benz Stadium around 11 p.m. when the restaurant was closing. The owners...
nypressnews.com
Family of Gwinnett Co. woman killed in accidental shooting seeks justice
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta Now News at 10) — A family is left shattered and looking for answers nearly a year after a Gwinnett County woman was killed in what police called an accidental shooting. The grief and loss are still overwhelming for Carlether Foley’s family in Houston, Texas,...
Georgia man arrested after impersonating real estate agent, police officer to avoid arrest
Investigators say a metro Atlanta man claimed he was both a real estate agent and a police officer in order to avoid being arrested on charges of loitering, prowling, and criminal trespassing.
