Music

Decider.com

Some Revelations About Mutt Lange, Shania Twain’s Ex-Husband from ‘Not Just a Girl’ Netflix Documentary

In the 1990s Shania Twain’s career exploded behind the one-two punch of The Woman In Me and Come On Over, albums that effortlessly blended country music tradition and her distinctive singing style with dynamic flashes of pop and rock. And in the producer’s chair for those records was Robert John “Mutt” Lange, who at the time was coming off absolutely huge hits with AC/DC’s Back in Black and Def Leppard’s Pyromania, but it wasn’t just a professional collaboration. “We met, we fell in love, we were engaged, wrote an entire album, all in six months, and got married in that six months as well,” Shania Twain says in an archival clip included in her new Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Sarah Lipstate show off her insane pedal and guitar collection – complete with a wild Gizmotron-equipped Ed O’Brien Stratocaster

The Iggy Pop collaborator and solo artist is custodian of a veritable trove of awesome gear, including a custom BilT Relevator, a Chinese EDS-1275 knock-off, and so many pedals... Session star and prolific solo artist Sarah Lipstate has teamed up with EarthQuaker Devices for a new 40-minute YouTube video that...
MUSIC
Adrian Utley
Rolling Stone

Mike Campbell and Margo Price Get Lost in the Desert in New ‘State of Mind’ Video

Singer-guitarist Mike Campbell gets an assist from country singer Margo Price in the new video for “State of Mind.” The track, which features Price’s backing vocals, appears on Campbell and his band the Dirty Knobs’ 2022 album External Combustion. A jangling midtempo number, “State of Mind” wraps a bitter lyric in easy-to-digest surroundings. “You left a hole in my heart big enough to drive a truck through/And now there’s no way home that I can find,” Campbell sings, with Price chiming in on high harmony. Midway through, a small group of brass instruments gives things a lift. The video feels decidedly more...
MUSIC
EW.com

Gorillaz and the Pixies latest to cancel concert appearances in Israel

Image Credit: Jamie Hewlett; Chapman BaehlerTel Aviv's Pic.Nic festival will have to do without several bands this week, including second-night headliners the Pixies, Billboard reports. A rep for the iconic alt-rock foursome provide EW with the following statement:. It is with great regret that we announce today of the Pixies'...
WORLD
Rolling Stone

Beck Corrals an Impromptu Yacht Rock Cover Band With Tenacious D, Dave Grohl

Beck managed to assemble one of the most remarkable impromptu supergroups of all time during a special benefit concert hosted by Judd Apatow in Los Angeles Tuesday night, Aug. 16.  The show at the famed L.A. venue Largo raised money for Victims First and was set to just feature a performance from Beck, accompanied on piano by celebrated producer Greg Kurstin (the pair have worked together on Beck’s last two albums, Colors and Hyperspace). But as the show went on, more people started appearing onstage, including Tenacious D — the comedy rock duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass — and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Mormor#Canadian#Hemlock Ernst#Sudan Archives
Parade

Shania Twain Harmonizes with Herself in New Documentary Outtake

Award-winning singer and songwriter Shania Twain recently worked with Netflix on a film that followed her journey to fame and international stardom, but the star of the film says the final cut did, in fact, cut some stuff. In a video that the 56-year-old shared on TikTok, the Canadian-born musician...
MOVIES
Kerrang

Sun, Satan and secret sets: The highlights from Bloodstock 2022

Bloodstock is hotter than Hell this year, and we’re not just talking about the Earth-baking 30-degree-plus temperatures that desiccate Catton Hall all last weekend. When punters aren’t battling for a patch of shade, scraping out that nasty mosh-dust that seems to get between teeth like tiling-grout, or dodging the multiple freak mini-tornadoes that rip through the campsite (sending one unsecured tent swirling into a tree), they’re treated to a smorgasbord of acts representing the very best of heavy music’s past, present and future.
MUSIC
Kerrang

See Nita Strauss perform with Demi Lovato on Jimmy Fallon

Having announced her departure from Alice Cooper’s band back in July, Nita Strauss is already busy with her next project: playing guitar with Demi Lovato. And, ahead of the release of Demi’s new rock and pop-punk album HOLY FVCK this Friday, they all headed to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform Demi’s infectious recent single SUBSTANCE.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Toes” by Zac Brown Band

Songs of Summer Barbecues, Sponsored by Jack Daniel’s. American Songwriter has partnered up with Jack Daniel’s across Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama to identify some favorite Songs of Summer Barbecues. During the series, American Songwriter will be taking a deeper dive into songs that have become as essential to barbecues as grills, good food, and friends. If you’re 21 and older, be sure to make Jack Daniel’s part of your next summer barbecue, and please remember to always drink responsibly!
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Jesse Malin Revisits Bruce Springsteen Duet ‘Broken Radio’ on ‘Glitter in the Gutter’ Reissue

In 2007, Bruce Springsteen joined Jesse Malin for the duet “Broken Radio,” a bittersweet song about memories made and lost through the FM dial. Since then, the New Jersey/New York collab has never appeared on streaming: Glitter in the Gutter, the album on which it first appeared, went out of print. On Wednesday, Malin announced that the “lost” record, his third solo LP, will be reissued in a remastered and expanded edition via Steven Van Zandt’s Wicked Cool Records. Ahead of Glitter in the Gutter’s Sept. 30 release, an updated version of “Broken Radio” and an accompanying video, directed by...
MUSIC

