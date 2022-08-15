ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Man fires at QuikTrip, arrested after I-20 crash, police say

DOUGLASVILLE - The Douglasville Police Department said a man is in custody following a drive-by shooting in Douglasville. Police said a man pulled up to a QuikTrip on Chapel Hill Road at around 8:30 p.m. and fired at least once at the QT. No one inside was hurt, police said....
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County police search for second murder suspect

DeKalb County police say officers are trying to find the second person behind the murder of a 28-year-old man at a gas station last month. It happened at the Citgo gas station on Rockbridge Road. The victim's family says they are heartbroken over their loss.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Man accused of raping woman in church parking lot, suspect wanted

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Troup County released a sketch of a man who allegedly raped a woman in a church parking lot earlier this month. The sheriff's office said it happened on August 9, around 2 p.m., at a church at Roanoke Road and Pegasus Parkway. A woman told authorities that while she was entering the church driveway, a dark blue, large pick-up truck rolled up to her.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
fox5atlanta.com

Man receives life plus 375 years in prison for murder of Fulton County detective

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of the deadly shooting of a Fulton County Police Department detective in March 2015 received a life sentence. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick sentenced 50-year-old Amanuel Menghesha for killing Fulton County Police Department Detective Terence Green and shooting at other officers. Prosecutors said he was found guilty of malice murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer and more than 30 other crimes.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Verdict reached in shooting death of 7-year-old Atlanta girl

ATLANTA — A man standing trial in the 2020 shooting where a 7-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet near Phipps Plaza was convicted of murder on Thursday. Daquan Reed was found guilty by a Fulton County jury on all eight charges he was facing. Here's a breakdown of the charges listed in Reed's eight-count indictment:
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Mlk Drive#Atlanta Police
Newnan Times-Herald

‘Upset’ Evans student threatens shooting

An “upset” Evans Middle School student allegedly threatened to “shoot up the school” Friday. According to a letter sent to parents by Principal Jessica Slaton, students informed a teacher about the threat around 8:30 a.m. The student who reportedly made the threat was pulled from class and was found to have no weapons, school officials said.
EVANS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 46

Argument leads to deadly shooting overnight in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One man is dead after a shooting overnight in southwest Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department says it happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday on Anchor Terrace. They say it all started with an argument outside the victim’s home. At this time, police don’t know if the...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Atlanta Police cancels missing person's alert for 26-year-old woman

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police said they have canceled the missing person's alert for a 26-year-old woman. APD confirmed that Savannah Sheats has died. On Thursday, APD said they responded to the 1600 block of Springer St. NW for a call about a person down. When they arrived, they said they found Sheats inside of her car. Police said she was taken to the hospital and has since been pronounced dead.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman found, condition unknown, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say the 26-year-old woman reported missing on Wednesday has been found, but her condition was not immediately known. Savannah Sheats was reported missing on Wednesday, a day after she left the townhome she shared with her sister along Verlaine Place NW in the Cross Creek subdivision.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy