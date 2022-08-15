Read full article on original website
WMAZ
Man wanted for nearly 28 years in Atlanta murder finally captured during routine traffic stop
ATLANTA — A man who'd been wanted in Atlanta for murder for nearly 28 years was finally caught this week during a routine traffic stop, according to the FBI. The agency said in a release that Muhammed Bilal El-Amin was captured by the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, near Athens, in the course of the traffic stop.
1994 Atlanta murder suspect arrested after nearly 30 years on the run during traffic stop
ATLANTA — The suspect in the 1994 murder of an Atlanta man has been arrested after spending nearly 30 years on the run. The FBI says its more than 27-year manhunt for Muhammed Bilal El-Amin, now-47, ended when he was arrested during a routine traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week.
Suspect charged in I-85 shootings had over 2,000 rounds of ammo in car, police say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a gunman who was arrested in connection to three separate shootings on Interstate 85 in Troup County had over 2,000 rounds of ammunition and an alarming amount of weapons in his car. Jerel Raphael Brown, who is from Montgomery, Ala., was taken into...
fox5atlanta.com
Man fires at QuikTrip, arrested after I-20 crash, police say
DOUGLASVILLE - The Douglasville Police Department said a man is in custody following a drive-by shooting in Douglasville. Police said a man pulled up to a QuikTrip on Chapel Hill Road at around 8:30 p.m. and fired at least once at the QT. No one inside was hurt, police said....
CBS 46
Man barricaded in midtown, arrested in connection to famous rainbow vandalism
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A man has been arrested after barricading himself inside an apartment in midtown Atlanta. Police believe the man is the person responsible for the vandalism of the famous Rainbow Crosswalk. The rainbow crosswalks at 10th and Piedmont in Atlanta, are more than strips of color...
fox5atlanta.com
Family hopes a tip will lead to second arrest in murder of 28-year-old father
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - A Stone Mountain family is desperate to know the person who shot and killed a father will be held accountable. DeKalb County police are trying to find the second person suspected in the murder of 28-year-old Deven Tillis. It happened at a Citgo gas station on Rockbridge Road last month.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County police search for second murder suspect
DeKalb County police say officers are trying to find the second person behind the murder of a 28-year-old man at a gas station last month. It happened at the Citgo gas station on Rockbridge Road. The victim's family says they are heartbroken over their loss.
Man accused of raping woman in church parking lot, suspect wanted
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Troup County released a sketch of a man who allegedly raped a woman in a church parking lot earlier this month. The sheriff's office said it happened on August 9, around 2 p.m., at a church at Roanoke Road and Pegasus Parkway. A woman told authorities that while she was entering the church driveway, a dark blue, large pick-up truck rolled up to her.
Police: What started out as drug deal between teens leads to robbery, shooting in mall parking lot
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Two teens are being charged as adults after Douglasville Police said they tried to rob and allegedly shoot another teen during a drug deal at the Arbor Place Mall last month. Officers said there were a total of three people arrested. According to Douglasville Police, a...
Girl who shot herself in back of mother’s car while riding down I-85 laid to rest
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — There were heavy hearts and unanswered questions as a family remembered a 4-year-old girl Friday afternoon. Her mother had to watch the service from jail. Kendall Lewis found her mother’s gun and shot herself along Interstate 85 near North Druid Hills Road in DeKalb County...
fox5atlanta.com
Man receives life plus 375 years in prison for murder of Fulton County detective
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of the deadly shooting of a Fulton County Police Department detective in March 2015 received a life sentence. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick sentenced 50-year-old Amanuel Menghesha for killing Fulton County Police Department Detective Terence Green and shooting at other officers. Prosecutors said he was found guilty of malice murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer and more than 30 other crimes.
WMAZ
Verdict reached in shooting death of 7-year-old Atlanta girl
ATLANTA — A man standing trial in the 2020 shooting where a 7-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet near Phipps Plaza was convicted of murder on Thursday. Daquan Reed was found guilty by a Fulton County jury on all eight charges he was facing. Here's a breakdown of the charges listed in Reed's eight-count indictment:
Brothers arrested for opening fire on DeKalb man, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A pair of brothers are facing assault charges in DeKalb County after a man says they opened fire on him, according to police. Officers say they were called to Kelly Lake Road on Saturday evening where a man in his 20s said two men in their 50s shot at him.
Video shows brutal attack of teen at Clayton County high school
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The parents of a teenager brutally attacked at school by another student say he could have been killed. The attack was recorded and in the video shared on social media, you see the victim forcefully slammed to the ground and punched, even while unconscious. Parents...
Newnan Times-Herald
‘Upset’ Evans student threatens shooting
An “upset” Evans Middle School student allegedly threatened to “shoot up the school” Friday. According to a letter sent to parents by Principal Jessica Slaton, students informed a teacher about the threat around 8:30 a.m. The student who reportedly made the threat was pulled from class and was found to have no weapons, school officials said.
911 calls released in deadly shooting that 'devastated' victim's family
ATLANTA — Alexis McKenzie remembers getting calls from her little brother, Joseph Smith. McKenzie said Smith would check in, get advice and look for support and encouragement while pursuing a career in videography and directing films. McKenzie said she wasn't prepared for losing her brother in a matter of...
Suspect in string of I-85 shootings identified, facing aggravated assault charges
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A suspect in today’s string of multi-state I-85 shootings has been identified, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that 39-year-old Jerel Raphael Brown, of Montgomery, was taken into custody by a Chambers County Deputy at 1:13 p.m. on Aug. 17. Brown faces charges of aggravated assault, possession […]
CBS 46
Argument leads to deadly shooting overnight in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One man is dead after a shooting overnight in southwest Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department says it happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday on Anchor Terrace. They say it all started with an argument outside the victim’s home. At this time, police don’t know if the...
Atlanta Police cancels missing person's alert for 26-year-old woman
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police said they have canceled the missing person's alert for a 26-year-old woman. APD confirmed that Savannah Sheats has died. On Thursday, APD said they responded to the 1600 block of Springer St. NW for a call about a person down. When they arrived, they said they found Sheats inside of her car. Police said she was taken to the hospital and has since been pronounced dead.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman found, condition unknown, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say the 26-year-old woman reported missing on Wednesday has been found, but her condition was not immediately known. Savannah Sheats was reported missing on Wednesday, a day after she left the townhome she shared with her sister along Verlaine Place NW in the Cross Creek subdivision.
