Nunyuh223
2d ago
That is so sad my family and I drove passed that accident going to Mechanicsburg on the opposite side. R.I.P to that person and may God protect his family and give them strength in this sudden time of grief 😔
WGAL
Multi-vehicle crash turns deadly in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police, Jonestown, are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Lebanon County. The crash occurred along the 2900 block of Rt. 72 in Union Township on Wednesday afternoon, around 4:30 p.m. According to police documents, the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a Chevrolet Cavalier. The...
abc27.com
Harrisburg man hit by car while helping injured dog
OLIVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Centre County man has been charged after Pennsylvania State Police say he struck a man attempting to assist an injured dog. State Police in Lewistown say a Harrisburg man was driving on US 522S when he struck a dog. The man exited his vehicle to move the deceased dog when he was struck by a truck. State Police say the man was airlifted to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with a suspected serious injury.
Harrisburg man hit by truck while attempting to move dog from roadway
A Harrisburg man who tried to help a dog he had hit was struck by a truck in Mifflin County earlier this month, according to Pennsylvania State Police. State police said that at 8:52 p.m. on Aug. 6 they were called to the scene of a crash. Police said that a 58-year Harrisburg man had struck a dog, and stopped and exited his vehicle on US 522S, and was attempting to move the deceased dog from the roadway when he was struck by a truck driven by Jamie Ross, 43, of Bellefonte.
abc27.com
Bicyclist killed in Lancaster County crash
CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A bicyclist was killed while riding in Lancaster County on Saturday morning. Pennsylvania State Police say the bike and a 1994 Ford SuperDuty collided at the intersection of South Pool Forge Road and Nolt Road. Troopers say the 44-year-old male bicyclist from Blue Bell “proceeded without clearance through the stop sign” and impacted the passenger side of the truck.
Florida man killed in I-81 crash
Officials released some information on Tuesday related to a fatal tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 on Sunday. A 56-year-old man from Florida was killed in the crash, according to Dauphin County officials. The cause of death was due to smoke inhalation and thermal burns, according to Brett Hambright. He said...
Crash closes I-80 WB in Turbot Township, Northumberland County
UPDATE, 3:30 3:30 p.m.: I-80 WB remains closed in Turbot Twp. The backlog has been cleared and westbound traffic continues to be detoured using I-180 west and Route 220 south. This is a corrected detour from original PennDOT press release. -- Turbot Township, Pa. — Both lanes on Interstate 80 westbound near mile marker 212 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County are closed due to an overturned tractor trailer, according to PennDOT. Westbound traffic is being detoured off Exit 212B (Williamsport) onto Interstate 180 west to Route 220 north. The roadway is expected to be closed until early evening, according to PennDOT. Motorists should expect delays and drive with caution in the area.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania cold case homicide solved, Troopers to announce findings
READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a decades-long cold case homicide has been solved. Troopers say the case is in reference to the homicide of Anna Kane on October 23, 1988. The 26-year-old Kane was found beaten and strangled to death with her body dumped alongside Ontelaunee...
1 dead after I-81 crash in Dauphin County: state police
A tractor-trailer crash killed one person on Interstate 81 Sunday afternoon near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania State Police said. Trooper Megan Frazer said I-81 north shut down around 2:35 p.m. after a tractor-trailer crashed between exit 67 to Cameron Street in Harrisburg, and exit 69 to Progress Avenue in Susquehanna Township. One...
Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. collision with pickup truck
A 43-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a Sunday night crash on a Lancaster County road, the coroner’s office said. Tyrone Gardner, 44, of Coatesville, Chester County, was driving a motorcycle that collided with a pickup truck around 10:30 p.m. on Lincoln Highway East at Route 30 in East Lampeter Township, according to the coroner’s office.
Crash near Sunbury claims life of teenager
Sunbury, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl was killed in a vehicle crash Sunday morning on Renns Road in Upper Augusta Township. State police at Stonington say the girl was a passenger in a 2004 Saturn Vue driven by a 16-year-old male. The vehicle was traveling west on Renns Road shortly after 10 a.m. Aug. 14 when its left front tire hit a rock on the south shoulder. The impact caused...
York Man Shot 'Missing' Man Dead, Dumping Body In Lancaster County: Police
Nearly five months after a reportedly missing Pennsylvania man was found dead, police believe they've found his killer. Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez, 31, of West York, was found dead on Holtwood Road/Route 372 in the area on the Norman Wood Bridge in Martic Township on Saturday, March. 19, around 8:15 a.m., Pennsylvania state police Troop Kevin Kochka stated in a release six days after he was reported as missing.
Coroner called to scene of tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Dauphin County: police
The coroner was called Sunday afternoon to the scene of a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 northbound in Dauphin County, according to Pa. State Police Public Information Officer Megan Frazer. The crash has closed a portion of Interstate 81 north near Front Street in Harrisburg since early this afternoon. It between...
WOLF
One teen dead after car crashes down embankment in Northumberland County
UPPER AUGUSTA TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — One died after a car full of teens and one juvenile crashed down an embankment in Northumberland County Sunday morning. The crash happened along Renns Road in Upper Augusta Township just after 10 AM. Police say a 16-year-old boy from Sunbury was driving...
WGAL
Berks County cold case homicide solved, investigators say
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — Investigators in Berks County say they have solved a 1988 homicide. Pennsylvania State Police and the Berks County district attorney will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday about the killing of Anna Kane. The 26-year-old was found beaten and strangled to death on...
Part of I-80 expected to be closed for hours due to overturned tractor-trailer
Update: PennDOT officials said the crash was cleared around 8 p.m. Wednesday. A multi-vehicle crash that includes an overturned tractor trailer has shutdown a portion of Interstate 80 westbound between exits 212B and 215 in Northumberland County.
WGAL
Update: Missing man found safe after search investigation in Lancaster County
WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Jerry Roach has been found safely. According to emergency dispatch, a search detail is underway for a missing man in Lancaster County. The West Lampeter Township police are searching for 79-year-old Jerry Roach. Police, along with K-9 units, are looking for Roach near...
explore venango
Operation Nighthawk Nets Nearly 500 DUI Arrests Throughout Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrests of 492 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances during a two-day detail known as Operation Nighthawk. The enforcement initiative marked its 20th anniversary with a statewide campaign on August 12-13. “Over the past 20...
abc27.com
Florida man dies in crash on I-81 North in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash and subsequent vehicle fire on Sunday turned deadly. The crash closed a lane on a portion of Interstate 81 North near Front Street in Harrisburg. Dauphin County Press Secretary Brett Hambright says the person who died was a 56-year-old man from Florida. His...
Driver, 75, pleads guilty in 2021 crash that killed school board member in Cumberland County
A 75-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to careless driving in a fatal crash last year that killed a member of the South Middletown School Board who was riding her bike with her husband. Patricia Fickett, of Boiling Springs, also pleaded guilty to a citation of failing to safely pass a...
WGAL
Off-duty Cumberland County police officer charged in crash that killed man
An off-duty police officer is facing charges in an April crash that killed a man along Interstate 81. The Dauphin County district attorney said East Pennsboro Township police officer Keith Morris will face three summary offenses, including violations of careless driving resulting in death as well as the state's move over law.
