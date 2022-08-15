Read full article on original website
Miller's New Ice Cream Is For Adults Only
Walking into a dive bar is kind of like walking into a chain restaurant: The layout, lighting, and entertainment offerings are similar to their counterparts, but there's something unique about each one. In the case of dives, perhaps the most noteworthy common denominator is the aroma. There's the underlying base of beer hanging in the air, both fresh from the taps and stale on the floor. There's the saline bouquet of roasted peanuts, whose empty husks may or may not be scattered across the floor and bar top. There's the warm nuttiness of whiskey poured generously into glasses. And, of course, there's the musk of patrons and pool sharks, whose clothing is likely serving as a diffuser of spilled drinks.
I tried 7 store-bought coffee-flavored ice creams, and my favorite was the cheapest
An Insider reporter tried coffee ice cream from seven ice cream brands — here's how she ranked them, in honor of National Ice Cream Month.
We Tried and Ranked Salt & Straw's New Vegetable-Flavored Ice Creams
Sure, vanilla and chocolate ice cream always hit the spot, but there's something to be said about unique ice cream flavors. It's fun to order something new, like goat cheese-flavored or booze-infused ice cream, even if they do sound kind of weird (we're talking about you Van Leeuwen Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream). If nothing else, taste-testing strange ice cream with your friends and family is a great story to tell.
Ice Cream Tartufo
All it takes is a little time. If you grew up with ice cream cakes being the most enviable of all birthday cakes then this recipe might appeal to you. But, instead of the overly sweet concoctions from the ice cream shop, or the never-quite-as-pretty-as-the-package Vienetta cakes, this ice cream tartufo is an Italian tradition. In Italian “tartufo” means “truffle” as this ice cream cake is filled with surprises in the middle and has a chocolate shell on the outside.
31 ice cream flavors, ranked from worst to best
You can have your sunny-day sorbets, ices, slushes and sherbets. Nine times out of 10, I’d rather have real ice cream. With that iconic foundation of fat, protein and sugar with a veritable smorgasbord of possible added flavors and textures, you could have a different kind of ice cream every day for a year — but that’s not always a good thing. Some flavors are better left on the trash heap of culinary history. When you’re standing in front of the cold case, it can be so hard to choose just one perfect scoop! Let’s talk about the most common varieties. There just happen to be thirty-one, like a certain famous ice cream shop, but it’s a complete coincidence.
32 More Drinks Added to Recall of Milk, Oat Milk, Coffee, & Other Drinks
Lyons Magnus, maker of "nutritional and beverage products," has made a significant expansion of a recall it issued on July 28. At that time, it recalled 53 different drinks due to the potential for microbial contamination from cronobacter sakazakii. The expanded recall shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...
I tried ice-cream cakes from 3 popular chains, and the best was also way cheaper than the rest
I'm a pro baker who picked up premade ice cream cakes from chains Dairy Queen, Cold Stone Creamery, and Baskin-Robbins to see which had the best.
I'm a bartender. Here are 7 cocktails I think you should order if you like sweet drinks.
From piña coladas to dirty Shirleys, here are the best sweet alcoholic drinks to get at a bar and how to order them, according to a pro.
Brach’s Just Released a Tailgate Candy Corn Mix with Hot Dog and Hamburger Flavors
I did not expect a century-old candy company to start running in the same wacky flavor circles as Jones Soda and Jelly Belly jelly beans, but here we are! The company is now selling Brach’s Tailgate candy corn, which has five flavors you might see at a football tailgate party, but have probably never tasted in candy corn form before.
I ordered the same burger from Shake Shack, In-N-Out, and Cook Out and liked the West Coast chain the most
I tried the same burger from Shake Shack, In-N-Out, and Cook Out to see how the different region-famous chains compare.
Ina Garten's Key Ingredient For Tasty Coleslaw
Ina Garten solidified her name in the culinary world with her popular cooking show "Barefoot Contessa," a long-running staple on the Food Network. In her show, Garten has always challenged cooks to try new things and revamp classic recipes. She's previously offered Christmas dinner recipes that were both familiar and striking, and her Thanksgiving fare is nothing short of delightful.
I Tried Martha Stewart’s Stuffed Shells and She and I Need to Have a Talk
When I was searching for stuffed shells for this recipe showdown, I came across Martha’s version, which includes radicchio, red wine vinegar, and prosciutto. It was a somewhat untraditional combination, so I was intrigued to see how everything would come together in the finished dish. Would the bitter greens and salty prosciutto be the key to next-level stuffed shells? There was only one way to find out.
How to Make Doughnut Ice Cream Sandwiches
I scream, you scream, we all scream for…doughnut ice cream sandwiches! According to Ree Drummond, aka the Pioneer Woman, taking a scoop of ice cream and sandwiching it between a soft, pillowy yeast-raised doughnut is the way to make an ice cream sandwich. Now, none of her desserts have ever led us astray—including her famous brownies—so we decided we had to try this out.
Lip-Smacking Dark Chocolate Coca Cola Pound Cake
This chocolate lover dream pound cake with creamy chocolate ganache is the best pound cake that I ever tried! Rich, chocolatey, well moist chocolate pound cake with a silky, smooth ganache is the real deal for all chocolate lovers out there! Try the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 ¼...
Cadbury fans thrilled as discontinued chocolate bar returns to the shelves
We all love reminiscing about classic chocolate bars from years gone by that we used to adore but can longer get our hands on. But we love it even more when those delicious treats return to the shelves - as one Cadbury favourite has. The Cadbury Dream bar was a...
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Showed Fans How to Make Her ‘Addictive’ Onion Rings and They’re Obsessed
Ree Drummond demonstrated how to make her easy homemade onion rings in an Instagram reel video. She answered fan questions and many of her followers loved the recipe.
I Tried Lidia Bastianich’s Stuffed Shells and They’re a Cheese-Lover’s Dream
In my quest for the perfect stuffed shell, I wanted to try a meatless version to see how it would stand up to the meaty recipes I grew up with. I was also curious to see what Italian cooking queen Lidia Bastianich did with this classic dish and, lo and behold, her stuffed shells recipe was made with scallions, frozen peas, and a blend of three cheeses. I had faith in Lidia, but had a few questions. Would the peas hurt or hinder? Is there such a thing as too much cheese? These queries weren’t going to answer themselves, so I headed to the kitchen to try the recipe myself.
What's the Difference Between Regular Chocolate and Baking Chocolate?
Wander down the baking aisle of any grocery store and you'll notice several boxes labeled baking chocolate. Some say unsweetened, others bittersweet or semi-sweet, another labeled German's sweet chocolate. Have you ever wondered what this chocolate is used for and how it's any different than the chocolate over in the candy aisle?
On pumpkin spice, plant-based meat and Milk Bar
Pumpkin spice season comes earlier every year. Why?. This week’s episode of the Restaurant Business podcast A Deeper Dive features RB Senior Editor Pat Cobe, who joins me to talk about what’s on the menu at fast-food chains. We speak first about the recent news that Taco Bell...
Easy Chinese Bakery–Style Whipped Cream Cake
Active Time 45 minutes Total Time 2 hours and 45 minutes, plus cooling. Fruit-topped whipped cream cakes from Chinese bakeries have a special place in my heart. These fluffy, tender cakes decorated with whipped cream and fruit were a staple of family celebrations when I was growing up: We ate them at weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, and graduations. I have memories of slicing into birthday cakes with my mom, using the dinky plastic serrated knife that the bakery provided, and clamoring for the mango balls that would sit on top of the cake.
