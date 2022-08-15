Walking into a dive bar is kind of like walking into a chain restaurant: The layout, lighting, and entertainment offerings are similar to their counterparts, but there's something unique about each one. In the case of dives, perhaps the most noteworthy common denominator is the aroma. There's the underlying base of beer hanging in the air, both fresh from the taps and stale on the floor. There's the saline bouquet of roasted peanuts, whose empty husks may or may not be scattered across the floor and bar top. There's the warm nuttiness of whiskey poured generously into glasses. And, of course, there's the musk of patrons and pool sharks, whose clothing is likely serving as a diffuser of spilled drinks.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO