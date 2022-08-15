With higher temps expected, here’s where to stay cool at the Northwest Washington Fair

The Northwest Washington Fair has officially opened and as many head to Lynden to enjoy the carnival rides, fun treats and exhibits, you may be worried about staying cool with high temperature and harsh sunlight.

Another round of heat is expected this week in Western Washington according to a briefing from the National Weather Service.

Lynden is expected to reach temperatures in the upper 80s, reaching 87 degrees on Wednesday and 85 on Thursday, the National Weather Service predicts.

Staying cool and knowing how to avoid serious heat-related illnesses can be vital, especially in places like the fair with limited shade and protection from the heat.

The Bellingham Herald visited the fair for you to find which buildings and areas provide some relief from the heat, and where you can find some shade:

The Expo Building

This building hosts shopping vendors and a food court area and is relatively cool compared to the outside. There are plenty of tables near the food court where you can sit and cool off before heading back out to the carnival. The Expo building is located between the Philips 66 Center and the Farm Pavilion.

The Farm Pavilion

This Farm Pavilion building was cool and was full of interactive experiences for children who need a break from the heat, but still need to be entertained. The pavilion has the Farming for Life Experience that educates visitors on farming processes and agriculture in the area, as well as needlework, flowers, quilt and 4-H still life exhibits. The Farm Pavilion is located on the west side of the Festival Stage, next to the Expo Building.

The Farming for Life Experience at the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden, WA on Aug. 11, 2022. Alyse Messmer-Smith/The Bellingham Herald

The quilt exhibit at the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden, WA on Aug. 11, 2022. Alyse Messmer-Smith/The Bellingham Herald

Festival Stage Area

Behind the bleachers of the Festival Stage is a quiet area with picnic areas and restrooms that are sheltered with shade. This area allows you to watch the performances on stage but not be in direct sunlight. The Festival Stage is located through gate 1 and on the east side of the Farm Pavilion.

Barns

Most animal barns at the fair were relatively cool, if you don’t mind the smell of cows, pigs and other animals. The dairy and beef cattle, Northwest Arena, llamas, goats and sheep and swine barns on the west side of the fairgrounds all provided shade and a relief from the sun, while being able to view local animals. The animal barns are located along the west side of the fairgrounds, west of the water tower and the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack show.

The Dairy and Beef Cattle barn at the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden, WA on Aug. 11, 2022. Alyse Messmer-Smith/The Bellingham Herald

Machinery Arena

The Machinery Arena hosts some competitions during the fair, but it’s also a great place to cool off. The large arena has a breeze coming through it and is full of bleachers if you need a break. The arena is open even between shows and is a great place to cool off. The arena is located through gate 5, on the south side of the fairgrounds and next to the Warm Up Arena.

The center featuring a car show, LEGO exhibits and other competitions, is a bit humid when you first walk in. Although it was fun to look at everything, this building was warmer than others.

The car show at the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden, WA on Aug. 11, 2022. Alyse Messmer-Smith/The Bellingham Herald

A LEGO art piece at the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden, WA on Aug. 11, 2022. Alyse Messmer-Smith/The Bellingham Herald

Areas without shade:

▪ The Paul Bunyan Lumberjack show is entertaining but does not offer any shade for those watching unless you sit in a shaded eating area to the side of the stage.

▪ The carnival ride area did not have any shade, but the carnival game section did provide some shade for those playing the games.

▪ Most benches around the fairgrounds were in the direct sun.

