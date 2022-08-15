ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

With higher temps expected, here’s where to stay cool at the Northwest Washington Fair

By Alyse Messmer-Smith
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 2 days ago

The Northwest Washington Fair has officially opened and as many head to Lynden to enjoy the carnival rides, fun treats and exhibits, you may be worried about staying cool with high temperature and harsh sunlight.

Another round of heat is expected this week in Western Washington according to a briefing from the National Weather Service.

Lynden is expected to reach temperatures in the upper 80s, reaching 87 degrees on Wednesday and 85 on Thursday, the National Weather Service predicts.

Staying cool and knowing how to avoid serious heat-related illnesses can be vital, especially in places like the fair with limited shade and protection from the heat.

The Bellingham Herald visited the fair for you to find which buildings and areas provide some relief from the heat, and where you can find some shade:

The Expo Building

This building hosts shopping vendors and a food court area and is relatively cool compared to the outside. There are plenty of tables near the food court where you can sit and cool off before heading back out to the carnival. The Expo building is located between the Philips 66 Center and the Farm Pavilion.

The Farm Pavilion

This Farm Pavilion building was cool and was full of interactive experiences for children who need a break from the heat, but still need to be entertained. The pavilion has the Farming for Life Experience that educates visitors on farming processes and agriculture in the area, as well as needlework, flowers, quilt and 4-H still life exhibits. The Farm Pavilion is located on the west side of the Festival Stage, next to the Expo Building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1134EG_0hHcl3ni00
The Farming for Life Experience at the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden, WA on Aug. 11, 2022. Alyse Messmer-Smith/The Bellingham Herald
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04GEBE_0hHcl3ni00
The quilt exhibit at the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden, WA on Aug. 11, 2022. Alyse Messmer-Smith/The Bellingham Herald

Festival Stage Area

Behind the bleachers of the Festival Stage is a quiet area with picnic areas and restrooms that are sheltered with shade. This area allows you to watch the performances on stage but not be in direct sunlight. The Festival Stage is located through gate 1 and on the east side of the Farm Pavilion.

Barns

Most animal barns at the fair were relatively cool, if you don’t mind the smell of cows, pigs and other animals. The dairy and beef cattle, Northwest Arena, llamas, goats and sheep and swine barns on the west side of the fairgrounds all provided shade and a relief from the sun, while being able to view local animals. The animal barns are located along the west side of the fairgrounds, west of the water tower and the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lTCRI_0hHcl3ni00
The Dairy and Beef Cattle barn at the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden, WA on Aug. 11, 2022. Alyse Messmer-Smith/The Bellingham Herald

Machinery Arena

The Machinery Arena hosts some competitions during the fair, but it’s also a great place to cool off. The large arena has a breeze coming through it and is full of bleachers if you need a break. The arena is open even between shows and is a great place to cool off. The arena is located through gate 5, on the south side of the fairgrounds and next to the Warm Up Arena.

The center featuring a car show, LEGO exhibits and other competitions, is a bit humid when you first walk in. Although it was fun to look at everything, this building was warmer than others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bhRDy_0hHcl3ni00
The car show at the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden, WA on Aug. 11, 2022. Alyse Messmer-Smith/The Bellingham Herald
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTKnr_0hHcl3ni00
A LEGO art piece at the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden, WA on Aug. 11, 2022. Alyse Messmer-Smith/The Bellingham Herald

Areas without shade:

▪ The Paul Bunyan Lumberjack show is entertaining but does not offer any shade for those watching unless you sit in a shaded eating area to the side of the stage.

▪ The carnival ride area did not have any shade, but the carnival game section did provide some shade for those playing the games.

▪ Most benches around the fairgrounds were in the direct sun.

Comments / 1

Related
kpug1170.com

Red Flag warning in place for North Cascades

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued another Red Flag Warning for the North and Central Cascades. It says hot, dry, unstable conditions will increase the danger of wildfire. An excessive heat advisory is also in place with temperatures forecast in the 80’s and 90’s over...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynden, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Washington State
cascadiadaily.com

Bellingham businesses worry about more than inflation

Staffing issues bubble up. Yes, inflation is a big concern of local businesses. But a new survey finds inflation — currently clocked at an 8.5% annual pace — is not the only worry. The latest insights come from the “How Is Your Business” survey, fielded by the Bellingham...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Incoming heatwave could spark wildfires in the Pacific Northwest

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Meteorologists are warning that the incoming heatwave could have a significant effect on wildfires in the Pacific northwest. Accuweather reports that temperatures are projected to reach 10 to 20 degrees above average by midweek and could reach the highs we experienced during the last wave in July.
KING 5

1 killed in early morning RV park fire in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Authorities are investigating what caused a deadly fire at a recreational vehicle (RV) park in Snohomish County early Wednesday morning. A man believed to be in his 60s was killed in the fire at the Smokey Point RV Park in Arlington, according to the Arlington Police Department.
ARLINGTON, WA
kpug1170.com

New Owners Rebrand Lynden Senior Living Community

LYNDEN, Wash.- A senior living community in Lynden has new names and new ownership. CarePartners Senior Living has acquired Lynden Manor and given its two facilities distinct names. Its 115 assisted-living units are now known as “Vineyard Park,” while the 28 memory care units are now “Cottage Lane at Lynden...
LYNDEN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Washington#Dairy#Beef Cattle#Goats#The Bellingham Herald#The Philips 66 Center
cascadiadaily.com

Armory Pickleball planning to open this fall

Bellingham’s first indoor pickleball courts are coming to the Armory on State Street. Armory Pickleball is an indoor pickleball gym hoping to open this fall, just in time for the rainy season. Created on Bainbridge Island, Kitsap County, by three fathers looking for a way to keep their kids...
BELLINGHAM, WA
northcountyoutlook.com

Skyfest flies into Arlington Airport

Get a first-hand look at World War II-era aircraft that will be on display this weekend at the Arlington Airport. The aircraft are one of the highlights of Arlington Skyfest, part of a weekend celebration to aviation that takes place Aug. 19 through Aug. 21. Visitors will have a chance to examine a B-17, P-51, B-25 and an F4-U. For more information, go to www.arlingtonskyfest.com.
whatcom-news.com

Ferndale business opens in new building

FERNDALE, Wash. — Carl’s Mower & Saw reopened August 15th in their new 9,600-square-foot facility at 6209 Portal Way. The new location is next door to where they have been operating for the past 32 years and was due to having outgrown the original location according to General Manager Josh Levien.
FERNDALE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-17 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the Cascade Valleys in the upper 90s and approaching 100 degrees are expected on Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will remain in the 60s. This will pose a very high risk of heat-related illness for locations below 2000 feet. * WHERE...West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes and West Slopes North Cascades and Passes. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight PDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for much of the population, especially those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
ENVIRONMENT
kpug1170.com

Port of Bellingham votes to move forward with plan for waterfront building

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Port of Bellingham commissioners have voted to move forward on a plan to redevelop the Boardmill Building on the Bellingham waterfront. Port of Bellingham staff recommended a plan proposed by a Whatcom County team of contractors and developers called the Boardmill Group. The commission voted to...
BELLINGHAM, WA
arlingtontimes.com

Fruits, flowers and bees aplenty in Arlington farm fete

ARLINGTON — Pick a bucket of blueberries, trim a bunch of lavender, or marvel at an eye-popping field of dahlias. Those are just a few of the activities Arlington-area farms are offering for the first-ever Arlington Farm Tour Weekend which continues today and Sunday. It’s a new event to highlight the contributions of local farms.
ARLINGTON, WA
q13fox.com

Clean up efforts continue after diesel, oil spill near San Juan Island; scientists concerned about orcas

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. - It’s been nearly 36 hours since a fishing vessel sank off the west side of San Juan Island, and the fallout is still causing some concern. All five crewmembers were rescued, but the deeper issue is the oil and diesel fuel that’s leaked from the ship. Initial estimates indicated that the Aleutian Isle fishing vessel went down with roughly 2,600 gallons of oil – most of that diesel fuel. The U.S. Coast Guard has noted that the ship is capable of holding up to 4,000 gallons of fuel, meaning it’s possible more fuel was on-board than the crewmembers estimated.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
2K+
Followers
121
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy