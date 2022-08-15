ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minors: Azocar setting tone in El Paso; Mears is up to 14 homers with TinCaps

By Jeff Sanders
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Jose Azocar reached base five times and drove in four runs, leading Triple-A El Paso to a 13-5 win over visiting Sugar Land on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Azocar hit his fifth homer, doubled twice, singled and walked in lifting his batting line to .325/.372/.588 in 19 games since he was demoted to the majors.

Azocar hit .233/.280/.323 in 71 games with the Padres. He was just 3-for-8 in steal chances, numbers he’ll have to improve upon if the Padres consider him for a bench role on a playoff roster.

With El Paso, Azocar is 2-for-3 in steal attempts.

Designated hitter Matt Beaty (.929 OPS) hit his second homer and walked and left fielder Brett Sullivan (.797 OPS) drove in four runs on two hits, including his seventh homer.

Catcher Luis Campusano (.842 OPS) went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts.

Right-hander Pedro Avila (5.52 ERA) struck out five over four shutout innings in the start.

El Paso is 61-49.

DOUBLE-A SAN ANTONIO (56-50)

  • Missions 7, Frisco 5: DH Brandon Dixon (1.120 OPS) went 2-for-3 with a double and his seventh homer and SS Connor Kaiser (.639 OPS) drove in four runs on two hits, including his seventh homer. 2B Domingo Leyba (.801 OPS) went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI, a walk and a run scored. RHP Lake Bachar (6.15) saved his second game with a strikeout in a scoreless ninth.

HIGH SINGLE-A FORT WAYNE (44-64)

  • Lake County 13, TinCaps 7: CF Joshua Mears (.854 OPS) went 2-for-3 with his 14 th homer and 2B Olivier Basabe (.671 OPS) drove in four runs on three hits, including two homers give him five on the season. C Adam Kerner (.727 OPS) drove in two runs on his second homer. RHP Garrett Hawkins (15.00) allowed five runs in three innings in his first Midwest League start. LHP Bodi Racon (0-1, 27.00) allowed eight runs in 2 2/3 innings in relief in his first Midwest League appearance.

LOW SINGLE-A LAKE ELSINORE (63-45)

  • Storm 9, Rancho Cucamonga 7: 3B Marcos Castanon (.897 OPS) went 2-for-3 with his 17 th homer, three RBIs, two walks and two runs scored. SS Wyatt Hoffman (.703 OPS) hit his first career homer. C Jared Alvarez-Lopez (.607 OPS) doubled in three runs. RHP Jared Kollar , an undrafted free agent, struck out two in two scoreless innings in the start in his pro debut.

Note: The Padres’ rookie-ball affiliates were off.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

The Associated Press

Moncada, Cueto lead White Sox past Astros 4-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Johnny Cueto kept going after a tough start — long enough for Yoán Moncada to deliver a big hit. Moncada lined a tiebreaking two-run single in Chicago’s four-run eighth inning, and the White Sox beat the Houston Astros 4-2 on Monday night for their fourth straight win. Chicago (60-56) moved four games over .500 for the first time since it was 6-2 on April 16. It also pulled within two games of AL Central-leading Cleveland, which split a doubleheader against Detroit. “That’s what we need to do in every game,” Cueto said through a translator. “Just have to compete and have the same energy level and excitement that we had today.”
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Jorge Alfaro sitting for Padres Monday

The San Diego Padres did not list Jorge Alfaro in their lineup for Monday's game against the Miami Marlins. Alfaro, who has been dealing with knee inflammation, will rest up on Monday after making his first start in a week on Sunday. Austin Nola will start at catcher and bat ninth in the order.
SAN DIEGO, CA
