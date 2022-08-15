Read full article on original website
Dems rally ahead of GOP Day
Illinois Republicans Thursday will respond to what the Democrats had to say on their day at the fair Wednesday. “Look at who is winning these primaries on the Republican side,” said secretary of state candidate Alexi Giannoulias, a former state treasurer. “They are crazy as hell and are saying and doing the craziest stuff imaginable. My fear is that if these individuals get elected, we will be seeing January 6 on a weekly basis.
“It’s Not a Game, Illinois”
Illinois State Fairgoers had a chance to put on some virtual reality goggles which are supposed to imitate the effects of having a .08 percent blood alcohol level. That’s too drunk to drive. Participants then attempted tasks which are seemingly simple – if you are sober. “Fatalities are...
25K+ new COVID cases in Illinois
The Illinois Department of Public Health today reports 25,084 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 56 deaths since last Friday. As of last night, 1,434 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 152 patients were in the ICU and 56 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Again: Pritzker v Pritzker
Gov. JB and First Lady MK Pritzker reprised their routine as the two final bidders for the grand champion steer at the Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair. The first lady again prevailed, tying her own 2021 record with a $105,000 bid. It’s a prize that will partly...
Rural bankers seem pessimistic
The Creighton University Rural Mainstreet Index fell for the fifth straight month, sinking below growth neutral for a third consecutive month according to the monthly survey of bank CEOs in rural areas of a 10-state region dependent on agriculture and/or energy. That includes Illinois. The region’s overall reading for August...
Prize-winning key lime creation
You know that there are plenty of calories summoning you to the vendors at the Illinois State Fair, and the Golden Abe awards – the winners voted on by fairgoers – have formally recognized the favorites for the past few years. Behold the 2022 grand prize winner: fried...
