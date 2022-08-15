Medical doctors sign up for AARP in going for walks with community customers to endorse healthful life

Read full article on original website
Related
clearpublicist.com
Colorado Region Overall health Instruction Heart Receives Renewed Funding from HRSA
The Colorado Space Health Instruction Heart (AHEC) on the College of Colorado Anschutz Clinical Campus has received renewed funding from the U.S. Wellness Methods and Providers Administration (HRSA) that will allow for it to function for the up coming five a long time. Funding is delivered every year, with a requirement to match the federal award similarly with institutional money. For 2022–23, total out there funds are $1.7 million.
Mississippi ‘guardian angel’ lauded for saving life of unresponsive driver in diabetic coma
A Mississippi couple is hailing their “guardian angel” following a dire situation that could’ve been far worse. Vicksburg resident James Anderson was going about his daily routine on Sunday, Aug. 7, walking down Washington Street past the Vicksburg Event and Business Center where he sometimes works as a handyman for the owners, Dr. Deborah and Johnny Stanfield.
clearpublicist.com
Governor’s University for Business people celebrated system good results with two Demo Times at NKU
The Governor’s College for Entrepreneurs (GSE) proceeds to be a driving drive for Kentucky’s entrepreneurial community and has substantially to celebrate immediately after one more thriving summertime. This summertime, GSE gave 144 Kentucky teenagers a as soon as-in-a-life time probability to ignite their entrepreneurial spirits and pitch their...
earnthenecklace.com
Jailen Leavell Leaving WJTV: Where Is the Mississippi Reporter Going?
Central Mississippi was where Jailen Leavell began his broadcasting career and earned immense popularity among WJTV viewers. And now, this young journalist is moving on to the next step of his career. Jailen Leavell announced he is leaving WJTV in August 2022. His followers naturally want to know where the journalist is going next and if his new job is taking him away from Jackson. Leavell still has one last broadcast at 12 News, and he’s answered most of his viewers’ questions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson dentist makes changes due to water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For weeks, Jackson’s water crisis has been an inconvenience for neighbors and businesses. The crisis has changed the way some owners do business. Dr. April Watson Stringfellow, who is a dentist in the capital city, has made modifications at her practice due to the citywide boil water notice. “One of my […]
Arkansas man who threatened mass shootings at Louisiana and Mississippi schools will have bond set on August 22nd
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 17, 2022, Kenneth Moody was extradited to Vidalia, La. from Hot Springs, Ark., and booked at the Vidalia Police Department. Moody was then transported to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for confinement, awaiting to appear in front of a […]
clearpublicist.com
Arizona companies hunting to hard cash in as a result of Tremendous Bowl Business Join system
PHOENIX (3Tv set/CBS 5) — The parties, gatherings and Super Bowl will flood our Arizona economic climate with tens of millions of dollars. As a result, companies are jockeying to maximize their success. Solitary mom Imelda Hartley says she’s all set to capitalize on the Super Bowl publicity.
Mississippi restaurants ordered to pay back wages for federal labor violations
A Mississippi franchise operator of five chain chicken wing restaurants was illegally deducting money from workers’ wages and violated child labor regulations, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Boss Wings Enterprises LLC in Southaven, which is owned by the family of rapper Rick Ross, was ordered to pay...
RELATED PEOPLE
WTOP
DC mayor welcomes Doug E. Fresh, Rare Essence, DJ Kool for Chuck Brown Day
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the death of Chuck Brown in 2012, so D.C. is honoring “The Godfather of Go-Go” with the eighth annual Chuck Brown Day festival. It will be held at Chuck Brown Memorial Park, at 2901 20th St. NE, on Saturday. “Each year...
Mississippi changes legal team to handle welfare fraud case
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Human Services is hiring a different law firm to try to recover millions of dollars in welfare money that was misspent in the state’s largest public corruption case in decades. The state Personnel Board on Thursday approved a contract for...
desotocountynews.com
Wing Stop cited, fined by Department of Labor
The U.S. Department of Labor has announced that the operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, including one in Olive Branch, made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations. The Southaven-based Boss Wings Enterprises LLC...
bobgermanylaw.com
Flowood, MS - Steven Pearson Fatally Hit by Pursued Driver at Flowood Dr & Airport Rd
Flowood, MS (August 15, 2022) - A motorcyclist was killed after becoming involved in a high-speed pursuit that started in the Pearl area and ended in Flowood on Sunday evening, August 14. It was reported that officials attempted to stop a 2009 Silver Infiniti at the corner of US-80 and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAPT
Stokes concerned Richard's Disposal will halt trash pickup
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said Jackson needs to prepare for Richard's Disposal to stop piking up trash in the Capital City. The company continues to pick up Jackson residents' garbage, even though Richard's doesn't have an approved contract and hasn't been paid. Stokes is concerned the New Orleans-based company will eventually stop picking up trash if something is not settled.
magnoliastatelive.com
Mississippi man misses winning share of $1.28 billion jackpot by one number
A Mississippi man missed winning a share of the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot on July 29 by one number. Mississippi Lottery officials posted a picture of the ticket bought by a Biloxi man which matched four of the five numbers plus the Megaplier. The winning numbers were 13, 36,...
Suspects lead Mississippi law enforcement on three-county chase
One person was arrested after a car led multiple Mississippi agencies on a chase that crossed three counties and ended with a crash. WAPT in Jackson reports that Charles Tillman has been charged with felony fleeing and other traffic violations. The chase reportedly started with a traffic stop at approximately...
Lawsuit: Mississippi police ‘terrorized’ small town
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Police have “terrorized” Black residents in a small Mississippi town by subjecting them to false arrests, excessive force and intimidation, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday by a civil rights organization. The organization, JULIAN, is seeking a temporary restraining order against the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DeSoto Times Today
Olive Branch Wingstop franchise owner ordered to pay $114,000 by Dept. of Labor for illegally deducting training, uniforms and background checks
The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor, and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
wtva.com
List of medical marijuana establishments in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi has 107 licensed medical marijuana (cannabis) establishments as of Aug. 5, 2022. Of the total amount, 93 establishments are categorized as dispensaries. Other categories include cultivation facilities, disposal entities, micro-cultivation facilities, processing facilities and transportation entities. Open this link to view the full list of...
Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud
A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
Comments / 0