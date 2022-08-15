Read full article on original website
Air Fryer Keto Brussel Sprouts
Air Fryer Keto Brussel Sprouts are a delicious and healthy low carb option. These Brussels are coated in a flavorful mixture of spices and then air fried to perfection. This keto friendly recipe is perfect for a quick and easy weeknight meal or side dish.
therecipecritic.com
Air Fryer Hash Browns
Make mornings easier with these air fryer hash browns cooked perfectly in minutes! Crispy, golden, and seasoned to taste like your favorite diner hash browns.
Lemon Coconut Keto Fat Bombs: Recipes Worth Cooking
Keto Lemon Coconut Cheesecake Fat Bombs are a keto dieter's best friend! They are extremely decadent and rich just like any dessert but without sugar!. This recipe can be prepared in 1 hour.
Quick and Easy Air Fryer Butternut Squash
Cook butternut squash in the air fryer once, and there’s a very good chance you may never roast it in the oven again. In just a fraction of the time, you’ll get soft, tender centers concentrated with a naturally sweet flavor, and crisp, caramelized edges with toasty notes. It’s an excellent fall and winter side dish that you can pair with anything you’re cooking — even if it’s a special holiday meal.
thepioneerwoman.com
Air Fryer Fish
Golden, crispy, and delicious, this air fryer fish is one of the best air fryer recipes out there! Dusted with a spicy breadcrumb and cornmeal coating, these crispy fillets cook up super fast with virtually no oil thanks to the air fryer. The crispy fish is perfect for any easy weeknight dinner, from fish tacos to fish and chips salad—or simply on their own with fries and this easy homemade tartar sauce.
fitfoodiefinds.com
Easy Stuffed Peppers
Easy stuffed peppers are a weeknight classic! Stuffed with ground beef, corn, rice and beans, seasoned with tomato sauce and classic spices, and then topped with cheese. More vegetables: We love that bell peppers are a vegetable. Even if you stuff them with all meat or all grains, you still get a solid serving of veggies!
Why Cheerios are better than coffee for breakfast, according to scientists in a new study that will make you question everything you eat
When it comes to eating healthily, it seems there's a new piece of advice every week. Take eggs. Once demonised for being high in cholesterol, they gained hero status when protein-rich diets became the holy grail for weight loss. No wonder we're so confused. But a new study could be...
Keto Bang Bang Shrimp
This Keto Bang Bang Shrimp recipe is a delicious, low-carb version of the popular restaurant dish. It's easy to make and can be served as an appetizer or main course.
Blueberry White Chocolate Cookies
Blueberry White Chocolate Cookies are the perfect summer dessert! Made with frozen blueberries and white chocolate chips, these cookies are soft, chewy, and full of flavor.
Lemon Raspberry Loaf
Lemon Raspberry Loaf is a delicious way to start your day! This quick and easy recipe is perfect for a busy morning.
Our Test Kitchen Found the Best Shredded Cheddar Cheese
Who doesn't want the best shredded cheddar cheese for homemade macaroni and cheese, quesadillas and more? Here's what our Test Kitchen thought after sampling 10 brands.
Ina Garten's Key Ingredient For Tasty Coleslaw
Ina Garten solidified her name in the culinary world with her popular cooking show "Barefoot Contessa," a long-running staple on the Food Network. In her show, Garten has always challenged cooks to try new things and revamp classic recipes. She's previously offered Christmas dinner recipes that were both familiar and striking, and her Thanksgiving fare is nothing short of delightful.
Whiz Up this Strawberry-Banana Smoothie For Breakfast, Lunch and Snacks
When the temperatures start to soar, the last thing you want to do is turn on the stove at breakfast. And with fresh fruit overflowing at farm stands and the grocery store, you simply need a blender and your imagination to come up with a whole host of refreshing smoothie ideas. A strawberry-banana smoothie is a classic combination, yielding a pretty pink concoction that’s sweet and satisfying for both kids and adults. The recipe here makes just a single portion, but it can easily be scaled up to serve several family members. Or make a big batch and decant it into a glass pitcher to offer at your next brunch party for weekend guests or at the holidays.
Allrecipes.com
Air Fryer Whole Chicken
Tent aluminum foil over the chicken and allow to rest for 5 to 10 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of one of the thighs should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). If needed, return to the air fryer and cook in 5-minute increments until safe temperature is achieved.
Fruit Berry Salad with Honey Lime Dressing
This Fruit Berry Salad with Honey Lime Dressing is a light and refreshing salad that is perfect for summer! This salad is perfect for a BBQ or potluck, and is sure to be a hit with everyone!
Easy Potato Cakes Recipe
Let's be straight: It's always a good time to enjoy any food that's potato-related. There's just something about spuds that screams comfort, no matter what way you slice 'em, dice 'em, or serve 'em. This recipe uses leftover mashed potatoes, not only making it affordable but also preventing anything from going to waste. Another great part about this dish is that it requires very little prep work and cooking time.
Easy From-Scratch Flour Tortilla Recipe
If you are a fan of flour tortillas, this recipe is right up your alley. Contrary to popular belief, tortillas are easy to make from scratch, and it's really not that much more effort than getting to a store to buy them. That's right — you don't need to go to a Mexican restaurant to get a perfect tortilla; instead, you can make it in the comfort of your own kitchen. This recipe requires just a few ingredients, and from start to finish, it only takes about 15 minutes to prep and a minute-plus per tortilla to cook.
Food Network
How to Peel Hard Boiled Eggs
Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. Hard boiled eggs are essential for making deviled eggs and egg salad sandwiches, plus they make for a satisfying portable snack. But boiling eggs is the easy part. Peeling hard boiled eggs can be frustrating, especially when it takes a long time, or you find yourself removing large pieces of cooked egg white as you go. Here’s how to perfectly peel hard boiled eggs, plus get our top hacks for getting boiled eggs to peel easily.
Broccoli Versus Spinach: Which Green Veggie Gives You More Nutrients?
Crowning spinach or broccoli as the victor for containing the most nutrients is a tough decision. Ultimately, the choice comes down to many factors.
Raspberry Blondies Recipe
This raspberry blondies recipe is the perfect sweet and tart treat for summer. The chewy blondies will be a hit with friends and family. Be sure to bring some to your next picnic!
Comments / 0