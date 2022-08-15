ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Hops in the Hangar returns to Middletown Regional Airport

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An epic craft beer event is coming to the Tri-State on August 20. You can sample local beers and food trucks while seeing a spectacular show. Philip Harrison and Rick Bevis give us a preview of Hops in the Hangar at Middletown Regional Airport.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Your Future Health: TriHealth hosting Community Health Day Friday

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - The public is invited to a free event this week to learn more about personal health. The TriHealth Community Health Day at the Gamble-Nippert YMCA is Friday, Aug. 19. It's a day of free screenings, information, school supplies and health checks. You can get your blood pressure checked, find out your body composition and even get fitness prescriptions to help you get back or stay on track.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Driver crashes into front of Westwood Walmart

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver crashed into the front of a local Walmart Sunday night. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the store on Ferguson Road in Westwood. A Walmart employee said the driver may have gotten farther had he not been slowed by a display case of water.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Stuck truck causes traffic problems on Vine Street

HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A tractor-trailer got stuck in Hartwell Wednesday morning. The semi was wedged under a railroad overpass on Vine Street just north of Ronald Reagan shortly after 8 a.m. The stuck truck caused traffic problems in the area.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Teenage girl recovering after being shot in Winton Hills

WINTON HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenage girl is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Winton Hills. Cincinnati Police say the teen was shot in the shoulder on Craft Street before 7 p.m. Wednesday. There is no word yet on any suspect information or what led up to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police looking for man accused of rape in Over-the-Rhine

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are asking for help locating a man accused of a rape in Over-the-Rhine. Police said the crime happened just before 5 a.m. on Clifton Avenue near Lang Street Saturday. The suspect reportedly also used a gun in the offense. The suspect is described as...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

School bus crashes into home in College Corner

COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio (WKRC) - A school bus crashed into a house in College Corner Monday morning. The bus hit the home on Ramsey Street. The bus driver was taken to the hospital. None of the 32 children on the bus were reportedly injured, according to Butler County dispatch. First...
COLLEGE CORNER, OH
WKRC

2 displaced after fire in North College Hill

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people were displaced after a fire broke out in North College Hill Monday night. It happened on Goodman Avenue near Savannah. The fire started on the porch around 11:45 p.m. and spread to the house. Nobody was home at the time of the...
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH
WKRC

Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man has been arrested for stabbing another man to death in Westwood over the weekend. Shawn Carter was arrested Tuesday for the murder of Andre Dockery. Officers say they were called to Queen City Avenue near LaFeuille around 5 a.m. Saturday. They found Dockery stabbed in the chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Body cam footage released in fatal Indiana house explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/CNN NEWSOURCE) - Officer Josh Doane arrived at Weinbach Avenue just five minutes after a home exploded, killing three, injuring one and damaging 39 homes. He stepped out of his cruiser to chaos. We received access to his body camera footage. His first instinct, despite it being the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Developer starts massive new phase of $640 million Uptown project

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Trinitas Ventures and Crawford Hoying is starting construction of the $250 million second phase of its $640 million project in Clifton Heights near the University of Cincinnati. The next phase of the District project includes a new student housing tower and a hotel. Subscribers to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man who died in Middletown motorcycle crash identified

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Officials have identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash in Middletown. Patton Edward Borders was pronounced dead at the scene after two motorcycles collided early Friday morning. The other motorcyclist was in critical condition after the crash.
MIDDLETOWN, OH

