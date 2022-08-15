Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
WKRC
Midwest Black Family Reunion has something for everyone
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Midwest Black Family Reunion returns to Sawyer Point for a 34th year on August 18. Spokeswoman Keeyana Avery talks about the events and what's going on during this big celebration.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Nomad hopped on a bus to get to Cincinnati Animal CARE
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care remains over capacity and would like to see some dogs like Nomad get a forever home. Nomad literally hopped on a Metro bus and came to the shelter. She's been the office dog this week. She loves her toys and loves affection.
WKRC
Behind the scenes at the Incline Theatre production of 'Carousel'
EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - It might be the middle of August but June is busting out all over at the Warsaw Federal Incline Theater in East Price Hill. The theater is putting on one of the most beloved musicals of all time, Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Carousel". "The music...
WKRC
Family of teen who died in crash will donate his organs in his honor
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - A local student would have started his senior year at Simon Kenton High School Wednesday, but tragically died in a car accident. His mother said his legacy will live on through organ donation. It's the news a mother never wants to hear:. "All we had heard...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
Hops in the Hangar returns to Middletown Regional Airport
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An epic craft beer event is coming to the Tri-State on August 20. You can sample local beers and food trucks while seeing a spectacular show. Philip Harrison and Rick Bevis give us a preview of Hops in the Hangar at Middletown Regional Airport.
WKRC
Your Future Health: TriHealth hosting Community Health Day Friday
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - The public is invited to a free event this week to learn more about personal health. The TriHealth Community Health Day at the Gamble-Nippert YMCA is Friday, Aug. 19. It's a day of free screenings, information, school supplies and health checks. You can get your blood pressure checked, find out your body composition and even get fitness prescriptions to help you get back or stay on track.
WKRC
Driver crashes into front of Westwood Walmart
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver crashed into the front of a local Walmart Sunday night. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the store on Ferguson Road in Westwood. A Walmart employee said the driver may have gotten farther had he not been slowed by a display case of water.
WKRC
Stuck truck causes traffic problems on Vine Street
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A tractor-trailer got stuck in Hartwell Wednesday morning. The semi was wedged under a railroad overpass on Vine Street just north of Ronald Reagan shortly after 8 a.m. The stuck truck caused traffic problems in the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
Teenage girl recovering after being shot in Winton Hills
WINTON HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenage girl is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Winton Hills. Cincinnati Police say the teen was shot in the shoulder on Craft Street before 7 p.m. Wednesday. There is no word yet on any suspect information or what led up to...
WKRC
Spirit Airlines agent suspended after viral fight video inside airport, airline says
DALLAS — A Spirit Airlines agent, employed through a local partner company according to the airline, has been suspended after a video surfaced online that shows him fighting with a woman who called him racial and homophobic slurs in the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). Video of the fight...
WKRC
Two best friends in Middletown City Schools take on fourth grade together
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Two best friends took on the first day of school just like they do everything else: together. Local 12 tagged along on Dana Shores' and Selah Edwards' first day of fourth grade at Miller Ridge Elementary in Middletown. Dana and Selah have been best friends since birth.
WKRC
'We are burning out': Cincinnati Police leaders advocate for officer retention bonuses
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - With rising inflation and low recruitment numbers, leaders in the Cincinnati Police Department are asking for a bonus to keep officers coming back to work. Breaking down the numbers, Cincinnati FOP President Dan Hils says the department sits at 951 officers -- more than 100 short of the usual total.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
Police looking for man accused of rape in Over-the-Rhine
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are asking for help locating a man accused of a rape in Over-the-Rhine. Police said the crime happened just before 5 a.m. on Clifton Avenue near Lang Street Saturday. The suspect reportedly also used a gun in the offense. The suspect is described as...
WKRC
School bus crashes into home in College Corner
COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio (WKRC) - A school bus crashed into a house in College Corner Monday morning. The bus hit the home on Ramsey Street. The bus driver was taken to the hospital. None of the 32 children on the bus were reportedly injured, according to Butler County dispatch. First...
WKRC
2 displaced after fire in North College Hill
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people were displaced after a fire broke out in North College Hill Monday night. It happened on Goodman Avenue near Savannah. The fire started on the porch around 11:45 p.m. and spread to the house. Nobody was home at the time of the...
WKRC
NKU releases Horizon League basketball schedule that features 7 of final 8 on the road
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WKRC) - The Northern Kentucky men's basketball program announced the team's 2022-23 Horizon League schedule on Tuesday, a slate that features 20 games against conference foes. "I think the league will be improved from top to bottom and so we expect, as always, the conference schedule to...
WKRC
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing in Westwood
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man has been arrested for stabbing another man to death in Westwood over the weekend. Shawn Carter was arrested Tuesday for the murder of Andre Dockery. Officers say they were called to Queen City Avenue near LaFeuille around 5 a.m. Saturday. They found Dockery stabbed in the chest.
WKRC
Body cam footage released in fatal Indiana house explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/CNN NEWSOURCE) - Officer Josh Doane arrived at Weinbach Avenue just five minutes after a home exploded, killing three, injuring one and damaging 39 homes. He stepped out of his cruiser to chaos. We received access to his body camera footage. His first instinct, despite it being the...
WKRC
Developer starts massive new phase of $640 million Uptown project
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Trinitas Ventures and Crawford Hoying is starting construction of the $250 million second phase of its $640 million project in Clifton Heights near the University of Cincinnati. The next phase of the District project includes a new student housing tower and a hotel. Subscribers to...
WKRC
Man who died in Middletown motorcycle crash identified
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Officials have identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash in Middletown. Patton Edward Borders was pronounced dead at the scene after two motorcycles collided early Friday morning. The other motorcyclist was in critical condition after the crash.
Comments / 0