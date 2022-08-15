Read full article on original website
Newsom’s Climate Change Agenda Lacks Specifics
With the Legislature just days away from adjourning its 2022 session, Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued a series of decrees and demands that, he says, will set California on a righteous path of dealing with climate change. On Thursday, standing near a plant in Antioch that processes brackish water into...
Fresno’s Mental Health Clinicians Working for Kaiser Permanente Join Statewide Strike
Starting Monday morning, over 2,000 psychologists, therapists and social workers went on strike, picketing outside Kaiser Permanente facilities in Fresno and across Northern California. Mental health professionals say extreme wait times are putting many patients at risk. They are demanding better wages as well as improved working conditions and better...
What You Need to Know for Today’s Flex Alert, Excessive Heat
The managers of California’s power grid are calling for voluntary electricity conservation between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday because of soaring temperatures and tightening power supplies. These hours are when the grid will be stressed due to high demand and the nightly fall-off in solar production. Reducing energy...
