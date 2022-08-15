Read full article on original website
10 Stops For a Great Fall Colors Road Trip in Michigan
Fall is right around the corner. The time for apple picking, sweaters, pumpkin patches, and the changing of the leaves. We, in Michigan, are lucky in the sense that we have gorgeous Fall colors pretty much all over the state. With that in mind, planning a road trip to see...
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
Have You Visited This Lake Michigan Beach Ranked One of the Best ‘Secret’ Beaches in the U.S.?
Well, I guess the secret is out... Although, for most of us Michiganders it's NOT a secret that we've got some of the best beaches in the country!. One of our glorious beaches in Northern Michigan is getting national attention as one of the top twenty "secret" beaches in the country.
Better With Time: These Are 10 Of Michigan’s Oldest Restaurants
All across Michigan, there are great restaurants to enjoy a meal with friends and family. Some of them are brand new and bring fresh spins on classic foods while a special select few have been around for an incredibly long time and have gotten better with time. These Are 10...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Michigan is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
This Michigan City Was Named a Top Trending City for Airbnb This Fall
If you live in Michigan, you may not consider Ann Arbor a vacation hot spot. However, if you're a football fan, it makes total sense. Airbnb recently released the list of this year’s top trending destinations in the US for upcoming fall travel, based on nights booked. Thanks to the upcoming football season, Ann Arbor comes in at number 7 on the list of 10.
This Wonderful Lansing Area Town Has Been Named Michigan’s Most Underrated
Every state has one. The most underrated destination town that just doesn't have the kind of publicity that it should! There are plenty of quaint towns in Michigan that are severely underrated, but which one tops the list?. Do you recognize that picture? Those of us who live in Mid-Michigan...
The Top 4 Places in Michigan to Take a Scenic Fall Chairlift Ride
Forget summer. Allow me to help you start building your Fall Bucket List. If you have never taken in the colors of Michigan during the fall from above, you don't know what you're missing. We all know that Michigan offers some of the best leaf peeping in the country. Driving...
Dangerous Wildlife You Should Avoid in Michigan
Did you know there are at least 8 animals you should avoid right here in Michigan? I've lived here all of my life and have tried to avoid every single one of these dangerous critters. If you have a major fear of spiders like I do, then prepare yourself to...
Would You Stay in This Michigan “Hanging Oasis” for $100 a Night?
Recently, at least on social media, people have been expressing their frustrations with listings found on Airbnb. Mostly, the complaints have to do with lack of cleanliness, unexpected fees, expected chores, and the listing, overall, not being worth the money that was charged. A quick search on Tiktok of "Airbnb...
WILX-TV
Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may have noticed one of our most popular summer visitors is missing in action. Some may refer to these pests as Michigan’s state bird - the mosquito. It’s been quiet so far but, there’s no guarantee it will stay that way. You...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at recent confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019. Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out...
ABC7 Chicago
Mastodon skeleton found during drain project in Michigan: 'That thing is huge'
KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- It's the discovery everyone in West Michigan is talking about: mastodon bones unearthed in Kent County. ABC affiliate WZZM got a look at the pre-historic bones, which are now at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. "It was when they started to uncover that femur bone, it's...
Want to See Three States & Canada All in One Place? Check Out Copper Peak in Michigan
If you have been wanting to visit the U.P., this is a great excuse to do so. Located near Ironwood in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, or U.P., Copper Peak is set to be "the world's largest ski jumping hill designated by the International Ski Federation," according to the website. Constructed in...
Timeless Victorian Michigan home with modern conveniences hits market for $750K
ALLEGAN, MI - It’s timeless on the outside and modern on the inside. Built in 1867, this newly remodeled Victorian home has hit the market for $750,000 and is the MLive dream home of the week where we feature a dream property every Wednesday. Located at 524 Marshall St....
AOL Corp
See inside this luxury treehouse resort hidden in the woods along Michigan's Grand River
IONIA, Mich. – Nestled in a wooded area blanketed with vibrant green leaves and plants, Michigan’s first luxury treehouse resort has a variety of amenities for guests to reconnect with nature in comfort. Tree Vistas debuted the Winding Springs Treehouse, which is lifted 13 feet above ground, Thursday,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019
Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
This Secret Beach is Hidden Inside One of Michigan's Most Popular State Parks
Nothing beats a day at the beach in the summertime. Whether you’re there to sun bathe, splash in the waves, or hunt for stones along the shoreline, there’s something undeniably special about Michigan’s waterfront. While you’ve probably already frequented some of the most famous beaches in Michigan, there are still a few hidden spots you've most likely never heard of. The rugged beach located inside this state park is definitely one of them.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
100.7 WITL
Lansing, MI
