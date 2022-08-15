ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Haz Mat spill closes downtown Rainsville, Alabama

RAINSVILLE, Alabama (WDEF) – An overturned 18 wheeler has created some major problems this afternoon in Rainsville, Alabama. Officials say the truck spilled a hazardous chemical, but did not identify it. It happened right downtown at the intersection of Highways 35 and 75 around 2PM. Emergency officials evacuated the...
RAINSVILLE, AL
WDEF

Rezoning Request for North Hickory Valley Property Denied

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — After forming a petition of more than a thousand signatures against the rezoning of property off of Highway 58 and North Hickory Valley road, opponents of the development had an opportunity to celebrate when the Hamilton County Commission unanimously voted no on the rezoning request. “Really,...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Chattanooga 2022

Located by the banks of the Tennessee river, with the Appalachian mountains and the Cumberland Plateau for a backdrop, you’ll find the scenic city of Chattanooga, rated by Lonely Planet as the “Best in the U.S.” and “10 U.S. destinations you need to see.”. From its...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Bradley Central Rolls Past Brainerd 53-13

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) Bradley Central breezed to a season opening win on Thursday beating Brainerd 53-13. The Bears enjoyed getting two safeties in the first half alone. Marcus Goree had one of the many highlights for the Bears returning a kick 59 yards for a touchdown.
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Body found near Chattanooga community kitchen

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police found a body near the Chattanooga Community Kitchen Friday morning. Dispatch says there was a call near East 10th St. Police say it appears the body had been there for a while. Investigators are at the scene working. This is a developing story. Depend...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
#Gas Prices#Petroleum
mymix1041.com

Local News for Wednesday, August 17th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a crash in Bradley County over the weekend. It happened on Saturday around 6:35pm in the 6700 block of Georgetown Road. The THP...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
allongeorgia.com

Get in the Groove

Ryan and Melissa Faircloth are in the business of taking old, rundown things and making them pretty again. And that is just what the couple did in their latest project, The Groovy Nomad. The Dade County natives love their community. They said for years they drove by the rundown 1960’s...
DADE COUNTY, GA
WDEF

From The Archives: The First Riverbend Festival

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Just how, when and why the Riverbend Festival began is still a matter for debate. But the first full Festival happened in August of 1982. This was before the Aquarium, the North Shore redevelopment, the Southside and even Hamilton Place Mall. The goal was to entice...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
dadecountysentinel.com

Local Chattanooga Artist Is Painting Jenkins Park Mural

A mural on the Scout building in Jenkins Park is currently in the process of being painted by local artist Joy Taylor. Dade County citizen Jennifer Blair is the coordinator for the mural project. “Visible from Main Street, this colorful, eye-catching mural serves as a signpost, demarcating the communal greenspace...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

