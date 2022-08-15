Read full article on original website
WDEF
Haz Mat spill closes downtown Rainsville, Alabama
RAINSVILLE, Alabama (WDEF) – An overturned 18 wheeler has created some major problems this afternoon in Rainsville, Alabama. Officials say the truck spilled a hazardous chemical, but did not identify it. It happened right downtown at the intersection of Highways 35 and 75 around 2PM. Emergency officials evacuated the...
WDEF
Report: Chattanooga is the fastest-growing city in Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A new report says Chattanooga is the fastest growing city in the state of Tennessee. In the movie “Field of Dreams,” lead character Ray Kinsella is haunted by a voice that says “If you build it, they will come.”. That seems to be...
WDEF
Rezoning Request for North Hickory Valley Property Denied
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — After forming a petition of more than a thousand signatures against the rezoning of property off of Highway 58 and North Hickory Valley road, opponents of the development had an opportunity to celebrate when the Hamilton County Commission unanimously voted no on the rezoning request. “Really,...
LIST: Thrift stores across the Tennessee Valley
Thrifting isn't just a way to save money – it's now a full-blown hobby for some shoppers.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Chattanooga 2022
Located by the banks of the Tennessee river, with the Appalachian mountains and the Cumberland Plateau for a backdrop, you’ll find the scenic city of Chattanooga, rated by Lonely Planet as the “Best in the U.S.” and “10 U.S. destinations you need to see.”. From its...
WDEF
New commissioner for TN economic & community development makes stop in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The new commissioner for the state’s Department of Economic and Community Development, Stuart McWhorter, is on a barnstorming tour of the state. Town hall meetings in all the biggest cities to both tell everyone what’s coming, and learn what he may need to know.
WDEF
Bradley Central Rolls Past Brainerd 53-13
Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) Bradley Central breezed to a season opening win on Thursday beating Brainerd 53-13. The Bears enjoyed getting two safeties in the first half alone. Marcus Goree had one of the many highlights for the Bears returning a kick 59 yards for a touchdown.
WTVC
Body found near Chattanooga community kitchen
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police found a body near the Chattanooga Community Kitchen Friday morning. Dispatch says there was a call near East 10th St. Police say it appears the body had been there for a while. Investigators are at the scene working. This is a developing story. Depend...
Tennessee Tribune
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Coming Soon to Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Music City is getting its next BIG hit!. Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement to open its first restaurant in Tennessee with local restauranter Jim Richards. “With...
mymix1041.com
Local News for Wednesday, August 17th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a crash in Bradley County over the weekend. It happened on Saturday around 6:35pm in the 6700 block of Georgetown Road. The THP...
allongeorgia.com
Get in the Groove
Ryan and Melissa Faircloth are in the business of taking old, rundown things and making them pretty again. And that is just what the couple did in their latest project, The Groovy Nomad. The Dade County natives love their community. They said for years they drove by the rundown 1960’s...
WDEF
North Hickory Creek Development Raises Questions about Gas Pipeline, Traffic
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — On Wednesday, the Hamilton County Commission will vote on a rezoning request that will clear the way for several hundred new apartments being built off of Highway 58 and North Hickory Valley Road. But the request has garnered enormous resistance from residents in the area, over...
WTVC
Rhea County highway back open after crash closes it for several hours, guardrail damaged
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — (PREVIOUS: Wednesday, August 17, 2022) The Rhea County Sheriff's Office says Dayton Mountain Highway at Cranmore Cove Road has reopened in both directions after a crash Tuesday night. They're urging drivers to use caution in the area as the guardrail has been damaged. They say...
Georgia man dies in Polk County boating incident
The body of a 57-year-old Georgia man was recovered from 36 feet of water on Parksville Lake in Polk County on Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
TWRA: Body of Georgia man recovered in lower eastern Tennessee after unoccupied boat found
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the body of a 57-year-old man was found in a Polk County lake Monday evening after they received a call about an unoccupied boat going in circles near a boat ramp. Boaters were able to board the boat and...
WAAY-TV
Families asked to pick up students as central Rainsville remains inaccessible due to hazmat spill
UPDATE: Officials have identified the spilled chemical as organic peroxide industrial grade. An evacuation area of 800 feet has been ordered. Traffic is shut off from Rainbow to Marshall on AL 35 and from George Wallace to VFW Road. The shutdown is expected to last into late Thursday night as...
WDEF
From The Archives: The First Riverbend Festival
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Just how, when and why the Riverbend Festival began is still a matter for debate. But the first full Festival happened in August of 1982. This was before the Aquarium, the North Shore redevelopment, the Southside and even Hamilton Place Mall. The goal was to entice...
WTVC
Catoosa County commissioners approve 2023 budget that includes 7% property tax increase
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Catoosa County commissioners approved a new 2023 budget Friday. One that includes a 7% property tax increase. That comes out to just short of 100 more dollars versus what homeowners paid in 2022. Or about 8 more dollars a month from last year. This all...
WTVC
Road Rage in Chattanooga gets dangerous: Security footage shows aftermath of incident
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A road rage incident turned dangerous for one Chattanooga woman who says a driver followed her claiming she cut him off. "I know where you live," says the man in the video. The woman says she was driving with her son yesterday on highway 27, when...
dadecountysentinel.com
Local Chattanooga Artist Is Painting Jenkins Park Mural
A mural on the Scout building in Jenkins Park is currently in the process of being painted by local artist Joy Taylor. Dade County citizen Jennifer Blair is the coordinator for the mural project. “Visible from Main Street, this colorful, eye-catching mural serves as a signpost, demarcating the communal greenspace...
