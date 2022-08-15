Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
3 reasons Michigan Basketball will get back to Sweet 16
Looking ahead to the 2022-23 season, here’s why Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard will have his team back in the Sweet 16. The Michigan basketball team has made the Sweet Sixteen or higher in the March Madness tournament every year since 2017. Current head coach Juwan Howard has made the Elite Eight and the Sweet Sixteen in his two trips to the big dance. Where is he going to lead Michigan basketball this year?
How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?
I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
MLive.com
Tim Pierce shoots 67 for 1st-round lead in Michigan PGA Professional Championship
Tim Pierce of Birmingham Country Club made five birdies against no bogeys Monday en route to a score of 5-under-par 67 and the first-round lead in the Michigan PGA Professional Championship at Prestwick Village Golf Course in Highland. Pierce was coming off a disappointing 10th-place finish in last week’s Michigan...
Some of the world's largest pizza chains began in Michigan: Here are their origin stories
A blind date arranged in 1954 ignited the flame for the start of one of America's top pizza franchises. Can you guess which one?. It seems as if Michigan is a hot spot for birthing the nation's top pizza spots, as many of the largest franchises in the world started right here in the mitten state.
Did You Know The First Lined Road in America Was in Michigan?
Thanks to a Wayne County man and a leaky milk truck, Michigan was the first state in the country to have lines on the roadways. According to Travel+Leisure, the first lined road in the United States was Trenton's River Road in Wayne County, Michigan, which dates back to 1911. You...
themanchestermirror.com
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Some of Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
Detroit News
Boat races returning to Detroit River in 2023, but are the unlimited hydros?
Detroit — Boat racing is coming back to the Detroit River. What exactly that will look like, however, remains to be seen. Officials with Detroit Riverfront Events made some waves Monday, officially announcing that Hydrofest is scheduled to return in 2023, for the first time since 2019. The once-uber-popular boat races were canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and still haven't returned mostly because of sponsorship issues, but also because of the unstable state of hydroplane racing's top circuit.
Michigan barbecue joint’s smoked Faygo Rock and Rye Rib Tips a hit with patrons
SOUTHFIELD, MI - They’re sweet, they’re smoky and they’re made with Faygo pop. Need we say more? This Michigan barbecue joint is now selling Smoked Crispy Rock and Rye Rib Tips and in just a short time, they’ve become a hit with customers. The rip tips,...
This Michigan City Was Named a Top Trending City for Airbnb This Fall
If you live in Michigan, you may not consider Ann Arbor a vacation hot spot. However, if you're a football fan, it makes total sense. Airbnb recently released the list of this year’s top trending destinations in the US for upcoming fall travel, based on nights booked. Thanks to the upcoming football season, Ann Arbor comes in at number 7 on the list of 10.
4 Apple Orchards In SW Michigan For The Whole Family
With fall right around the corner, for one, it's crazy that fall is literally just over a month away by definition, and if you go by the weather it could start tomorrow. Fall is many people's favorite season of the four that we experience on earth from the leaves changing colors and falling, to wearing hoodies, watching scary movies, drinking hot chocolate, and Halloween fall has become very popular.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
WEF comes to Michigan, but who will go to Davos?
Some $6 million in taxpayer funds is committed to the World Economic Forum-Automation Alley partnership in Troy, with $3 million coming from the state, and $1 million per year, for three years, coming from Oakland County. It’s fair to ask what the benefits will be. What does a nonprofit from Switzerland have to teach Metro Detroit about manufacturing?
Red Hot Chili Peppers show Detroit extra love at huge homecoming stadium concert
DETROIT – It was quite the homecoming for two members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers as the band played their biggest Michigan concert ever in their decades-long career in front of more than 30,000 fans at Comerica Park on Sunday, Aug.14. Lead Singer Anthony Kiedis was born and...
wcsx.com
4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
Sales rep. sentenced for defrauding MSU out of $1.2M
A Dimondale man has been sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for a health care fraud conspiracy charge.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Passenger rail line plan takes step forward from Metro Detroit to Northern Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Monday, a step forward was made to get Metro Detroiters up north by train. Developers were just given money to study what it would take to get a passenger rail line up and running. It would connect Detroit and Ann Arbor to Traverse City and Petosky with stops along the routes seen in the video player above.
