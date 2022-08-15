ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Tradition Crystal Ball: Predicting every Michigan football game for 2022

Editor’s note: Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Michigan. We’ll stay with the B1G East all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every B1G West team. Previously: Ohio State, Penn State. In Jim Harbaugh’s 7th season, Michigan finally reached the mountaintop....
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Michigan Fans React To The Ohio State Injury News

It was announced on Tuesday that Ohio State running back Evan Pryor will miss this upcoming season due to a knee injury. Unfortunately, some Michigan fans had heartless reactions when they found out about Pryor's injury. "While I may not like hearing individual players get hurt, I hope the team,...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Columbus Township, MI
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
East Lansing, MI
Sports
FanSided

3 reasons Michigan Basketball will get back to Sweet 16

Looking ahead to the 2022-23 season, here’s why Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard will have his team back in the Sweet 16. The Michigan basketball team has made the Sweet Sixteen or higher in the March Madness tournament every year since 2017. Current head coach Juwan Howard has made the Elite Eight and the Sweet Sixteen in his two trips to the big dance. Where is he going to lead Michigan basketball this year?
ANN ARBOR, MI
My Magic GR

How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?

I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juwan Howard
Person
Hassan Haskins
themanchestermirror.com

Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Some of Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality

A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Boat races returning to Detroit River in 2023, but are the unlimited hydros?

Detroit — Boat racing is coming back to the Detroit River. What exactly that will look like, however, remains to be seen. Officials with Detroit Riverfront Events made some waves Monday, officially announcing that Hydrofest is scheduled to return in 2023, for the first time since 2019. The once-uber-popular boat races were canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and still haven't returned mostly because of sponsorship issues, but also because of the unstable state of hydroplane racing's top circuit.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Basketball#College Football#American Football#Ohio State#Buckeyes
1470 WFNT

This Michigan City Was Named a Top Trending City for Airbnb This Fall

If you live in Michigan, you may not consider Ann Arbor a vacation hot spot. However, if you're a football fan, it makes total sense. Airbnb recently released the list of this year’s top trending destinations in the US for upcoming fall travel, based on nights booked. Thanks to the upcoming football season, Ann Arbor comes in at number 7 on the list of 10.
ANN ARBOR, MI
103.3 WKFR

4 Apple Orchards In SW Michigan For The Whole Family

With fall right around the corner, for one, it's crazy that fall is literally just over a month away by definition, and if you go by the weather it could start tomorrow. Fall is many people's favorite season of the four that we experience on earth from the leaves changing colors and falling, to wearing hoodies, watching scary movies, drinking hot chocolate, and Halloween fall has become very popular.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

WEF comes to Michigan, but who will go to Davos?

Some $6 million in taxpayer funds is committed to the World Economic Forum-Automation Alley partnership in Troy, with $3 million coming from the state, and $1 million per year, for three years, coming from Oakland County. It’s fair to ask what the benefits will be. What does a nonprofit from Switzerland have to teach Metro Detroit about manufacturing?
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
wcsx.com

4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America

Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.

Comments / 0

Community Policy