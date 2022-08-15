Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Couple Provides Generous Gift to Community in Honor of Husband's Late Parents
This summer, a Middle Tennessee couple Russ and Allison Burns provided a generous gift to the community in honor of Russ's late parents, James and Allison Burns.“I wanted to give back to the community that raised me,” said Russ. This $100,000 gift through the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation will support the mission of the Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Saint Louise Family Medicine Center to provide high-quality and affordable care for Murfreesboro's most vulnerable and at-risk residents. The newly established James P. and Alice R. Burns Saint Louise Clinic Fund will support patients by providing them access to health services such as dental, vision, hearing, durable meds, health condition coaching, and behavioral health assistance. In addition, the contribution may provide care to those without insurance who struggle financially, emotionally, and spiritually.
Get Ready for the 2022 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair
Are you ready for some great family fun? The 2022 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair takes place August 18-27, 2022, in Lebanon, Tennessee at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center better known as The Fairgrounds. There is always so much to see and do, you can’t see it all in...
ucbjournal.com
Goodwill deploys career bus to provide mobile employment services
Middle Tenn. — A new mobile Career Solutions Center will allow Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee to share its free education, training and employment services with job-seekers and others in communities across its 48-county service area. Goodwill officially put the mobile center — a 22-foot-long, 2022 Ford bus —...
clarksvillenow.com
Meals-on-Wheels in need of volunteers to aid homebound seniors
Mid-Cumberland Meals-on-Wheels is making an appeal for volunteers to help with their efforts to provide meals to seniors in Montgomery and surrounding counties. Community Engagement Director Sharon McDaniel said Meals-on-Wheels serves lunch to homebound and disabled seniors in 12 counties in Middle Tennessee from 17 meal sites. “The meals are...
Saint Thomas West becomes first hospital in Middle TN to implant wireless pacemaker
Earlier this month, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West became the first hospital in Middle Tennessee to implant a new wireless pacemaker during a cardiac procedure.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County lawmakers announce Smyrna, La Vergne senior centers to receive $8K grants
Rutherford County, Tenn. — State Rep. Mike Sparks, R-Smyrna, State Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfreesboro, and State Sen. Dawn White, R-Murfreesboro, today announced state grants for the Smyrna Senior Center and the La Vergne Senior Center. Both centers will receive $8,000 to advance senior center projects in their communities. The...
Vanderbilt Strengthens Artistic Collaboration with Nashville Shakespeare Festival
Vanderbilt faculty expertise and collaborations will enhance two Nashville Shakespeare Festival/Kennie Playhouse Theatre productions—Cymbeline and Gem of the Ocean—which open Aug. 18 and 25, respectively, at oneC1TY. In mid-September, both shows will move to Academy Park in Franklin, Tennessee, for one weekend. Leah Lowe, associate professor of theatre,...
Tennessee couple reunites with ‘hero’ who pulled them from burning car
The Murfreesboro couple counted their blessings after surviving a hit-and-run crash on I-24. Sophie Newsome and Austin Markos believe it was all part of God’s plan, now calling that Good Samaritan, Olandress “Quez” Hampton, family.
franklinis.com
Williamson County Animal Center Pet of the Week
Gentle and affectionate Pearl is a four-year old mixed breed She already knows sit, stay, and come and is very easy on a leash. She is good with other dogs but prefers the “chill” crowd. Come meet Pearl and all of her adoptable friends at the Williamson County Animal Center!
Cumberland University to Host Panel Discussion on Opioid Misuse
Cumberland University is co-sponsoring a panel discussion about opioid misuse with local experts and Beth Macy, author of the New York Times bestselling book “Dopesick” at the Capitol Theater in Lebanon on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Along with Beth Macy, the panel discussion will be moderated...
WTGS
Tennessee family leaning on faith after 7-year-old girl's tragic swimming accident
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 7-year-old girl has been paralyzed after a freak accident at a swimming hole in Waverly. A teenager jumped from a 30-foot rock and landed right on the little girl’s back while she was swimming in Hurricane Creek at Loretta Lynn’s campground. The...
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers Plans Expansion to Murfreesboro
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers has plans to expand to Murfreesboro, announces founder Austin Ray, making it the fifth location for the local chain. M.L.Rose Murfreesboro will be located in the West Point development off the 1-24 exit at New Salem Road, about a block from the new Costco. “Murfreesboro...
Smyrna BBQ Festival Brings Thousands to The District
Great barbecue and music brought thousands to Smyrna’s Depot District along Front Street. The 9th Annual Smyrna Barbecue Festival offered food trucks from some of the best barbecue businesses in the area, and the happy sauce-smudged faces of those attending showed it was another successful event. “The first year...
$2 million approved for Wilson County birthing farm
Two million dollars has been approved for a soon-to-be animal birthing barn on the Wilson County Fairgrounds.
Elevated lead levels reported at schools in 19 Middle Tennessee counties
The report, issued this month, says 53 school districts across Tennessee reported at least one elevated result; 44 counties across the state had at least one school with an elevated result; and a total of 794 drinking fixtures were reported to have elevated lead levels.
OBITUARY: Cindy Kay Hamlet Lowery
Cindy Kay Hamlet Lowery of Murfreesboro Tennessee passed away on the 14th of August, 2022, she was 60 years old. Cindy was born on the 21st of February 1962 to Ben Hamlet and Janell Wheat and lived in Trousdale County. After graduating from high school, she moved to Murfreesboro to...
Las Palmas is Celebrating 30 Years with a Special Dining Offer for Guests
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant is thrilled to celebrate its loyal customers with 50% off all dine-in food orders on August 20 for Customer Appreciation Day. August 20 is a very special day for Las Palmas and the Ayala family, as it is the day they opened their first restaurant on Charlotte Pike in 1990. To get people in the door, they passed out flyers for free tacos and sodas. Now, 32 years later, they have 8 additional locations across the Nashville area—Antioch, Franklin Pike, Hayes Street, Hermitage, Highway 100, Nippers Corner, Nolensville Pike and Rivergate.
These two cities in TN named the best markets for house flipping in the United States
Looking to flip a house? One study says those looking to get into the house flipping business should pay close attention to two cities in Tennessee.
OBITUARY: George Richard ‘Rich’ Stanford Jr.
George Richard Stanford, Jr. (Rich) was born Oct 18, 1955 in Fort Benning, GA to George Richard Stanford, Sr. (Dick) and Margie Davis Stanford. He passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, he was 66 years old. Rich was a beloved father and friend to many. You would often see...
OBITUARY: Donald ‘Don’ Clifford Robertson
Donald “Don” Clifford Robertson, age 77, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was born to parents Robert and Rita Robertson on May 30th, 1945, in Fall River, Massachusetts. Don joined the United States Marine Corps on June 4th,...
Rutherford Source
