Murfreesboro, TN

wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Couple Provides Generous Gift to Community in Honor of Husband's Late Parents

This summer, a Middle Tennessee couple Russ and Allison Burns provided a generous gift to the community in honor of Russ's late parents, James and Allison Burns.“I wanted to give back to the community that raised me,” said Russ. This $100,000 gift through the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation will support the mission of the Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Saint Louise Family Medicine Center to provide high-quality and affordable care for Murfreesboro's most vulnerable and at-risk residents. The newly established James P. and Alice R. Burns Saint Louise Clinic Fund will support patients by providing them access to health services such as dental, vision, hearing, durable meds, health condition coaching, and behavioral health assistance. In addition, the contribution may provide care to those without insurance who struggle financially, emotionally, and spiritually.
MURFREESBORO, TN
ucbjournal.com

Goodwill deploys career bus to provide mobile employment services

Middle Tenn. — A new mobile Career Solutions Center will allow Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee to share its free education, training and employment services with job-seekers and others in communities across its 48-county service area. Goodwill officially put the mobile center — a 22-foot-long, 2022 Ford bus —...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Meals-on-Wheels in need of volunteers to aid homebound seniors

Mid-Cumberland Meals-on-Wheels is making an appeal for volunteers to help with their efforts to provide meals to seniors in Montgomery and surrounding counties. Community Engagement Director Sharon McDaniel said Meals-on-Wheels serves lunch to homebound and disabled seniors in 12 counties in Middle Tennessee from 17 meal sites. “The meals are...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Vanderbilt Strengthens Artistic Collaboration with Nashville Shakespeare Festival

Vanderbilt faculty expertise and collaborations will enhance two Nashville Shakespeare Festival/Kennie Playhouse Theatre productions—Cymbeline and Gem of the Ocean—which open Aug. 18 and 25, respectively, at oneC1TY. In mid-September, both shows will move to Academy Park in Franklin, Tennessee, for one weekend. Leah Lowe, associate professor of theatre,...
NASHVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

Williamson County Animal Center Pet of the Week

Gentle and affectionate Pearl is a four-year old mixed breed She already knows sit, stay, and come and is very easy on a leash. She is good with other dogs but prefers the “chill” crowd. Come meet Pearl and all of her adoptable friends at the Williamson County Animal Center!
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Smyrna BBQ Festival Brings Thousands to The District

Great barbecue and music brought thousands to Smyrna’s Depot District along Front Street. The 9th Annual Smyrna Barbecue Festival offered food trucks from some of the best barbecue businesses in the area, and the happy sauce-smudged faces of those attending showed it was another successful event. “The first year...
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Cindy Kay Hamlet Lowery

Cindy Kay Hamlet Lowery of Murfreesboro Tennessee passed away on the 14th of August, 2022, she was 60 years old. Cindy was born on the 21st of February 1962 to Ben Hamlet and Janell Wheat and lived in Trousdale County. After graduating from high school, she moved to Murfreesboro to...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Las Palmas is Celebrating 30 Years with a Special Dining Offer for Guests

Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant is thrilled to celebrate its loyal customers with 50% off all dine-in food orders on August 20 for Customer Appreciation Day. August 20 is a very special day for Las Palmas and the Ayala family, as it is the day they opened their first restaurant on Charlotte Pike in 1990. To get people in the door, they passed out flyers for free tacos and sodas. Now, 32 years later, they have 8 additional locations across the Nashville area—Antioch, Franklin Pike, Hayes Street, Hermitage, Highway 100, Nippers Corner, Nolensville Pike and Rivergate.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Donald 'Don' Clifford Robertson

Donald “Don” Clifford Robertson, age 77, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was born to parents Robert and Rita Robertson on May 30th, 1945, in Fall River, Massachusetts. Don joined the United States Marine Corps on June 4th,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
