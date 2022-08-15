Read full article on original website
Jimmies Chosen to Finish 1st in GPAC Preseason Coaches Poll
The University of Jamestown women’s soccer team is the favorite to win the GPAC this season according to the preseason coaches’ poll released by the conference office Monday. Jamestown received 11 of 13 first-place votes and totaled 143 points for the poll’s top spot. Briar Cliff (Iowa) received...
GPAC Favorite Jimmies Start Season #2 in NAIA
KANSAS CITY, MO. (jimmiepride.com) – The University of Jamestown volleyball team finds itself in prime position for both the GPAC and NAIA preseason coaches polls, released this week. The Jimmies, who finished 35-1 in 2021, claimed the top spot in the GPAC poll, earning 115 points and six of...
Jamestown 107.1 Fall Sports Preview – Sara Hegerle
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Blue Jay volleyball head coach Sara Hegerle is set to begin her 12th season at the helm of the Jamestown program this year and with how last season ended, the Jays are still a little salty heading into 2022. Coach Hegerle talked about how last...
Fall EMS Courses Open, Start Aug. 29
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown EMS Education is hoping to train the next line of EMTs and service providers in North Dakota with their upcoming Fall course starting Aug. 29. Jamestown Area Ambulance Operations Manager Andrew Berkey says they typically hold courses in the Spring and Fall. Berkey says...
Blue Jay Football Opens Season as 11A Favorite
BISMARCK, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association has released its preseason 11A football poll and the reigning state champion Blue Jays are the favorite heading into 2022. Jamestown will open up its season on August 26th from Hansen Stadium with its sights set...
Tina Current New Valley City Assessor
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Tina Current is the new Valley City Assessor. She’s been employed with the city for 2 years. She first worked in the public works department. She replaces Sandy Hansen who retired earlier this summer. Tina and her husband Paul, have 3 children, one...
Christine “Chris” Schrader
Christine Schrader, 57, Jamestown, ND passed away on August 13, 2022 surrounded by her family. Chris was born on July 20, 1965 in Grand Island, Nebraska to Ernest and J. Joan (Farley) Schrader. She spent her youth living in Nebraska, South Dakota and the family settled in Jamestown, North Dakota in 1970.
This Small Town Named North Dakota’s Most Underrated
A travel website called Love Exploring just came out with an article on the most underrated city in each state in America. Love Exploring has numerous articles on travel not only in the United States but all over the world. They certainly seem to have some credibility looking at some...
Maple Valley School District Begins School Year
TOWER CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Maple Valley School opened the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday, August 17th. “We welcomed 23 new students in grades Pre-K through 12,” Superintendent Pat Windish stated in a release. “Maple Valley’s PK-12 enrollment is currently 249 students.”. US News &...
Shirley Ann Olson
Shirley Ann Olson, 89, Valley City, ND passed away at her daughter’s home near Oriska, ND on August 16, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley. A celebration of Shirley’s life and sharing memories will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 7:00 PM with visitation beginning at 5:00 at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel, Valley City. The service will be live streamed then archived and available to view along with her obituary at www.lerudmathias.com.
Robert “Rob” Jeffrey Ingstad
Robert “Rob” Jeffrey Ingstad, 51, was born on November 2, 1970, in Pierre, SD to Robert Edward Jr. and Janice Ingstad. On August 15, 2022, he passed away unexpectedly in Valley City, ND. Rob worked in the radio broadcasting industry for over 35 years. A third-generation radio broadcaster, Rob learned the business from his father, Bob, and uncles, Tom and Jim. He then used what he learned to mentor others, including his little sister, Tallie, middle daughter, Reagan, as well as any who worked for him. He was also grateful to work alongside his uncle, Jim, brother, Todd, and cousin, Tor.
Valley City Trap Club News August 9, 2022
It was a very pleasant evening at the trap range Tuesday evening. If a person was interested in starting shooting or even gun handling safety this is a good time of the season. League is wrapped up and fall high school trap shooting hasn’t started yet. That leaves the range officers with a little more time to work with individuals needing assistance. There is no such thing as a stupid question when it comes to firearm handling and safety. And yes, we will throw a few targets for you just to get you hooked.
KFYR-TV
Two injured and one arrested in Jamestown crash
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sunday afternoon, two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on the Highway 52 bypass in Jamestown. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says two vehicles were parked at a construction zone stop light when another SUV did not stop for the traffic signal. The...
JPS Reports Kindergarten Enrollment, Extended Contracts
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Public School Superintendent Dr. Rob Lech reports the latest Kindergarten enrollment numbers are closer to the expected annual enrollment. Dr. Lech says they have around 130 Kindergarten students with 33 at Gussner, 33 at Lincoln, 33 at Roosevelt, 14 at Washington, and 14 at...
NuStar To Combine All Activities To Jamestown East Terminal
SAN ANTONIO, TX (NewsDakota.com) – NuStar Energy has announced they will shut down their North terminal in Jamestown later this year. The company operates two terminals in Jamestown in the North and East part of town. “After conducting a thorough business analysis, we plan to create a more efficient...
Jamestown Police Chief Assaulted After Pursuit Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger was assaulted following a brief pursuit Tuesday, Aug. 16. The Jamestown Police Department reports that just before 5 PM, Chief Edinger attempted to stop a motorcycle driving recklessly on 10th St SE in Jamestown. The motorcycle fled and a short 5 block chase began. The driver eventually stopped in the 500 block of 10th St SE.
Algal Bloom Reported in Stutsman County
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Someone has reported a potentially harmful algal bloom in Barnes Lake. According to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (NDDEQ), a bloom was reported on Aug. 14. Rick Bohn has also reported a possibly dangerous bloom four miles North of Crystal Springs, as shown in the image above.
Carrington Continues Assessor Agreement with County
CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Carrington will continue partnering with Foster County to provide assessing services to the community. Mayor Tom Erdmann says the agreement was reached when the state informed them they needed to have at least 80 hours of work for a hired assessor. Erdmann...
El Zagal Mystics Appreciate Business, Community Support
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Hundreds turned out for the 3rd Annual El Zagal Mystics Fishing for a Cause event on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Pelican Point Landing. The event featured inflatable games, face painting, Little Tykes fishing tournament, food, live DJ, music, and more to raise money for the shriners philanthropy and a local cause.
Pearl Hendrix
September 11, 1926 ~ August 17, 2022 (age 95) Visitation will be one hour before the service. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Friday, August 19, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Jamestown, ND with Pastor Erik Weber officiating. Interment will be in Highland Home Cemetery. To send flowers...
