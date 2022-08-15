It was a very pleasant evening at the trap range Tuesday evening. If a person was interested in starting shooting or even gun handling safety this is a good time of the season. League is wrapped up and fall high school trap shooting hasn’t started yet. That leaves the range officers with a little more time to work with individuals needing assistance. There is no such thing as a stupid question when it comes to firearm handling and safety. And yes, we will throw a few targets for you just to get you hooked.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO