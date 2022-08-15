Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Chosen to Finish 1st in GPAC Preseason Coaches Poll
The University of Jamestown women’s soccer team is the favorite to win the GPAC this season according to the preseason coaches’ poll released by the conference office Monday. Jamestown received 11 of 13 first-place votes and totaled 143 points for the poll’s top spot. Briar Cliff (Iowa) received...
newsdakota.com
Blue Jay Football Opens Season as 11A Favorite
BISMARCK, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association has released its preseason 11A football poll and the reigning state champion Blue Jays are the favorite heading into 2022. Jamestown will open up its season on August 26th from Hansen Stadium with its sights set...
newsdakota.com
GPAC Favorite Jimmies Start Season #2 in NAIA
KANSAS CITY, MO. (jimmiepride.com) – The University of Jamestown volleyball team finds itself in prime position for both the GPAC and NAIA preseason coaches polls, released this week. The Jimmies, who finished 35-1 in 2021, claimed the top spot in the GPAC poll, earning 115 points and six of...
newsdakota.com
Fall EMS Courses Open, Start Aug. 29
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown EMS Education is hoping to train the next line of EMTs and service providers in North Dakota with their upcoming Fall course starting Aug. 29. Jamestown Area Ambulance Operations Manager Andrew Berkey says they typically hold courses in the Spring and Fall. Berkey says...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsdakota.com
Robert “Rob” Jeffrey Ingstad
Robert “Rob” Jeffrey Ingstad, 51, was born on November 2, 1970, in Pierre, SD to Robert Edward Jr. and Janice Ingstad. On August 15, 2022, he passed away unexpectedly in Valley City, ND. Rob worked in the radio broadcasting industry for over 35 years. A third-generation radio broadcaster, Rob learned the business from his father, Bob, and uncles, Tom and Jim. He then used what he learned to mentor others, including his little sister, Tallie, middle daughter, Reagan, as well as any who worked for him. He was also grateful to work alongside his uncle, Jim, brother, Todd, and cousin, Tor.
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Picked Ninth in GPAC Preseason Poll
SIOUX CITY, IA. (jimmiepride.com) – The University of Jamestown football team has been picked to finish ninth in the 2022 GPAC preseason coaches poll released this week. The Jimmies tallied 32 points, just one point behind Hastings (Neb.) for eighth. Morningside (Iowa), the defending NAIA national champion, was tabbed...
newsdakota.com
Shirley Ann Olson
Shirley Ann Olson, 89, Valley City, ND passed away at her daughter’s home near Oriska, ND on August 16, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley. A celebration of Shirley’s life and sharing memories will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 7:00 PM with visitation beginning at 5:00 at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel, Valley City. The service will be live streamed then archived and available to view along with her obituary at www.lerudmathias.com.
newsdakota.com
Valley City Trap Club News August 9, 2022
It was a very pleasant evening at the trap range Tuesday evening. If a person was interested in starting shooting or even gun handling safety this is a good time of the season. League is wrapped up and fall high school trap shooting hasn’t started yet. That leaves the range officers with a little more time to work with individuals needing assistance. There is no such thing as a stupid question when it comes to firearm handling and safety. And yes, we will throw a few targets for you just to get you hooked.
RELATED PEOPLE
newsdakota.com
Lois Wieck
Lois Arzelle Wieck, 86, Litchville, N.D., passed away Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in SMP Health Ave Maria nursing home, Jamestown, N.D. Lois was a beloved mother, wife, teacher and believer who touched the lives of many. She was born March 31, 1936, to Albert and Lorraine (Hayfield) Berg. She graduated...
newsdakota.com
Tina Current New Valley City Assessor
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Tina Current is the new Valley City Assessor. She’s been employed with the city for 2 years. She first worked in the public works department. She replaces Sandy Hansen who retired earlier this summer. Tina and her husband Paul, have 3 children, one...
newsdakota.com
Maple Valley School District Begins School Year
TOWER CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Maple Valley School opened the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday, August 17th. “We welcomed 23 new students in grades Pre-K through 12,” Superintendent Pat Windish stated in a release. “Maple Valley’s PK-12 enrollment is currently 249 students.”. US News &...
newsdakota.com
JPS Reports Kindergarten Enrollment, Extended Contracts
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Public School Superintendent Dr. Rob Lech reports the latest Kindergarten enrollment numbers are closer to the expected annual enrollment. Dr. Lech says they have around 130 Kindergarten students with 33 at Gussner, 33 at Lincoln, 33 at Roosevelt, 14 at Washington, and 14 at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsdakota.com
Pearl Hendrix
September 11, 1926 ~ August 17, 2022 (age 95) Visitation will be one hour before the service. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Friday, August 19, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Jamestown, ND with Pastor Erik Weber officiating. Interment will be in Highland Home Cemetery. To send flowers...
newsdakota.com
NuStar To Combine All Activities To Jamestown East Terminal
SAN ANTONIO, TX (NewsDakota.com) – NuStar Energy has announced they will shut down their North terminal in Jamestown later this year. The company operates two terminals in Jamestown in the North and East part of town. “After conducting a thorough business analysis, we plan to create a more efficient...
newsdakota.com
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Pre-construction Meeting for removal of the clay levees was held last week and removals will begin soon. Thank you for your patience everyone. Last week Tom Heller, CEO at Missouri River Energy Services (MRES), announced his retirement effective next June 30th. Tom is...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two injured in Jamestown crash
(Jamestown, ND) -- Two people are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash in Jamestown. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio the crash happened around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon on the Highway 52 bypass. Troopers say two vehicles were rear-ended by an SUV driven by a man who failed to stop at a construction zone traffic signal. The SUV continued into a ditch before striking a culvert.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsdakota.com
El Zagal Mystics Appreciate Business, Community Support
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Hundreds turned out for the 3rd Annual El Zagal Mystics Fishing for a Cause event on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Pelican Point Landing. The event featured inflatable games, face painting, Little Tykes fishing tournament, food, live DJ, music, and more to raise money for the shriners philanthropy and a local cause.
newsdakota.com
Area Industry Professionals Form Safety Association
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Safety is at the forefront of many businesses in the South Central portion of North Dakota. Some of the professionals at these businesses have now formed the South Central Safety Association to help reinforce that among their community and county partners. Michael Hust works for...
newsdakota.com
Carrington Continues Assessor Agreement with County
CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Carrington will continue partnering with Foster County to provide assessing services to the community. Mayor Tom Erdmann says the agreement was reached when the state informed them they needed to have at least 80 hours of work for a hired assessor. Erdmann...
newsdakota.com
Full Scale Training Exercise Planned Monday in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – As part of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) guidelines, the Jamestown Regional Airport is required to host a triennial training event for emergency services. The simulated “accident” will feature a situation, in this case a 50 passenger aircraft incident on the runway, where emergency officials including...
Comments / 0