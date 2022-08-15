Read full article on original website
truth hurts the weak
4d ago
If these democrats were going to work in the morning they wouldn't have been out at 2am shooting other!
wbrz.com
Mother, two kids wanted for allegedly setting clothes on fire, shoplifting at children's store on Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are searching for a mother and her two children after they allegedly set a clothing rack on fire and shoplifted from a children's retail store over the weekend. The St. George Fire Protection District said the incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13,...
brproud.com
Tip leads to arrest of teenager found with guns, drugs at local convenience store
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 16-year-old was booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center after he was allegedly found with guns and drugs in his home. The Baton Rouge Police Department says its Street Crimes Unit received a tip Thursday about illegal drug sales happening at a convenience store in the 2300 block of College Drive. BRPD conducted an investigation and arrested the teenager. BRPD says he was found in possession of 17 rocks of crack cocaine and a firearm.
brproud.com
Arrest made after man allegedly exposed himself near LSU Lakes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 19-year-old is facing obscenity charges after allegedly exposing himself near the LSU Lakes. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 19-year-old Brandon Franklin was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in West Baton Rouge Parish on Wednesday. Franklin is currently in custody in West Baton Rouge but will be transferred as early as tomorrow to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. BRPD said that he could face additional charges.
brproud.com
Sycamore Street shooting suspect wanted by BRPD
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department seeks the identity of a suspect connected to an Aug. 3 shooting on Sycamore Street. Police said the shooting took place in the 4600 block of Sycamore Street. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to...
Lafayette Police: Female Sent to Hospital With Multiple Gunshot Wounds
An overnight shooting sends a female to the hospital and Lafayette Police are working a lead to catch the alleged shooter.
brproud.com
EBRSO deputy comforts girl at crash scene in Gardere area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gonzales Police looking for suspect with active arrest warrant
The Gonzales Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a suspect wanted in connection with an active arrest warrant. Deante Kennard is wanted for felony aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and other traffic violations, according to police. Kennard’s...
wbrz.com
Grand jury declines to charge suspect in brazen Mall of La. killings; prosecutors plan to revisit case
BATON ROUGE - Jurors decided there was not enough evidence to formally charge a man accused in a midday double murder outside the Mall of Louisiana earlier this year, though prosecutors will likely bring the case back before a grand jury once they review the evidence. The jury opted to...
stmarynow.com
Deputies, Patterson police make arrests on resisting charges
St. Mary and Patterson authorities each made arrests Thursday on charges of resisting an officer. The St. Mary case also involved charges of negligent injury. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 36 complaints and made these arrests:. --Terrance McClain,...
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for three wanted on theft charges
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Detectives are searching for three people wanted on various theft and burglary charges. Capital Region Crime Stoppers posted about the three on social media Tuesday and said 32-year-old Cody Crouch, 24-year-old Kenneth Self Jr., and 23-year-old Madison Cortez-Gomiller were wanted on one count each of simple burglary, unauthorized entry, and theft.
Lafayette man accused of kidnapping child he knows
Nathaniel Zeno, 31, was booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges of Aggravated Flight, Child Desertion, Simple Kidnapping and Domestic Abuse Battery.
Police search for answers in 2013 unsolved homicide in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are searching for answers in an unsolved homicide from 2013. Police say on Monday, Oct. 21, 2013 around 10:30 p.m., 38-year-old Shelby Holmes was shot multiple times while walking home in the 1700 block of Braddock Street, near Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Woman’s deceased father has belongings thrown out of apartment less than a week after death
BATON ROUGE, La. - Tiffiany’s father, Vernon Gray, passed away in the last week of July. She says his rent was paid through the end of that month, but less than a week after he died, while his family went to retrieve his things, they instead found all his belongings thrown on the side of the road for trash. He had apparently been evicted; Tiffiany says, without any notice.
wbrz.com
Judge declares mistrial for teenage suspect after beloved baseball coach's killing at West Baton Rouge bar
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - A jury failed to reach a decision after hours of discussion Thursday for a teenager accused of killing a man outside a bar in 2021, meaning the trial will get a do-over later this year. Ronald Campbell was 17 years old when he shot and...
brproud.com
One injured in shooting on Seneca Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting on north Baton Rouge’s Seneca Street reportedly occurred Thursday (August 18) evening and at least one person was injured, officials say. It was around 5:30 p.m. when the incident was reported. Officials say the wounded person was taken to an area...
wbrz.com
Months after deputies raided police department, missing money suddenly found in evidence room
ST. GABRIEL- Missing money tied to a murder case that became the center of an investigation into St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau has been found in the same evidence room that deputies from Iberville Parish searched months ago. The money was found recently according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett...
wbrz.com
Police investigating burglary at LSU dorm
BATON ROUGE - Campus police are looking for a man who burglarized a residential building at LSU. Officials said a man stole a bike from Cedar Hall August 9. Authorities shared photos of the burglar walking into the dorm Thursday. Anyone with information should contact LSU police at (225) 578-3231.
Gonzales police seek info, ID of armed robbery suspect
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is trying to identify a suspect who allegedly robbed a hotel over the weekend. According to GPD, the pictured person committed an armed robbery at the Holiday Inn on Highway 30 in Gonzales around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14. Police...
Police capture Louisiana fugitive seen driving same truck allegedly used in burglaries
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Albany Police Department arrested Jonathan Dale Pierson, 36, of Walker, on Friday, August 12. “A warrant for Pierson’s arrest was obtained on July 29, 2022, after he was identified and linked to a crime that occurred at the Tractor Supply on Hwy 190, on July 28th,” according to the Tangipahoa […]
Car crashes into Family Dollar store on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car crashed into a Family Dollar store early Thursday morning. A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed authorities responded to the 2300 block of Plank Road, near Choctaw Drive, in reference to a reported business alarm around 4 a.m. Once officers arrived,...
