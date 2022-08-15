ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Windsor, CT

Register Citizen

State police report injuries at truck crash on I-91 in Meriden

MERIDEN — A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a vehicle shut down Interstate 91 in Meriden Friday, according to the state Department of Transportation. State police reported that there were injuries at the scene, but the extent of those injuries was unknown as of 5 p.m. The crash closed...
MERIDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Northford man killed in North Haven after car hits tree

NORTH HAVEN — A 31-year-old Northford man was killed in a crash early Friday morning, according to police. Officers were dispatched to a crash in the 700 block of Middletown Avenue around 1 a.m. where they found a vehicle had struck a tree, Police Chief Kevin Glenn said. “He...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Motorcyclist killed in East Hartford crash

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Hartford on Thursday night. State police identified the victim as 51-year-old Glenn Pelletier of Plainville. Troopers said Pelletier was riding eastbound on Route 2 in the area of the exit 5 off ramp when he struck...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Worker's leg impaled in Rocky Hill construction accident, official says

ROCKY HILL — A 45-year-old man was flown to the hospital after an auger impaled his leg Friday morning, fire officials said. First responders were called to Parsonage Street around 9:25 a.m. for a construction-related incident. At the scene, police officers and firefighters saw a 45-year-old man suffering from severe injuries after a fence pole auger impaled his leg, Rocky Hill Fire Chief Michael P. Garrahy said in a news release.
ROCKY HILL, CT
Register Citizen

South Windsor police stopped impaired driver from going wrong way on CT highway

SOUTH WINDSOR — Local police said they stopped an impaired driver heading the wrong way on Route 5 near the Interstate 291 ramps Monday evening. The driver, a 44-year-old New Britain man, was charged with driving under the influence and driving the wrong way on a divided highway, South Windsor police said Thursday. He was released on $1,500 bond and is due to appear in state Superior Court in New Britain on Aug. 29.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Register Citizen

Police identify 19-year-old killed in East Windsor highway crash

EAST WINDSOR — Police have identified the driver of a car who died in a fiery collision with a tractor trailer Sunday night on Interstate 91. Owen Thomas Contreras, 19, of North Granby, died in the crash, which happened about 11:20 p.m. on the southbound side of the highway, state police said Wednesday.
Register Citizen

Bethlehem man suffered serious injuries in three-car crash on Route 6 in Woodbury, police say

WOODBURY — A Bethlehem man suffered serious injuries in a three-car crash on Route 6 Wednesday afternoon, according to state police. An incident report stated that a 2018 Chevrolet Bolt was going north on Route 6, or South Main Street, when it crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Jeep then spun and hit another vehicle going south, a 2012 Honda CR-V, state police said.
WOODBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

MAP: Man dies following shooting outside restaurant in Waterbury

Meteorologist Connor Lewis said part of the state is now under extreme drought conditions. Here is his Thursday noon forecast. Mosquitos with West Nile virus were detected in 17 Connecticut towns so far this season. Updated: 5 hours ago. A man turned himself in to police for his involvement in...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Unknown driver killed in fiery I-91 south crash in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A deadly tractor trailer and vehicle fire closed a portion of I-91 southbound early Monday morning. State police said they were unable to identify the driver of vehicle. The person was pronounced dead on the scene. They were also not able to identify the person’s...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Man arrested in woman's East Haven fatal overdose

EAST HAVEN — Police have arrested a Meriden man who they say sold a 20-year-old woman the “lethal dose of fentanyl” that caused her 2021 death. Kvone West, 27, was arrested in Meriden Wednesday “without incident,” according to East Haven police. He was then taken to the East Haven Police Department, where he was charged with illegally selling narcotics and conspiracy to illegally sell narcotics, police said.
EAST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Driver arrested for hitting a trooper and another person in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A driver was arrested for hitting both a trooper and a pedestrian in Mansfield late Monday night. State police said 26-year-old Hope Elizabeth Herzog of Columbia faces several charges. Troopers said Herzog was driving south on Route 44 in Mansfield around 11:45 p.m. at a high...
COLUMBIA, CT

