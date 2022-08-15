Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Related
Register Citizen
State police report injuries at truck crash on I-91 in Meriden
MERIDEN — A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a vehicle shut down Interstate 91 in Meriden Friday, according to the state Department of Transportation. State police reported that there were injuries at the scene, but the extent of those injuries was unknown as of 5 p.m. The crash closed...
Register Citizen
Police: Northford man killed in North Haven after car hits tree
NORTH HAVEN — A 31-year-old Northford man was killed in a crash early Friday morning, according to police. Officers were dispatched to a crash in the 700 block of Middletown Avenue around 1 a.m. where they found a vehicle had struck a tree, Police Chief Kevin Glenn said. “He...
Man dies after crash on Middletown Avenue in North Haven: Police
A crash has shut down a portion of Middletown Avenue in North Haven Friday morning.
Man Dies After Being Ejected From Vehicle In East Hartford Crash, Police Say
A 51-year-old Connecticut man was killed after being ejected during a single-vehicle crash. The crash took place in East Hartford around 9:15 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18, on Route 2 near Exit 5. According to the state police, Glenn Pelletier, of Plainville, was killed when for an unknown reason, his 2005...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Stratford causes serious injuries, police say
STRATFORD — Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 that resulted in serious injuries Thursday. The state Department of Transportation reported an overturned motor vehicle on the highway near exit 31 for South Avenue around 1:40 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles and caused serious injuries. Few...
Eyewitness News
Motorcyclist killed in East Hartford crash
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Hartford on Thursday night. State police identified the victim as 51-year-old Glenn Pelletier of Plainville. Troopers said Pelletier was riding eastbound on Route 2 in the area of the exit 5 off ramp when he struck...
Register Citizen
Warrant: Witness heard screams before speeding car slammed into tree, killing 2 people in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE — Police have charged a New Jersey man with negligent homicide in connection with a crash that killed two of the passengers in his vehicle on the Wilbur Cross Parkway last year. Juan Fernandez, 38, of Union City, N.J., was also charged with four counts of second-degree assault,...
Register Citizen
Worker’s leg impaled in Rocky Hill construction accident, official says
ROCKY HILL — A 45-year-old man was flown to the hospital after an auger impaled his leg Friday morning, fire officials said. First responders were called to Parsonage Street around 9:25 a.m. for a construction-related incident. At the scene, police officers and firefighters saw a 45-year-old man suffering from severe injuries after a fence pole auger impaled his leg, Rocky Hill Fire Chief Michael P. Garrahy said in a news release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
South Windsor police stopped impaired driver from going wrong way on CT highway
SOUTH WINDSOR — Local police said they stopped an impaired driver heading the wrong way on Route 5 near the Interstate 291 ramps Monday evening. The driver, a 44-year-old New Britain man, was charged with driving under the influence and driving the wrong way on a divided highway, South Windsor police said Thursday. He was released on $1,500 bond and is due to appear in state Superior Court in New Britain on Aug. 29.
Register Citizen
Police identify 19-year-old killed in East Windsor highway crash
EAST WINDSOR — Police have identified the driver of a car who died in a fiery collision with a tractor trailer Sunday night on Interstate 91. Owen Thomas Contreras, 19, of North Granby, died in the crash, which happened about 11:20 p.m. on the southbound side of the highway, state police said Wednesday.
Register Citizen
Bethlehem man suffered serious injuries in three-car crash on Route 6 in Woodbury, police say
WOODBURY — A Bethlehem man suffered serious injuries in a three-car crash on Route 6 Wednesday afternoon, according to state police. An incident report stated that a 2018 Chevrolet Bolt was going north on Route 6, or South Main Street, when it crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Jeep then spun and hit another vehicle going south, a 2012 Honda CR-V, state police said.
Eyewitness News
MAP: Man dies following shooting outside restaurant in Waterbury
Meteorologist Connor Lewis said part of the state is now under extreme drought conditions. Here is his Thursday noon forecast. Mosquitos with West Nile virus were detected in 17 Connecticut towns so far this season. Updated: 5 hours ago. A man turned himself in to police for his involvement in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
Unknown driver killed in fiery I-91 south crash in East Windsor
EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A deadly tractor trailer and vehicle fire closed a portion of I-91 southbound early Monday morning. State police said they were unable to identify the driver of vehicle. The person was pronounced dead on the scene. They were also not able to identify the person’s...
Eyewitness News
27-year-old security guard shot during Macy’s shoplifting incident at Buckland Hills Mall
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A security guard suffered a gunshot wound at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester. Police say the victim was reportedly shot in the parking outside Macy’s men’s store, but when they arrived on scene, they found the victim inside the entrance of the mall.
Police release photos of suspect in Buckland Hills Mall shooting
A reported shooting is under investigation at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester, sources told News 8.
Register Citizen
Police: Man arrested in woman’s East Haven fatal overdose
EAST HAVEN — Police have arrested a Meriden man who they say sold a 20-year-old woman the “lethal dose of fentanyl” that caused her 2021 death. Kvone West, 27, was arrested in Meriden Wednesday “without incident,” according to East Haven police. He was then taken to the East Haven Police Department, where he was charged with illegally selling narcotics and conspiracy to illegally sell narcotics, police said.
Eyewitness News
Driver arrested for hitting a trooper and another person in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A driver was arrested for hitting both a trooper and a pedestrian in Mansfield late Monday night. State police said 26-year-old Hope Elizabeth Herzog of Columbia faces several charges. Troopers said Herzog was driving south on Route 44 in Mansfield around 11:45 p.m. at a high...
Arrests in Bristol street takeover
Two months after a street takeover in which an intersection was closed in Bristol while wheelies and other stunts were performed, two arrests have been made
Police searching for suspect who shot loss prevention officer at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A loss prevention officer was shot at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester on Friday afternoon. Manchester police released pictures of a man who has determined to be a suspect in the shooting. See the photos below: Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individual is urged to reach out […]
Waterbury Man, 28, Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash, Driver Critical
A 28-year-old Connecticut was killed in a single-vehicle crash that left the driver in critical condition. The crash took place in New Haven County around 8:15 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13 in Waterbury, in the area of 909 East Main St. When police responded to the report of a collision they...
Comments / 0