WSMV
Nashville fire station named busiest in U.S.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville fire station was named the busiest in the country by Firehouse Magazine. Station 9 stands alone in the heart of downtown Nashville. As of June, it stands at the top of the list of more than 200 fire stations that submitted call records to Firehouse Magazine.
WSMV
Murfreesboro woman gives kids free haircuts
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) — You could argue it takes a special kind of person to cut children’s hair, but one Murfreesboro woman spent one week doing it for free. It was such a success, Amanda Prince partnered with a Franklin kids gym to do it again Wednesday. “I...
WSMV
Nashville woman shaken after home break-in
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman is feeling unsafe in her Bellevue apartment after she said it was broken into and several personal items were stolen. Elizabeth Fort said someone threw a huge rock through the glass door of her 12-year old daughter’s bedroom at Aventura Bellevue Apartments, just minutes after she left for school on Monday, August 15.
WSMV
Nashville Fire crews search for teen in Stones River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews began looking for a teenager Friday who was last seen in Stones River while preparing to fish with his father. Officials said the teen was seen entering the water but did not resurface. The Stones River Greenway is blocked off to the...
WSMV
Nashville Fire recovery efforts successful for teen in Stones River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews began looking for a teenager Friday who was last seen in Stones River while preparing to fish with his father. Officials said the teen was seen entering the water but did not resurface. Nashville Fire officials said crews were supported by the...
WSMV
More Black-owned businesses coming to Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People across the country are celebrating Black-owned businesses because August is Black Business Month. Black business owner Tobit Harvey of TJ’s Cheesecake Chronicles in Antioch recently took a leap of faith. He left his scientist career behind to make cheesecakes full time. He’s working to inspire other people to get involved in the culinary arts if it’s something they love.
WSMV
Two women and dog rescued from apartment fire
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville firefighters rescued two people from an apartment fire Friday afternoon. Officials said two units from Stations four, three, and one were on the scene of a structure fire at the Regency Square Apartments located at 1761 Ashland City Road. Crews rescued two women who were...
WSMV
New restaurant SOUL offers multi-sensory dining experience
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As we continue to celebrate Black Business Month, a new restaurant is now open on Charlotte Pike giving people an immersive dining experience. From hanging umbrellas, floral designs and soothing fountains, it feels like you’ve just entered a different world. “It is immersive, it inspires,...
WSMV
PETA members protest vegan milk upcharge at Nashville Starbucks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- An apparent protest is being held at a Nashville Starbucks over the coffee shop upcharging for vegan milk. Protesters with PETA, the animal rights organization, were seen outside of Starbucks, 3005 West End Ave., holding signs stating:. “MORE BUCKS FOR STARBUCKS: Stop Upcharging for Vegan Milk.”
WSMV
Gaylord Opryland prepares for the return of ICE!
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gaylord Opryland Resort has announced the return of the beloved Nashville holiday tradition, ICE!. The annual event has not been held for the last two years. This year, ICE! will include 12 scenes from the classic 1964 animated holiday television special, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. The...
WSMV
“Booze It and Lose It” campaign begins in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign. During the campaign, the Office will be increasing sobriety checkpoints and patrol deputies in high-incident areas. The initiative coincides with the...
WSMV
Grant money for victims of Waverly flooding in August 2021
Retired Metro Police Chief Joe Casey died on July 31, 2022, his 96th birthday. Teens arrested for vandalizing Nashville charter school. Two teens have been charged with burglary and vandalism at a Nashville charter school. Rally at Tennessee State Capitol. Updated: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT. Activists gathered...
WSMV
Middle Tennessee dog daycares see uptick in kennel cough cases
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Throughout the Middle Tennessee area, many doggy daycares have been seeing a spike in kennel cough cases. While veterinary clinics have been filling up, many of the daycares have been emptying. Paw Pals Dog Daycare and Boarding in Brentwood managers said right now they have been...
WSMV
Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville following car crash
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police began investigating a car wreck on Friday night on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway near Fire Station Road in Clarksville. CPD said the crash occurred at 5:15 p.m., involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was life-flighted to Nashville, and their injuries status is unknown now.
WSMV
WSMV 4 to add 3 p.m. newscast, additional local programming
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV 4 will be starting a new hour-long 3 p.m. weekday newscast beginning Monday, Sept. 5. The station will also be expanding its midday news by 30 minutes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additionally, WSMV will also expand Today In Nashville to an hour and will be moving the lifestyle program to 2 p.m.
WSMV
Community members pack hygiene kits for MNPS
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville schools in District 16 will soon receive bags of hygiene kits to help students continue to get the best education and its all thanks to people in that community. As the school year gets started, many people want to make sure kids have backpacks...
WSMV
Shooting between three men leaves one dead in Madison
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly shooting from Thursday night at a condominium community in Madison. According to police, three men were involved in an argument at a home on Jenna Lee Circle around 9:30 p.m. when things escalated and shots were fired. All three men were shot in the exchange and one of them died.
WSMV
Registration open for 11th annual Titans Foundation 5k
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday the annual Titans Foundation 5k will take place next month at Nissan Stadium. The Titans Foundation 5k will begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. The race will start at Nissan Stadium, continue through downtown Nashville, and finish on the 50-yard line back at the stadium, according to a Titans media release.
WSMV
Friends, family seek justice in death of Wilson Co. woman who ‘lit up a room’
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office says they have not received many tips regarding the homicide of a 22-year-old woman whose body was found earlier this month. The Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Mya Fuller’s remains were found on August 6 off Trammel Lane in...
WSMV
LIVE: SpaceX to launch Starlink satellites
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a batch of Starlink internet satellites Friday afternoon. The launch is set to happen at 2:21 p.m. CST at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. You can watch the launch LIVE here.
