'Severance,' 'The White Lotus' win big at 2022 HCA TV Awards

By Justin Klawans
 2 days ago
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Apple TV+'s Severance and HBO's The White Lotus were the big winners at the HCA TV Awards.

The pair of series nabbed five awards each in the respective broadcast/cable and streaming categories.

This put Severance and The White Lotus on the top of the leaderboard for the second-annual awards show, a two-night event put on this weekend in Los Angeles by the Hollywood Critic's Association.

Variety noted that the HCA Awards, unlike most Hollywood awards shows, "are unique in featuring several drama and comedy categories for both broadcast and cable. And it's also unique for splitting broadcast/cable and streaming into separate nominations and ceremonies."

Severance, Apple TV's dark sci-fi thriller about a workplace gone bad, won awards for Best Streaming Series -- Drama, Best Directing in a Streaming Series -- Drama and Best Writing in a Streaming Series -- Drama.

Beyond the production side, Severance additionally picked up accolades for its starring actors.

The show also nabbed the awards for Best Actress in a Streaming Series for Britt Lower and Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series for John Turturro.

The critically acclaimed show has only begun what is likely to be a big showing at this year's awards season.

The Ben Stiller-directed drama has also been nominated for 14 prizes at the upcoming Primetime Emmy Awards in September.

Severance was renewed for a second season this past April.

Matching Severance's wins was The White Lotus, HBO Max's wildly successful comedy-drama depicting guests at a dysfunctional vacation resort.

The show won awards for Best Broadcast Network or Cable Limited or Anthology Series, Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series or Anthology Series and Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series or Anthology Series.

Similar to Severance, the stars of The White Lotus also took home big prizes.

Series mainstay Jennifer Coolidge won for Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series or Anthology Series, along with Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series or Anthology Series for Murray Bartlett.

The show has also been nominated for a slate of Emmy Awards, and its second season is coming to HBO in October.

While Severance and The White Lotus led the pack, a number of other shows also won big at the HCA Awards.

This includes Dopesick, Hulu's streaming drama about Purdue Pharmaceutical's role in America's oxycontin epidemic.

The Michael Keaton and Kaitlyn Dever-led limited series would pick up four awards.

Beyond Severance, Apple TV+ would also pick up comedic awards for its sports comedy Ted Lasso.

The Jason Sudeikis-helmed show has been one of the most popular watches over the past few years, and won for Best Streaming Series -- Comedy and Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy for Brett Goldstein.

Season 3 is set to premiere later this year.

The full list of winners at the 2022 HCA Awards can be seen here.

