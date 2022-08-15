Cardinals' Albert Pujols homers twice, moves within 7 of Alex Rodriguez

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Designated hitter Albert Pujols pummeled two homers on Sunday in a St. Louis Cardinals victory over the Milwaukee Brewers to move just seven behind Alex Rodriguez for fourth on the all-time home runs list.

Pujols went deep in the second and eighth innings of the 6-3 triumph at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. He pushed his season home run total to 10 and his career total to 689.

Forty-eight regular-season games remain on the schedule for the final year of Pujols' decorated career. He will at least tie Rodriguez at 696 if he remains on his current home run pace.

"It's just another day," Pujols told reporters. "It was a great day to contribute. You have two great organizations playing for a division title. This is what you are going to see in the remainder of the games we have against them."

Right fielder Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer in the top of the second to give the Brewers an initial lead.

Pujols then hit the second pitch of the bottom of the inning over the left field fence to cut into the deficit. That solo blast traveled an estimated 392 feet, according to Statcast.

The Brewers kept the 2-1 lead until Cardinals left fielder Tyler O'Neill tied the score with a 420-foot solo homer in the bottom of the sixth.

Cardinals center fielder Dylan Carlson hit another solo homer in the bottom of the eighth for the go-ahead run. Pujols stepped up to the plate four at-bats later with two runners on base.

The future Hall of Famer smacked the first pitch he saw from relief pitcher Taylor Rogers to left center field for a three-run homer. That blast traveled 443 feet and gave the Cardinals a 6-2 edge.

Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez hit a solo shot in the top of the ninth for the final run of the game.

Pujols went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored in the win. O'Neill and second baseman Tommy Edman also recorded two hits apiece for the Cardinals.

Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas allowed four hits and two runs over eight innings to improve to 9-9 this season. Brewers starter Aaron Ashby allowed three hits and two runs over six innings, but was not on record for a decision.

Veteran outfielder Andrew McCutchen recorded two hits for the Brewers.

The Cardinals (63-51) will next host the Colorado Rockies (51-66) at 7:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Busch Stadium. The Brewers (61-52) will host the Los Angeles Dodgers (79-34) at 8:10 p.m. Monday at American Family Field in Milwaukee.