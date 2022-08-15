ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Is Steven Sims in Position to Make Steelers Roster?

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X64rX_0hHchZZd00

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is fighting an uphill battle, but certainly put himself in the conversation.

PITTSBURGH -- Steven Sims wasn't expected to steal the show during the Pittsburgh Steelers preseason opener, but he did just that.

The Kansas product came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent but built some spark in Washington his first two seasons. In 28 games, including two starts for the then Football Team, Sims caught 61 passes for 575 yards and five touchdowns. He also took a kick return to the house his rookie season.

Since then, however, Sims has struggled to find a spot on a team. He spent about a week with the Buffalo Bills before signing to the Steelers practice squad on Sept. 1, 2021.

Maybe a bit of a dark horse on the Steelers roster this summer, Sims didn't hold much ground over names like Anthony Miller and Miles Boykin to make the 53-man roster. He was viewed as more of a practice squad player who would likely stick around with a name like Tyler Vaughns.

But then the preseason opener happened.

Sims was told he'd get the nod as the starting punt returner just hours before kickoff. He made the most of his opportunity, taking his only return 38 yards to the Seahawks' 23-yard line, setting up a three-play scoring drive for Pittsburgh.

Later, he took a jet sweep from Kenny Pickett 38 yards around the end, putting the rookie QB in position to throw his first touchdown pass.

So, now what? With rookie Calvin Austin dealing with a foot injury and Anthony Miller a shoulder injury, can Sims make this roster? And what does he need to do to continue helping his chances?

"Just continue to do what I'm doing," Sims said. "Block physical in the run game, make plays on offense - catch the ball. And do whatever Danny Smith asks me to do in the special teams room, and I feel I'll give myself the best shot to make this team."

The Steelers' six receivers, right now, would likely be Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, George Pickens, Calvin Austin, Gunner Olszewski and Miles Boykin.

The extent of Austin's injury will play a major role in how Sims' season starts. If the Steelers place Austin on Injury Reserve to start the year, Sims is likely the next man to make the roster. But he'll need to continue showing his special teams ability and versatility on offense to do so.

Matt Canada's new offense is looking to utilize all the weapons around the quarterback. Sims has the skill set to produce in this system. It's really just a matter of how much can he continue to show before Week 1.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

QB Notebook: Kenny Pickett Ready to Move Up Depth Chart

Kenny Pickett Felt Every Bit of Energy in First Steelers Game

Kenny Pickett Caps Steelers Debut With Last-Second, Game-Winning Touchdown

Steelers Rookie Calvin Austin Dealing With Unknown Foot Injury

Steelers CB Ahkello Witherspoon Suffers Injury vs. Seahawks

Mason Rudolph Becomes Trade Option for Jets

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown

When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos

Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Already Decided On Starting Quarterback

Mike Tomlin may have not officially announced it yet, but it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers know who their starting quarterback is. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, there's no quarterback battle going on in Pittsburgh. He says Mitch Trubisky is going to be the starter this season even though the team really likes Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Kansas State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Tom Brady, Gisele Rumor Not True: NFL World Reacts

With Tom Brady taking an extended leave from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many in the NFL world were naturally left to wonder if his absence had something to do with his marriage. Is everything OK with Brady and his family? Is something going on in Brady's marriage to supermodel Gisele?...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Honest Prediction For Dallas Cowboys

Regular viewers of ESPN's "First Take" know how Stephen A. Smith feels about the Dallas Cowboys. So when co-host and moderator Molly Qerim posed the question "Will the Cowboys win the NFC East again?" Stephen A. kept it on-brand:. Hell no. Dallas Cowboys ain't winning no NFC East! Let me...
ARLINGTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit

The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers’ joint practices have gotten off to a fiery start. A large brawl broke out yesterday afternoon that resulted in Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, and Kenny Robinson getting ejected. Day two of joint practices has been more of the same, with Christian McCaffrey igniting another full-team brawl between both […] The post Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL GM Has Harsh Comment About Ezekiel Elliott

Despite being the leading rusher on the NFL's No. 1 offense last season, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott didn't have his best season in 2021. But one former NFL general manager believes that it's unlikely he'll be able to return to form. On Wednesday's edition of ESPN's Get Up,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Vaughns
thecomeback.com

Browns reportedly make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo

Now that the NFL has announced they will suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games this upcoming season, it was assumed by many that the Cleveland Browns would trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, according to reports, the Browns aren’t interested in making a deal. Jonathan Jones...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

How much money is Deshaun Watson losing over suspension?

The Deshaun Watson suspension has officially been handed down with the Browns QB out for 11 games, but how much money will he lose while suspended?. Deshaun Watson has been suspended for 11 games in the 2022 season and will be assessed a $5 million fine following a settlement between the Cleveland Browns quarterback, the NFLPA and the NFL.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Football Team Sims#The Buffalo Bills
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Release WR After New Roster Addition

The Cleveland Browns recently trimmed their roster down to 85 players. But today, they decided to swap out a wide receiver who made the cut for another player who just became available. On Wednesday, the Browns announced that they signed free agent offensive tackle Wyatt Miller. In a corresponding move,...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Facebook
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy