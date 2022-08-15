ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamston, NC

081122_wen_crime

The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LWZuw_0hHchLSh00

Incidents and Arrests in Williamston and Martin County

Martin County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:

Aug. 01

Forcible breaking an entering and larceny of a firearm was reported at 1140 Wynn Ln. in Williamston.

Scam was reported at 1260 Wynn Rd. in Williamston.

Aug. 02

Attempted breaking and entering was reported at Jamesville Elementary School in Jamesville.

Larceny was reported at 1276 Andrew Long Rd. in Jamesville.

Aug. 04

Assault on a female was reported at Area of Treeside MHP / 1028 Roberts Ln in Williamston.

Aug. 06

False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported at 1060 Evan Perry Rd. in Jamesville.

Aug. 07

All other larceny was reported at 1285 Mill Rd. in Jamesville.

Damage of property, damage of real property, assault on a law enforcement animal, resisting officer and possession of less than ½ of marijuana was reported at 303 East NC 11 in Oak City.

Arrests

Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:

Aug. 07

Troy Lamont Council was charged with damage of property, damage of real property, assault on a law enforcement animal, resisting officer and possession of less than ½ of marijuana.

Williamston

Police Department

Incidents

The Williamston Police Department incident’s report includes

Aug. 01

Larceny was reported at 1071 Cantle Ct. in Williamston.

Breaking and entering was reported at 112 Henderson St. in Williamston.

Unattended death was reported at 101 Hatton St. in Williamston.

Aug. 02

Hit & run was reported at 203 Marshall Ave. in Williamston.

Assault on a female was reported at 435 Melbourne Ave. in Williamston.

Unauthorized use of a motor-propelled conveyance was reported at 103 West Blvd. in Williamston.

Aug. 03

Injury to real property was reported at 102 East Main St. in Williamston.

Trespass was reported at 401 East Blvd. in Williamston.

Aug. 04

Larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 1621 West Main St. in Williamston.

Aug. 05

Simple assault was reported at 1001 West Main St. in Williamston.

Simple possession of marijuana was reported at intersection of West Church St. and Hassell St. in Williamston.

Possession of controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, possession of cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia was reported at North MLK Dr. near West Main St. in Williamston.

Aug. 06

Larceny of firearm was reported at 802 East Blvd. in Williamston.

Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.

Hit and run was reported at 501 South Martin Luther King St. in Williamston.

Warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 310 South McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.

Aug. 07

Possession of controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, maintaining vehicle/dwelling/controlled substance, driving under the influence and carrying concealed handgun was reported at Washington St./East Blvd. intersection in Williamston.

Obtain property by false pretense, possession of stolen property and financial transaction card fraud was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflict serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging firearm into occupied property, injury to personal property and injury to real property was reported at Main St. near Mclntyre St. in Williamston.

Breaking and entering was reported at 1380 Fairway Dr. in Williamston.

Obtain property by false pretense, possession of stolen goods, obtain property by false pretense and financial transaction card fraud was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.

Aug. 08

Breaking an entering was reported at 1902 West Main St. in Williamston.

Larceny by employee was reported at 209 West Blvd. in Williamston.

Assault by strangulation and child abuse – serious injury was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.

Arrests

Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:

Aug. 03

Lamicki Montrell Hudgins was charged with trespass.

Aug. 06

Michael Laune Davis was charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Jakem Rayshon Little was charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Antony Jaron Faison was charged with larceny.

Aug. 07

Shiquan Rakeem Swain was charged with possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, maintain vehicle/dwelling/place controlled substance, driving while under the influence and carrying concealed gun.

Aug. 08

Ma’Kayla Latrese King was charged with assault by strangulation and child abuse – serious physical injury.

Jada Ashanti Fenner was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak City, NC
City
Jamesville, NC
County
Martin County, NC
City
Williamston, NC
Martin County, NC
Crime & Safety
Williamston, NC
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Real Property#Wen#Marijuana#Fraud#Troy Lamont Council#Cantle Ct
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy