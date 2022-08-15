081122_wen_crime

Incidents and Arrests in Williamston and Martin County

Martin County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:

Aug. 01

Forcible breaking an entering and larceny of a firearm was reported at 1140 Wynn Ln. in Williamston.

Scam was reported at 1260 Wynn Rd. in Williamston.

Aug. 02

Attempted breaking and entering was reported at Jamesville Elementary School in Jamesville.

Larceny was reported at 1276 Andrew Long Rd. in Jamesville.

Aug. 04

Assault on a female was reported at Area of Treeside MHP / 1028 Roberts Ln in Williamston.

Aug. 06

False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported at 1060 Evan Perry Rd. in Jamesville.

Aug. 07

All other larceny was reported at 1285 Mill Rd. in Jamesville.

Damage of property, damage of real property, assault on a law enforcement animal, resisting officer and possession of less than ½ of marijuana was reported at 303 East NC 11 in Oak City.

Arrests

Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:

Aug. 07

Troy Lamont Council was charged with damage of property, damage of real property, assault on a law enforcement animal, resisting officer and possession of less than ½ of marijuana.

Williamston

Police Department

Incidents

The Williamston Police Department incident’s report includes

Aug. 01

Larceny was reported at 1071 Cantle Ct. in Williamston.

Breaking and entering was reported at 112 Henderson St. in Williamston.

Unattended death was reported at 101 Hatton St. in Williamston.

Aug. 02

Hit & run was reported at 203 Marshall Ave. in Williamston.

Assault on a female was reported at 435 Melbourne Ave. in Williamston.

Unauthorized use of a motor-propelled conveyance was reported at 103 West Blvd. in Williamston.

Aug. 03

Injury to real property was reported at 102 East Main St. in Williamston.

Trespass was reported at 401 East Blvd. in Williamston.

Aug. 04

Larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 1621 West Main St. in Williamston.

Aug. 05

Simple assault was reported at 1001 West Main St. in Williamston.

Simple possession of marijuana was reported at intersection of West Church St. and Hassell St. in Williamston.

Possession of controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, possession of cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia was reported at North MLK Dr. near West Main St. in Williamston.

Aug. 06

Larceny of firearm was reported at 802 East Blvd. in Williamston.

Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.

Hit and run was reported at 501 South Martin Luther King St. in Williamston.

Warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 310 South McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.

Aug. 07

Possession of controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, maintaining vehicle/dwelling/controlled substance, driving under the influence and carrying concealed handgun was reported at Washington St./East Blvd. intersection in Williamston.

Obtain property by false pretense, possession of stolen property and financial transaction card fraud was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflict serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging firearm into occupied property, injury to personal property and injury to real property was reported at Main St. near Mclntyre St. in Williamston.

Breaking and entering was reported at 1380 Fairway Dr. in Williamston.

Obtain property by false pretense, possession of stolen goods, obtain property by false pretense and financial transaction card fraud was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.

Aug. 08

Breaking an entering was reported at 1902 West Main St. in Williamston.

Larceny by employee was reported at 209 West Blvd. in Williamston.

Assault by strangulation and child abuse – serious injury was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.

Arrests

Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:

Aug. 03

Lamicki Montrell Hudgins was charged with trespass.

Aug. 06

Michael Laune Davis was charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Jakem Rayshon Little was charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Antony Jaron Faison was charged with larceny.

Aug. 07

Shiquan Rakeem Swain was charged with possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, maintain vehicle/dwelling/place controlled substance, driving while under the influence and carrying concealed gun.

Aug. 08

Ma’Kayla Latrese King was charged with assault by strangulation and child abuse – serious physical injury.

Jada Ashanti Fenner was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.