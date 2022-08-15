ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hewitt, TX

LLSWS: Maryland faces Texas for title today

By The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

The Midway All-Stars from Hewitt, Texas, powered its way to the Little League Softball World Series title with more breakout performances over the weekend from pitcher Zaneria Hughes.

The team from Belmont, Md., also had a big weekend from its ace, Macy Rickards, to reach Monday’s title game. The team knocked off the same Virginia team that eliminated North Carolina on Saturday in a 5-1 victory in Sunday’s other semi.

Maryland 11, Philippines 0

Rickards stayed strong in the circle for Maryland, tossing four shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out seven to secure her team’s place in the title game.

The big story, however, was the two-hit, four-RBI performance by Cheyanne Willey, while Maddie Premo knocked in a pair and Ella Twiley added a pair of Maryland’s eight hits.

Southwest 5, Southeast 1

Texas broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the top of the fifth inning and an insurance tally in the sixth.

That was more than enough for pitcher Zaneria Hughes, who went all six innings, struck out six and stifled Virginia to four hits. At the plate, Southwest got three hits from Ambri Ramos and two more by Hughes to counter three by Virginia’s Kammie Walter.

In all, Texas pounded out 10 hits in the win.

Saturday’s games

Philippines 1, Connecticut 0Another masterful pitching performance by Jacee Pajotal saw Asia-Pacific through another close game and into the semifinal round.

Pajotal gave the New England team fits, striking out 10 while also driving in the one and only run of the game in the bottom of the first inning.

She allowed three hits, two of them off the bat of Connecticut’s Julia Scibek.

Southwest 1, Southeast 0

In the first of two classic showdowns between these teams in two days, Hughes shut down Virginia to deal the team its first loss of the tournament.

The Texas twirler tossed a one-hitter and struck out 14 more batters in another complete game to make sure her team played in Sunday’s semis. Just like the Philippines in the later game, Southwest scored its lone run in the bottom of the first and hung for the win.

Maryland 2, Philippines 0

Macy Rickards kept her name in the running for most dominant pitcher at Elm Street this week, quite a distinction given the other performances.

Rickards tossed a no-hitter at The Philippines, striking out 13 batters in the process and laying the groundwork for Maryland’s charge into today’s finale.

Willey had two hits and an RBI in the victory.

IN THIS ARTICLE
