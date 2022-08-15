Senate Republicans want answers + A new Cal EPA secretary + False claims about Prop 30

Good morning and welcome to the AM Alert!

SENATE REPUBLICANS DEMAND ANSWERS FOR HEARING AID PROGRAM FAILURE

Fresh off of a CalMatters report finding that the state’s Hearing Aid Coverage for Children Program — intended to provide hearing aids to 2,300 children in need — has provided just 39 thus far, Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk and members of his caucus have penned a letter to Michelle Baass , director of the California Department of Health Care Services , demanding to know why.

“It strains belief that, after a year of operation, this program has only assisted a fraction of those estimated to be eligible, and without explanation,” the letter reads in part.

According to CalMatters, parents have complained that the application process is cumbersome, while doctors say that the state is slow to reimburse them for the aids, if it does so at all.

“We do not doubt that you know providing hearing aids to children so they can better function at school and home is a worthy cause. But if the state promises hearing aids to children, it must do better than reaching less than 2% of that goal,” the letter concludes.

The letter is signed by all nine members of the Senate Republican Caucus .

NEWSOM NAMES NEW ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION SECRETARY

The California Environmental Protection Agency could soon have a new leader: Amelia Yana Garcia Gonzalez , whom Gov. Gavin Newsom has named to replace outgoing Secretary Jared Blumenfeld , who is stepping down in September.

“Yana’s deep connection to communities, her strong track record as an environmental attorney in holding polluters accountable, and her commitment to bringing diverse interests together make her uniquely matched to the challenges facing California,” Newsom said in a statement.

Blumenfeld is leaving to serve as inaugural president of the Waverly Street Foundation , described in a statement as “a new global climate change nonprofit focused on community-driven climate solutions.”

“From day one of my administration, Jared has led the charge to implement California’s nation-leading environmental agenda, from driving our efforts to protect public health and the environment to advancing environmental justice and our efforts to fight the climate crisis,” Newsom said.

Prior to being nominated, Garcia Gonzalez, 38, served as special assistant attorney general in the California Attorney General’s Office .

The Senate must confirm her for the post, which pays $232,858 a year.

BONTA CHEERS AS FEDERAL JUDGE PAUSES COAL PROGRAM

California Attorney General Rob Bonta took a victory lap on Friday, after a federal judge in Montana paused the Trump-era U.S. Department of the Interior ’s decision to restart the federal coal leasing program. The Obama Administration had placed a moratorium on it.

“Today’s decision is a significant victory for our communities, for our planet, and for the rule of law,” Bonta said in a statement. “For years, the Department of the Interior dragged its feet and refused to conduct a proper environmental review of the federal coal leasing program — despite repeated losses in court. But today’s decision is unequivocal: The Interior cannot lift the moratorium on coal leasing until it follows the rules and considers the climate impacts of coal and health consequences for our communities.”

California led the charge against restarting the program when the Trump Administration ended a comprehensive environmental review of the Bureau of Land Management ’ s coal-leasing program. The last full environmental review of that program was completed in 1979.

SACRAMENTO JUDGE FINDS PROP 30 OPPONENTS MADE FALSE CLAIMS

A Sacramento County Superior Court judge on Friday ruled that the No on 30 campaign made false and misleading statements in their ballot argument submitted for inclusion in the official state voter information guide.

Specifically, Judge Shelleyanne W.L. Chang found that that Proposition 30 opponents “misrepresented the burden the climate measure would place on California’s electric grid and its impact on electric bills,” according to a statement from the Yes on 30 campaign.

Proposition 30 would enact a tax on the state’s wealthiest residents to pay for a clean air campaign that includes efforts to promote zero-emission electric vehicles and wildfire risk reduction.

“The wealthy special interests opposing Prop 30 have been making false claims for months because they can’t win on the facts,” Clean Air California said in a statement. “And we expect to see them making false claims all the way up Election Day for the same reason.”

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Imagine being investigated for espionage related to nuclear secrets and knowing that’s not the worst thing you’ve done.”

- California GOP consultant Mike Madrid, referencing the recent news that President Donald Trump is under investigation for possible espionage Act violations, via Twitter .

Best of the Bee: