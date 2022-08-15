Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Park Record
Parkite with 40 years of lodging experience recognized for hospitality
A longtime Parkite with deep ties to the lodging industry was honored on Monday for her goodwill and dedication to the community during the annual Park City Chamber/Bureau meeting. Teri Whitney, who’s worked in the hospitality industry for more than 40 years, was the recipient of the 2022 Myles Rademan...
Is Jack in the Box planning Utah restaurant invasion?
For years, the only way for most Utahns to get their hands (and mouths) on a Jumbo Jack was to pack the family into the car and head far south. But it looks like that won't be the case for long.
Park Record
Guest editorial: Fractional ownership will change the very nature of Park City neighborhoods
Housing availability and cost is a complex ongoing problem facing Utah as we remain one of the fastest growing states in the nation. Balancing the need for affordable housing while still preserving open space and maintaining the character of existing neighborhoods is especially challenging. Unfortunately, there is a new player in the housing market that particularly threatens established single-family home neighborhoods in Summit County and throughout the state.
Park Record
Park City Mountain Resort poised to start paid-parking system in December
Park City Mountain Resort will initiate a paid-parking system for the upcoming winter season. Sara Huey, the senior manager of communications at PCMR, confirmed a parking reservation program would be in place from Dec. 12 through April 2. Parking will be free before and after those dates, but an advanced booking is still required. The plan includes free and $25 paid parking components as well as incentives for carpooling or using transit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksl.com
Salt Lake City breaks yet another heat record with 22nd 100-degree day of the year
SALT LAKE CITY — The ultimate triple-digit record in Salt Lake City has finally been broken. The high temperature at Salt Lake City International Airport reached 100 degrees at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, setting a new record for 100-degree days in a calendar year with 22. The previous record was 21 days, which was initially set in 1960 before it was matched again in 1994 and last year.
deseret.com
This former Utah Jazz player just listed his Salt Lake City home for sale
Former Utah Jazz fan favorite Joe Ingles has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale. “The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee,” the Australian guard said in a statement Wednesday.
‘The Good Shepherds’ looks at church wealth, raising hackles as debut looms
SYRACUSE — With the debut performance looming, a musical that takes aim at the wealth of organized religion is raising hackles among some. The first performance of “The Good Shepherds,” written, composed and directed by a pair of Cache Valley men, David Nolan and Chris Metz, is set for Thursday at the Syracuse Arts Academy Amphitheater. It zeroes in on the sizeable apparent investments of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, arguing that the money could be better spent helping those in need.
Park Record
Park City kickers unexpectedly pressed into action
Like many other kids his age, Max Brodbeck made the trip down to Heber City to watch Park City’s football team take on its rival in its season opener against Wasatch on Friday. He arrived at Wright-Tree Stadium about 30 minutes before the opening kickoff and was talking with some of his friends when he received an urgent message to suit up.
RELATED PEOPLE
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Meteor striking atmosphere ‘likely’ cause of loud boom in Utah, says officials
A loud boom heard by the governor of Utah and scores of others Saturday was “likely” caused by a meteor hitting the Earth’s atmosphere, officials said. “Heard this while out on a run in SLC (Salt Late City),” tweeted Utah Gov. Spencer Cox in response to another user who posted a video of the sound. “We have confirmed it was not seismic/earthquake and not related to our military instillations [sic].”
KSLTV
Salt Lake City restaurant forced to cut hours and increase prices because of inflation
SALT LAKE CITY — A local restaurant is cutting its hours back and increasing food prices due to inflation hitting them hard. The owner of Mazza, a middle eastern cuisine restaurant, Ali Sabbah, said the last few years have been tough for the business. “The losses financially were to...
State park trees at community members’ ‘favorite place’ will be cut down
After delaying a project to build campsites near Midway, the plans are back on, and some very large, very popular trees are coming down. The announcement came during a public meeting with state officials and residents. Utah State Parks Director Jeff Rasmussen said findings that 12 old, big black willow...
kjzz.com
Salt Lake City Schools associate superintendent resigns amid boss's administrative leave
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The second in command at the Salt Lake City School District has resigned after the man who hired her was placed on paid administrative leave more than a month ago. Sources told the 2News Crisis In the Classroom team that Associate Superintendent Dr. Gwendolyn...
IN THIS ARTICLE
luxury-houses.net
Gorgeous Brand New Home in Vineyard Features A Modern European Design and The Finest Finishes for Sale at $5.5 Million
The Home in Vineyard, one of the most spectacular properties in Utah Valley features a modern European design with an open floor plan and the finest finishes is now available for sale. This home located at 262 N 350 W, Vineyard, Utah offers 9 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kerry Oman (Phone: 801-369-2507) at Summit Sotheby’s – Draper for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Vineyard.
Park Record
Obituary: Claudio Maurizio Castelli, M.D.
Claudio M. Castelli, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Park City, UT on May 11, 2022. Born on June 3, 1928 in Ancona, Italy, he grew up in Rome attending Medical School in Modena, and moved to the US in 1956. Claudio settled in Glen Rock,...
Gephardt Daily
Worker ‘seriously burned’ in Salt Lake City construction fire
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A worker sustained serious burns during a fire at a construction site Tuesday, the Salt Lake City Fire Department tweeted. Crews responded about 4:40 p.m. to reports of a fire at a construction site at 669 S. 18th Ave.,...
kslsports.com
Joe Ingles Lists Salt Lake Home For $3.5 Million
SALT LAKE CITY – Joe Ingles and his family are officially saying goodbye to Utah after listing their Salt Lake City home for an eye-popping $3.5 million. The Utah Jazz guard’s house, located at 2828 E. Kennedy Drive near Emigration Canyon, was built in 1986 and was listed on Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOLF
2-year-old walks out of daycare, crosses busy street in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2-year-old in Salt Lake City left her daycare alone and crossed a busy street over the weekend. The toddler's mother claims she was unaware of the incident for more than an hour after it happened on Saturday. Olivia, 2, was left outside the Rahman Daycare for an unknown amount of time.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Park City, UT — 20 Top Places!
Adrenaline junkies chasing a high will enjoy visiting Park City for skiing and snowboarding vacations. Well, those thrilling activities are sure to work up your appetite so good food is a must when you’re here. It’s a good thing that’s what they serve around town. From country...
Company makes Utah-inspired Monopoly board games
UTAH (ABC4) – Do you think you’re an expert on the Beehive State? Test your knowledge with a Utah-inspired Monopoly board game! Bring a sense of state pride to your next family game night with a localized Monopoly game. Recently, Mayor Overson of Taylorsville paid tribute to his city when he spotted Taylorsville-opoly at his […]
ksl.com
Utah deemed most vulnerable in the West for homes that may catch on fire
SALT LAKE CITY — A pair of Salt Lake County Council members are raising the alarm over what they contend is an extreme wildfire risk due to seasonal culinary water supplies in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons, as well as inadequate water pressure in fire hydrants. Dea Theodore and...
