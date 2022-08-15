Letters to the editor: Boulder must not limit voter access; flooding protection necessary today; GOP must work for common good; libraries could charge for cards

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Dollar General to build mega warehouse at HighPoint Elevated in AuroraMargaret JacksonAurora, CO
Colorado Daily
Boulder City Council member Junie Joseph named new House District 10 Democratic nominee
Note: This story has been updated to reflect the final decision of the nomination vacancy committee. Boulder City Council member Junie Joseph is the Democratic candidate who will face Republican Bill DeOreo in the House District 10 race this November. Joseph, a Haitian immigrant who has been on the City...
Colorado Daily
Opinion: Bob Greenlee: Understanding why perfect is the enemy of good enough
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify that Bob Greenlee served as mayor during his final two years on the Boulder City Council. He is not currently the mayor. Let’s first agree there’s no such thing as perfect in resolving any number of public issues. That’s especially...
Colorado spends $70 million to electrify school buses, but GOP objects
In the next decade, Colorado hopes to replace its existing school buses with a new, greener fleet.Driving the news: The effort is starting with $65 million in state dollars and will get a boost from last year's $5 billion federal infrastructure bill, our education partners at Chalkbeat report.The money will buy electric buses, as well as those fueled by compressed natural gas and propane, which can travel longer ranges in rural communities.The federal effort prioritizes rural and tribal schools, while the state is giving first dibs to higher-poverty schools. New buses cost twice as much as traditional ones, but officials...
Westword
Councilmember Takes the Initiative to Propose Bill That Would Make Citizen Initiatives Tougher
Today, August 15, Denver City Council will vote on a bill that calls for amending the Denver City Charter to require that a specific percentage of the signatures required to get a citizen's initiative on the ballot be collected from each of the eleven Council districts. If it passes, it would land on the November 8 Denver ballot.
More Colorado cities moving to not profit off a state-imposed fee
Three of Colorado’s largest cities have changed, or are in the process of changing, city laws that allowed for collecting sales taxes on government fees. Denver on Monday passed, on first reading, an ordinance “to exempt from taxation certain fees.” If the measure passes a second reading Aug. 22, it will become law.
Two new Colorado River reservoirs are rising on the Front Range, are they the last of their kind?
As two major new water storage projects designed to capture the flows of the drought-strapped Colorado River are rising on Colorado’s urban Front Range, observers say they represent the end of an era on the river. The projects, Northern Water’s Chimney Hollow Reservoir west of Berthoud, and Denver Water’s...
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora Council rejects Native American land acknowledgment: ‘This is God’s country.’
AURORA | Conservative lawmakers on Monday rejected the idea of introducing city events with an acknowledgment that Aurora was established on former Native American lands, invoking God and gripes with the language of the statement. While Councilmember Crystal Murillo said the statement would “show a sign of respect to our...
DougCo attorney: Thomas could 'arguably' face charges; sheriff's department seeks outside review
L-R: Douglas County commissioners George Teal, Lora Thomas and Abe Laydon. |Douglas County. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas could face criminal offenses for likely providing a copy of a then-privileged investigation report into Thomas' actions to a Denver TV reporter, according to a memo from the county attorney.
Denver school board meeting erupts in name calling, accusations of misconduct
In-fighting among Denver School Board members is intensifying, just a week before students in the state's largest school district head back to school. A board meeting last week to talk about "team building" devolved into an insult-trading, name-calling blowup."I want to know that you know what you did was wrong and that you apologize for it and that you're not going to do it again," Vice Chair Tay Anderson told Chair Sochi Gaytan. "I'm not apologizing for exposing your misogyny and your sexism," quipped Gaytan. The tension comes after months of animosity on the board that came to a...
sentinelcolorado.com
PERRY: Aurora lawmakers insist homage to Native Americans is divisive, and an affront to God. Really.
Boy, was I ever wrong the past 834,423 times I said, “this was the wildest thing I’ve ever seen in Aurora.”. Monday night offered up the freakiest show on Colorado’s showiest city council — so far. On what looked to be a relative yawner for a...
BRAUCHLER | Stats point to Boulder, not Aurora, for police bias
At the intersection of politics and the Rule of Law lies injustice. That injustice discredits our justice system and must be identified and rooted out. Just after — and as a result of — the George Floyd murder and Elijah McClain’s death, the Colorado legislature passed a sweeping law enforcement reform bill. The new law, C.R.S 24-31-113, states in part:
ksjd.org
Colorado’s outdoor visitors are overwhelmingly white and wealthy. A new effort aims to change that
During the first 10 minutes of a fly fishing lesson at Lincoln Hills, an outdoor camp west of Boulder, the children are mostly catching the shrubs behind them. But Terah Griffin isn’t giving up. The 14-year-old from Aurora is wearing a shirt emblazoned with a fish and text that says “keep it reel.”
People experiencing homelessness describe broken system to council
Brittany, who is homeless, tells the Denver City Council she has 18 months to live.Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) Several people experiencing homelessness told the City Council Monday they live in a city that seemingly works against them, even though services for them are many.
Two Colorado Counties Rank as Being the Healthiest Nationwide
U.S. News and World Report recently released their annual rankings for the healthiest communities around the country and based on the findings, Coloradans appear to be in pretty good shape. Two counties in Colorado earned top spots on the list, but first, it's important to know how the data is...
denverite.com
‘Colorado’s #1 eviction firm’ sued for ‘unfair, unconscionable and deceptive’ eviction practices
A Denver law firm that prides itself on helping landlords speedily boot tenants who are late on rent is under fire. A class action lawsuit filed against Tschetter Sulzer P.C. on Aug. 6 alleges the firm deceived Denver tenant Tina Franklin and over a hundred others facing eviction. The complaint states the firm mischaracterized the amount the tenants must pay to catch up on rent. The lawsuit was submitted to federal court by attorneys Steven Woodrow of Woodrow & Peluso, LLC and Jason Legg of Cadiz Law, LLC.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs residents asked to weigh in on passenger rail station location
Colorado Springs residents can weigh in on a future site of a passenger rail station before the city makes its final selection next month. The train station could serve Amtrak trains and a future commuter-rail service planned to serve cities along the Front Range, including Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.
Colorado AARP warns against upcoming Xcel natural gas price increase
Amidst one of the highest inflation rates in the nation, the Colorado chapter of America’s biggest group advocating for older people on Tuesday urged energy regulators to deny Xcel’s proposal to hike natural gas rates by nearly $189 million over three years. The rate hike, if approved, would...
FBI Denver locate victims of human trafficking during operation
DENVER — The FBI Denver Division held a news conference on the local results of a nationwide operation to recover child sex trafficking victims Tuesday morning. Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider was joined by representatives from some of the 30-plus law enforcement agencies that participated in Operation Cross Country along the Front Range.
cpr.org
Metro Denver set to drop I-25 and C-470 expansions as planners shape climate-minded transportation future
After decades of pouring billions of dollars into a transportation system that favors moving vehicles quickly above all else, the Denver region could see a significant funding shift away from road expansions and toward public transit, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure. The board of the Denver Regional Council of Governments, a...
New property tax may be on November ballot in Denver
City of Denver voters will likely get to decide on whether to increase property taxes in order to help Denver Public Libraries.
