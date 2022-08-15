King’s X stalwarts dUg Pinnick and Ty Tabor take you inside Three Sides of One, the prog-rock trio’s first album in 14 years

New track Tippa My Tongue is the first to be shared by the Californian stadium rockers after the surprise announcement that 2022 would yield not one but two RCHP studio albums. Never let it be said that the Red Hot Chili Peppers have lost the ability to surprise their audience. After making a triumphant return with Unlimited Love, their first album in six years seeing the band welcome erstwhile guitar virtuoso John Frusciante back to the fold, the band announced a second studio album of 2022, Return of the Dream Canteen.

MUSIC ・ 16 HOURS AGO