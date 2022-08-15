King’s X stalwarts dUg Pinnick and Ty Tabor take you inside Three Sides of One, the prog-rock trio’s first album in 14 years

Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Steve Miller says T-Bone Walker taught him how to play guitar behind his head when he was nine years old
The Rock and Roll Hall Of Famer recalls early encounters with Les Paul, Chuck Berry and T-Bone Walker. Rock journeyman Steve Miller has been discussing his early years as a player, revealing an enviable musical education from guitar A-listers, including Les Paul and T-Bone Walker. Speaking to our friends over...
Guitar World Magazine
The greatest guitar albums of the ‘70s: Getting the Led out with Sabbath, the Who, Pink Floyd and more
In the second installment in Total Guitar's Greatest Guitar Albums of All Time, we're going to be looking at an era when the big beasts of rock turned up the volume, went big and bold with ideas that changed guitar music for keeps. If the greatest guitar albums of the...
Guitar World Magazine
Queens of the Stone Age’s Dean Fertita announces solo project Tropical Gothclub, gets wild with the guitar for lead single Wheels Within Wheels
The multi-instrumentalist's debut solo LP will arrive November 4 via Jack White's Third Man Records. Queens of the Stone Age multi-instrumentalist Dean Fertita has announced a new solo project called Tropical Gothclub. The project will be launched with a self-titled studio album – due November 4 via Jack White’s Third...
Guitar World Magazine
Megadeth’s Kiko Loureiro names the best bass players he’s ever played with
The shredder draws from a long list of collaborators new and old and reveals the six low-end legends who he considers to be the best bassists he's collaborated with. When Kiko Loureiro isn’t melting faces while shredding alongside his Megadeth bandmates, he can often be found with a camera in his hand, documenting and vlogging the trials and tribulations of being one of today’s foremost metal guitar players.
Guitar World Magazine
Neal Schon on Journey’s greatest tracks: “After Don‘t Stop was done I turned to everybody in the room and said, ‘I think this song is going to be massive.’”
The AOR icon shares the stories behind eight Journey songs, including four from the band's life-affirming new album, Freedom, and four stone-cold classics from the catalog. Neal Schon has written a few hits in his time. He knows how to write a song that connects, across generational divides, across continents. With Journey’s new album, Freedom, lighting up the airwaves with the San Francisco rock legends’ irresistible melodies, Guitar World sat down with Schon to talk about some of the greatest tracks in the catalog.
Guitar World Magazine
Remembering Chris Squire – the bass pioneer who redefined the instrument in the ‘70s with prog icons Yes
Seven years since his death and half a century since his band Yes released their masterpiece, Close to the Edge, the influence of Chris Squire is felt as keenly as ever. Bass players with dazzling technique and a tone that leaps from the stage – or, as is more likely, from your laptop speakers – are commonplace these days, fortunately for us.
Guitar World Magazine
Red Hot Chili Peppers serve up first single from Return of the Dream Canteen with a double serving of funk
New track Tippa My Tongue is the first to be shared by the Californian stadium rockers after the surprise announcement that 2022 would yield not one but two RCHP studio albums. Never let it be said that the Red Hot Chili Peppers have lost the ability to surprise their audience. After making a triumphant return with Unlimited Love, their first album in six years seeing the band welcome erstwhile guitar virtuoso John Frusciante back to the fold, the band announced a second studio album of 2022, Return of the Dream Canteen.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Dave Grohl, Tenacious D, Beck, Greg Kurstin and John C. Reilly cover Seals and Crofts’ Summer Breeze
The group jammed the soft-rock classic at Judd Apatow's recent benefit concert at LA's Largo club in aid of Victims First. Beck recruited Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin, Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D and actor John C. Reilly during his set at filmmaker Judd Apatow’s Victims First LA benefit show for a performance of Seals and Crofts’ 1972 hit Summer Breeze.
Guitar World Magazine
What would Master of Puppets sound like if it was written by Slipknot? This TikTok user has the answer
Behold, the 1986 thrash metal classic but with highly distorted drop-tuned guitars and chaotic double-kick drumming. Metallica’s Master of Puppets has received a spike in interest lately after its feature in the finale of the latest season of Stranger Things. And sure, in our timeline, it was written by James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Cliff Burton and Lars Ulrich, but what if the creative spark never occurred during those 1985 songwriting sessions?
Guitar World Magazine
Mark Hoppus weighs in on Tom Delonge's rumored Blink-182 return: “I keep writing music, and I’m open to whatever the next phase of Blink is”
The bassist had only just dispelled rumors of a reunion and is now talking about reconnecting with DeLonge as speculation around a return for the classic lineup gains momentum. Mark Hoppus has once again discussed Tom DeLonge’s rumored return to Blink-182, with the bass guitar hero refusing to rule out the possibility that Blink’s founding guitarist may reunite with his former bandmates in the future.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch unseen footage of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s 1970 performance of Fortunate Son live at the Royal Albert Hall
Footage of CCR's storming set has long been thought lost, but will be released on September 16 as a live album and film, and you can watch the premiere of Fortunate Son right here on GW. Creedence Clearwater Revival’s 1970 performance at the Royal Albert Hall, London, is the stuff...
Guitar World Magazine
Todd Rundgren recruits Steve Vai, Rick Nielsen, Rivers Cuomo and more for star-studded new album, Space Force
Todd Rundgren has announced his new album, the follow-up to 2017’s White Knight, will be entitled Space Force and draw upon a series of collaborations with other musicians. Among the names involved are several guitar heroes, including Steve Vai, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen and former David Bowie/King Crimson guitarist Adrian Belew.
Guitar World Magazine
How to watch the all-star Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium
Streaming and broadcast details of the September 3 tribute show – which will feature members of AC/DC, Rush, Queen, Metallica and Led Zeppelin – have been announced. In June, the Foo Fighters announced two star-studded, blockbuster concerts celebrating the life of their former drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who died suddenly in March at the age of 50.
Guitar World Magazine
Behemoth summon the darkness on face-ripping new single, Thy Becoming Eternal
The Polish extreme metal stalwarts' new album, Opvs Contra Natvram, is out September 16, and it promises to be an über-dark manifesto for rebellion. Polish extreme metal institution Behemoth have shared the latest single from their forthcoming album, Opvs Contra Natvram. Accompanied by a video animated by award-winning VFX artist Ruben Fro, Thy Becoming Eternal is latter-day Behemoth at their best.
Guitar World Magazine
UK math-rockers Alpha Male Tea Party appeal for help following huge gear theft
Alpha Male Tea Party, one of the UK’s premier math-rock outfits – or in their own words, “(fucking) loud instrumental band” – have had an huge list of gear stolen and have appealed to the wider musician community to help them track it down. The...
Guitar World Magazine
Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn reveals his personal guitar heroes
The actor behind metalhead Eddie Munson talks about the guitarists who influenced his playing and the steady diet of heavy metal that informed his preparation for the role. Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn – who plays Warlock-wielding metalhead Eddie Munson – has been discussing his guitar influences and practice regime for the smash-hit show’s fourth season.
Guitar World Magazine
Gibson’s Cesar Gueikian just teased an all-new electric guitar
There are three certainties in life: death, taxes, and Gibson brand president Cesar Gueikian using his Instagram page to tease all sorts of electric guitar and acoustic guitar goodies. In the past two months alone, Gueikian has given his followers a first glimpse of the upcoming Adam Jones Silverburst Les...
Guitar World Magazine
Hear the ethereal (and "ridiculous") sounds of a harp run through a wah pedal
Covering both funkier territory and out-there modulations, the unorthodox setup works surprisingly well. Remember Emily Hopkins? She's the intrepid YouTube harpist who put her beloved instrument through an Electrofoods Nepenthes distortion pedal and made sounds that almost certainly – somewhere in this world or another – summoned demons.
Guitar World Magazine
5 ways to up your shred game in the style of Jason Becker
Born in the summer of ’69, Jason Becker signed to the infamous Shrapnel label at the age of 16 and soon after released two albums alongside Marty Friedman, under the banner Cacophony. Speed Metal Symphony came in 1987 and Go Off! in 1988. In ’88 Jason also released his...
Guitar World Magazine
Learn the blues-rock, acoustic fingerstyle and slide guitar approaches of the legendary Rory Gallagher
This month we are taking a look at the various styles of Irish guitar legend Rory Gallagher. Rory successfully fused together blues and rock guitar vocabulary with home-grown folk and Celtic influences, and his albums have sold over 30 million copies worldwide. The various key ingredients of Rory’s influences can be clearly heard, but they are beautifully blended together with his own nuances.
