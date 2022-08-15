It used to be a mall. Now, Costco will take over at this location in Yuba County

The Yuba County town of Linda has begun the process of building a 160,000-square-foot Costco at the site of the former Peach Tree Mall.

Last week, private negotiations were completed between Costco and local property owners, a Friday news release stated. The company has applied for permits that the Yuba County Community Development and Services Agency requires to start the construction process.

In 1986, the Peach Tree Mall flooded and never reopened , The Bee reported. The site along North Beale Road and Lindhurst Avenue in Linda was demolished in January of this year.

The Feather River Center in Linda is demolished on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. The center, formerly known as Peach Tree Mall, flooded during a 1986 levee break on the Yuba River and never reopened. Hector Amezcua/hamezcua@sacbee.com

“Razing of the old structure earlier this year was a momentous step that created a fresh canvas for interested enterprises,” the press release said.

The release also cites the county’s 2-year-old “ Yes to Yuba ” initiative. The program is designed to help new and existing businesses in “connecting,” “developing” and “navigating,” according to their website.

It is unclear if Costco and the new project will be utilizing this initiative.