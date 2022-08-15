Read full article on original website
Cheyenne Mayor: There Could Soon Be a Gold Rush in Laramie County
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says there could soon be a gold rush in Laramie County. Collins in his Mayor's Minute column Friday said, "It seems there are gold reserves between Cheyenne and Laramie and a company is working hard to permit a mine to extract the minerals." When asked who...
Cheyenne Frontier Days names new committee chairs to start with prep for 2023 festival
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Frontier Days announced the festival’s replacements for its outgoing committee chairs that’ll begin work soon for the 2023 version of the 10-day event to be held next July. The announcements come just over a week after John Contos was named the festival’s general...
Cheyenne OBGYN Welcomes New OBGYN
Cheyenne OBGYN is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Christopher Niehues, OBGYN to their team. Located at 2301 House Avenue, Suite 400 in Cheyenne, Cheyenne OBGYN provides personalized and compassionate health care in all aspects of obstetrical and gynecological care to women of all ages. Dr. Niehues brings a...
One Last Ride For Deceased Rider at Wyoming’s Tom Horn Days; Suicide Prevention Group Formed
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bucking bronc at a rodeo is a common sight. What is less common is a bucking bronc spreading the ashes of a rider. That is what took place during the 3rd Annual Tom Horn Days in Bosler, Wyoming this past...
Wyoming Highway Patrol mourns death of former longest serving K-9
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is mourning the death of a former K-9 who during his career was instrumental in seizing more than $380,000 in illicit funds from trafficking narcotics. Hunter, a retired narcotics detection K-9, passed away peacefully on his favorite bed next to a wood-burning...
Letter to the Editor - Never Visiting Wyoming Again
Over the years, I have enjoyed multiple grand visits to Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne, and other places, including working as a volunteer on dinosaur fossil preservation in Thermopolis. Today, however, I am taking a vow that never again will I travel...
Cheyenne Frontier Days Names New Committee Chairs for 127th Celebration
The Cheyenne Frontier Days™ (CFD) General Committee has named its new committee members for the 2023 celebration. Following Concessions Chairman Brad Westby is Woody Acord. Acord is a Senior IT Analyst; and has a BS degree in Management. He has volunteered on the CFD Concessions Committee for 23 years and was voted Volunteer of the Year in 2002. Acord was inducted into the HEELS in 2012.
Taco John’s donates $30K to ForMak nonprofit as group continues work to promote crosswalk safety
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The ForMak nonprofit has been building momentum slowly but surely. Founded in the aftermath of tragedy, ForMak was created when McCormick Junior High student Makaili “Mak” Evans, 13, was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking on a crosswalk to school this past November. The organization has put in the hours since to raise awareness citywide and statewide for improved safety in and around school zones.
Laramie County Resident Listed On DCI Missing Persons Website
An 18-year-old Laramie County resident is listed as missing on a Division of Criminal Investigation website. The "Wyoming Missing Persons" website includes the following entry for Alan Balderas:. Missing Person, August 4 2022, Laramie County, Wyoming: Alan Balderas, age 18, was last seen in Laramie County, Wyoming on August 4,...
School District Hires Three Administrators
Laramie County School District #1 has announced the hiring of three new administrators, following approval by the Board of Trustees. Jeff Hatcliff was recommended to the Board of Trustees to be the next assistant principal of Central High School and he was approved during the board meeting on Aug. 15.
Wyoming Education Association sues the state, accuses it of ‘inadequate’ school funding
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Education Association announced in a news release Thursday that it was suing the State of Wyoming for what the group said was a violation of the state constitution by the state’s “failing to fund public schools adequately.”. The association, a Cheyenne-based nonprofit...
I Wanna Rock! Cheyenne Has Two Great Rock Shows This Weekend
Are you ready to rock? If you are, this weekend is all yours. Two great bands that both started in the late 90s/early 00s will be hitting two separate stages this weekend to test your eardrums. Puddle Of Mudd and Buckcherry both have tons of songs you know and I'm pretty sure if you were planning on seeing two concerts in a weekend, these two, back-to-back would be a great way to spend a weekend.
NWS Cheyenne radar to be down for maintenance
CHEYENNE, WY — A weather radar that covers much of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle will be offline for a week beginning Thursday, Aug. 18. The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Cheyenne says their radar is being shut down for approximately seven days for maintenance. During its downtime, officials say the radar's generator, fuel tanks and accompanying components will be replaced.
Some mosquitos in Laramie County found to be positive for West Nile virus, City of Cheyenne says
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Some captured mosquitos in Laramie County have been discovered to be carrying the West Nile virus, the City of Cheyenne said in a press release Thursday afternoon. Infected bugs were collected during the week of Aug. 8 from separate traps near the Sun Valley area in...
Meet The Newest Member Of The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Family
Say hello to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's newest family member. Last Friday (Aug. 12), keepers at the zoo were greeted by a brand-new baby Red River hog during the early hours of the morning. As per the zoo's Facebook post, they had suspicions a baby was on the way, and their...
Something New is Opening This September: Boardwalk Mercado
Hey Laramie! Have you heard? Something new is coming to Laramie this September!. The Boardwalk, located at 1951 Snowy Range Rd, will be opening “Boardwalk Mercado,” next month. With Mercado meaning Market in Spanish, what do we think is going on?. What is it?. Boardwalk Mercado is a...
Kozak Wins GOP Laramie County Sheriff Primary, Faces Barnes, Fresquez
Former Cheyenne Police Cheif Brian Kozak has won the Republican nomination for Laramie County Sheriff and will move on to the November General Election. Kozak will square off against independent candidate Jeff Barnes and Democrat Jess Fresquez on November 8. Kozak won a hard-fought primary battle with Capt. Don Hollingshead and Boyd Wrede.
Cheyenne Police Increasing DUI Enforcement Effort Starting Today
Cheyenne Police are joining in the ''Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" DUI enforcement crackdown starting today. That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page. According to the post, Cheyenne Police officers will be out in force today through Sept. 5, focusing on efforts to stop impaired drivers.
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/17/22–8/18/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Laramie County school district board approves hires of two Central administrators, South assistant principal
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — During the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees’ meeting Monday night, three administrators were approved to be hired to open positions at two city high schools for the upcoming school year. Jeff Hatcliff and Michael Maloney were named the assistant and associate principals...
