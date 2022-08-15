ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne OBGYN Welcomes New OBGYN

Cheyenne OBGYN is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Christopher Niehues, OBGYN to their team. Located at 2301 House Avenue, Suite 400 in Cheyenne, Cheyenne OBGYN provides personalized and compassionate health care in all aspects of obstetrical and gynecological care to women of all ages. Dr. Niehues brings a...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Wyoming Highway Patrol mourns death of former longest serving K-9

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is mourning the death of a former K-9 who during his career was instrumental in seizing more than $380,000 in illicit funds from trafficking narcotics. Hunter, a retired narcotics detection K-9, passed away peacefully on his favorite bed next to a wood-burning...
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Letter to the Editor - Never Visiting Wyoming Again

Over the years, I have enjoyed multiple grand visits to Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne, and other places, including working as a volunteer on dinosaur fossil preservation in Thermopolis. Today, however, I am taking a vow that never again will I travel...
WYOMING STATE
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Frontier Days Names New Committee Chairs for 127th Celebration

The Cheyenne Frontier Days™ (CFD) General Committee has named its new committee members for the 2023 celebration. Following Concessions Chairman Brad Westby is Woody Acord. Acord is a Senior IT Analyst; and has a BS degree in Management. He has volunteered on the CFD Concessions Committee for 23 years and was voted Volunteer of the Year in 2002. Acord was inducted into the HEELS in 2012.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Taco John’s donates $30K to ForMak nonprofit as group continues work to promote crosswalk safety

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The ForMak nonprofit has been building momentum slowly but surely. Founded in the aftermath of tragedy, ForMak was created when McCormick Junior High student Makaili “Mak” Evans, 13, was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking on a crosswalk to school this past November. The organization has put in the hours since to raise awareness citywide and statewide for improved safety in and around school zones.
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

School District Hires Three Administrators

Laramie County School District #1 has announced the hiring of three new administrators, following approval by the Board of Trustees. Jeff Hatcliff was recommended to the Board of Trustees to be the next assistant principal of Central High School and he was approved during the board meeting on Aug. 15.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

I Wanna Rock! Cheyenne Has Two Great Rock Shows This Weekend

Are you ready to rock? If you are, this weekend is all yours. Two great bands that both started in the late 90s/early 00s will be hitting two separate stages this weekend to test your eardrums. Puddle Of Mudd and Buckcherry both have tons of songs you know and I'm pretty sure if you were planning on seeing two concerts in a weekend, these two, back-to-back would be a great way to spend a weekend.
CHEYENNE, WY
News Channel Nebraska

NWS Cheyenne radar to be down for maintenance

CHEYENNE, WY — A weather radar that covers much of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle will be offline for a week beginning Thursday, Aug. 18. The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Cheyenne says their radar is being shut down for approximately seven days for maintenance. During its downtime, officials say the radar's generator, fuel tanks and accompanying components will be replaced.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/17/22–8/18/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY

