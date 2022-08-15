ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Things To Watch For In The Packers Second Preseason Game

This is what every game that Jordan Love is a part of will be about. However, it is important to look at Love’s performance through a certain lens. He improved in the first preseason game. He has looked more comfortable in practice. In this game, it is important that the Packers see more improvement. He was inconsistent in the first game and while the interceptions were not his fault, it would be nice to see a cleaner stat sheet. Love won’t be perfect, but he has to show improvement.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New York Giants waive Austin Proehl

Former UNC football wide receiver Austin Proehl wont be suiting up for the New York Giants in 2022. As part of roster cuts to get down to 85, the Giants officially waived Proehl with an injury designation. The move means Proehl’s time with the Giants is over after he signed a futures deal with the franchise back in February. The 26-year-old has bounced around the NFL after being a seventh-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2018. He’s also spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, and Los Angeles Chargers in his NFL career. He’s also played...
FanSided

Green Bay Packers get three key players back from injury

The Green Bay Packers have three key players back at practice. The team announced this week that offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan, and wide receiver Christian Watson had all been activated from the physically unable to perform list. It goes without saying that this is huge news...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Michigan football to add former five-star as grad transfer

If at first you don’t succeed, keep trying until you get your recruit of choice — even if it takes a good five years. It looks like that could be the case for Michigan football when it comes to a former five-star EDGE prospect in Eyabi Anoma, a player the Wolverines coveted badly, but lost out on to Alabama. Hailing from Michigan feeder school Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy — a school that has given the Wolverines Blake Corum, Nikhai Hill-Green, Derrick Moore, and assistant head coach Biff Poggi, among others — Anoma was a primary focus of the staff’s 2017 satellite camp tour, with the stop at Bowie State in Bowie, Maryland.
