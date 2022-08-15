Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Rodgers issues challenge to Packers young receivers after struggles
Aaron Rodgers wants to see more out of the Green Bay Packers receivers. The superstar QB issued a challenge to Green Bay’s young wide outs following their subpar recent performances, per Packers beat writer Ryan Wood. “We’ve got to be way more consistent. A lot of drops, a lot...
3 Things To Watch For In The Packers Second Preseason Game
This is what every game that Jordan Love is a part of will be about. However, it is important to look at Love’s performance through a certain lens. He improved in the first preseason game. He has looked more comfortable in practice. In this game, it is important that the Packers see more improvement. He was inconsistent in the first game and while the interceptions were not his fault, it would be nice to see a cleaner stat sheet. Love won’t be perfect, but he has to show improvement.
New York Giants waive Austin Proehl
Former UNC football wide receiver Austin Proehl wont be suiting up for the New York Giants in 2022. As part of roster cuts to get down to 85, the Giants officially waived Proehl with an injury designation. The move means Proehl’s time with the Giants is over after he signed a futures deal with the franchise back in February. The 26-year-old has bounced around the NFL after being a seventh-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2018. He’s also spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, and Los Angeles Chargers in his NFL career. He’s also played...
Green Bay Packers get three key players back from injury
The Green Bay Packers have three key players back at practice. The team announced this week that offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan, and wide receiver Christian Watson had all been activated from the physically unable to perform list. It goes without saying that this is huge news...
Packers sixth in Pro Football Focus preseason power rankings
The Green Bay Packers are sixth in Pro Football Focus’ preseason power rankings. With the start of the NFL regular season just a few weeks away, Pro Football Focus has released its updated power rankings. The Green Bay Packers are sixth, which seems about right. They might not enter...
Packers: Elgton Jenkins should play at right tackle in 2022
With Elgton Jenkins activated from the physically unable to perform list earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers‘ Pro Bowl offensive lineman is nearing a return. Jenkins can play all five positions along the line. In 2020, he made the Pro Bowl as a guard. Last season, he played...
Report: Michigan football to add former five-star as grad transfer
If at first you don’t succeed, keep trying until you get your recruit of choice — even if it takes a good five years. It looks like that could be the case for Michigan football when it comes to a former five-star EDGE prospect in Eyabi Anoma, a player the Wolverines coveted badly, but lost out on to Alabama. Hailing from Michigan feeder school Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy — a school that has given the Wolverines Blake Corum, Nikhai Hill-Green, Derrick Moore, and assistant head coach Biff Poggi, among others — Anoma was a primary focus of the staff’s 2017 satellite camp tour, with the stop at Bowie State in Bowie, Maryland.
